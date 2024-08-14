Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Mt. Gox Moved $2B $BTC to Suspected BitGo Wallet for Repayment
Crypto News

Mt. Gox Moved $2B $BTC to Suspected BitGo Wallet for Repayment

Aaron Walker Cryptocurrency Reporter Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • A wallet tied to BitGo received over $2B $BTC at the end of July.
  • After sitting dormant for two weeks, the wallet initiated a test exchange, likely in preparation for the next stage of Mt. Gox repayments.
  • With 33,105 $BTC in the target wallet about to hit the market, the move caused market-wide speculation

Mt. Gox Moves $2B $BTC to Suspected BitGo Wallet for Repayment

Did BitGo’s 33,000 Bitcoin test transaction signal the final stage of the Mt. Gox saga?

Wallets connected to Mt. Gox creditors reactivated yesterday as the decade-long settlement of the exchange’s collapse enters its final stages.

Despite the prospect of over 33,000 $BTC hitting the market, investors appeared unfazed, and $BTC’s price actually increased by 3%.

Let’s look a bit closer to learn why Mt. Gox moved $2B $BTC to a BitGo wallet and what this means for the broader market.

The Ongoing Legacy of the Mt. Gox Hack

Mt. Gox, once the largest Bitcoin exchange, handled over 70% of global Bitcoin transactions before a massive hack led to its collapse in 2014.

Hackers stole ~850,000 Bitcoin, valued at ~$450M at the time. Law enforcement later recovered over 140,000 Bitcoin, triggering lengthy negotiations over how creditors would be repaid. 

The Mt. Gox collapse proved to be a turning point. It highlighted significant vulnerabilities in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, beginning a decade-long legal and financial recovery process.

2024 – The Year of Mt. Gox’s $BTC Repayment Plan

The Mt. Gox repayment plan began in 2024 and involved reimbursing those affected by the hack with Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash ($BCH). 

Nobuaki Kobayashi (the exchange’s trustee) confirmed the distribution of approximately 142,000 $BTC and 143,000 $BCH, totaling over $9B. 

The exchange made significant $BTC transfers to various exchanges (like Bitstamp, Kraken, and BitGo) for the purpose of repayment. This included a 47,229 $BTC transfer, worth ~$3.13B, and now, Mt. Gox moved $2B $BTC to a BitGo wallet.

The moves coincided with a decrease in $BTC’s price, prompting fears that the repayments would flood the market with $BTC, causing the price to fall further. A drop in Bitcoin Cash’s price further fueled concern.

However, the fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) were overrated. While the repayments triggered short-term fluctuations, they had little overall impact on $BTC’s long-term trajectory.

Arkham Intelligence detected the suspected BitGo wallet transactions and tied them to the Mt. Gox repayments because BitGo is the last of five exchanges to receive Mt. Gox-related funds for distribution. This time, the news caused $BTC’s price to increase nearly 3% in anticipation.

$BTC Repayments Planned to Minimize Market Movements

The market infusion of large amounts of $BTC and increased selling pressure keep raising concerns about potential price drops. 

However, Mt. Gox’s structured and gradual approach to repayments was designed to mitigate severe market disruptions, not cause them.

It appears that waiting a decade for repayment has turned Mt. Gox creditors into diamond-hand HODLers who would rather wait than flood the market. 

As the Mt. Gox repayments near an end, the market waits for $BTC’s next move, hoping that nothing like the Mt. Gox hack will ever happen again.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Aaron Walker Cryptocurrency Reporter

Aaron Walker Cryptocurrency Reporter

Aaron covers crypto topics with an emphasis on providing accessible, informative perspectives. His background includes over a decade in higher education and 5+ years as a freelance writer in crypto & SEO.

When he's not writing professionally, Aaron enjoys writing for fun, volunteering for a local charity, and boxing.

Most Popular News

1 How DePINs End Range Anxiety and Transform EV Charging
2 The 10 Most Popular Netflix Series of All Time – 2024 Update
3 Mt. Gox Moved $2B $BTC to Suspected BitGo Wallet for Repayment
4 Trump–Musk Interview Sparked Acclaim as Polymarket User Won $1M
5 Coinbase Expands to Hawaii, Criticizes Canada for Outdated Regulations

Latest News

How DePINs End Range Anxiety and Transform EV Charging
Crypto News

How DePINs End Range Anxiety and Transform EV Charging

Yi Ping Bao
Most watched Netflix series of all time
Entertainment Statistics

The 10 Most Popular Netflix Series of All Time – 2024 Update

Diana Ploscaru

Netflix is the biggest streaming service in the world, and understandably so. The platform released many popular and beloved series, some of which we’ll be covering here. Keep reading to...

Trump-Musk Interview Fervor as Polymarket User Wins $1M
Crypto News

Trump–Musk Interview Sparked Acclaim as Polymarket User Won $1M

Alex Popa

The Trump and Musk interview on Monday sparked crypto-wide acclaim. The Pump.fun meme coin ICO skyrocketed in popularity, and Polymarket bets ran wild. Bettors outdid themselves in predicting what Trump...

Coinbase Expands to Hawaii, Criticizes Canadian Regulations
Crypto News

Coinbase Expands to Hawaii, Criticizes Canada for Outdated Regulations

Lora Pance
FBI Might Possess Records on Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin’s Creator
Crypto News

FBI Might Possess Records on Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin’s Creator

Alex Popa
4.3 Million Users’ Data Stolen In Utah-based Fintech Firm Breach
News

4.3 Million Users’ Data Stolen After Utah-Based HSA Administrator Suffers Breach

Krishi Chowdhary
Google Adsense Will No Longer Work in Russia
News

Google Adsense Will No Longer Work in Russia

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.