Mt. Gox Shifts Approximately $3.2 Billion in Bitcoin to Two Unknown Addresses
Crypto News

Mt. Gox Shifts Approximately $3.2 Billion in Bitcoin to Two Unknown Addresses

Rida Fatima
Updated:
In the early hours of July 23, Mt. Gox, the defunct exchange, initiated a massive Bitcoin transfer that sent ripples through the digital currency market.

The exchange transferred 47,500 BTC worth $3.2 billion at current market prices to two undisclosed addresses. These transactions occurred at 5:05 AM and 6:27 AM UTC and significantly reduced the defunct exchange’s Bitcoin reserves.

Mt. Gox Bitcoin Movements

This activity is part of Mt. Gox’s ongoing efforts to repay its creditors, as outlined in its statement on July 5.

The movement of such a large volume of Bitcoin has been a significant development. This is particularly true considering the context of Mt. Gox’s historical and ongoing challenges.

Information from Arkham Intelligence shows that Mt. Gox’s previous holdings of 90,344 Bitcoin, once valued at $6.02 billion, have dropped dramatically.

It now holds about $2.85 billion worth of Bitcoin (42,744 BTC). This substantial change shows the exchange’s aggressive approach toward settling its debts.

Meanwhile, the recent transactions include a notable transfer from the wallet tagged “Mt. Gox: Cold Wallet (1Jbez).” This wallet sent 5,110 Bitcoin, valued at around $340 million, to two destinations, including crypto exchange Bitstamp and an undisclosed wallet.

Specifically, 2,871 Bitcoin, worth approximately $191 million, went to an address starting with 1JKMS. Bitstamp received the remaining portion, valued at $149 million.

Besides these transactions, an earlier transfer involved 42,587 Bitcoin, equivalent to $2.85 billion. The exchange sent this amount to a different undisclosed address beginning with 15yPU.

The preparations for creditor repayments became evident on July 22, with on-chain fund movements suggesting coordination with Bitstamp.

Data from Arkham Intelligence revealed that Bitstamp received nominal deposits of $1 to four different addresses from the defunct exchange. Bitstamp is one of the five exchanges assisting the Mt. Gox Trustee in its creditors’ repayment.

Market Reactions and Speculations

On July 4, financial analyst Jacob King predicted that nearly all creditors would sell their coins immediately upon receiving them. However, a recent Reddit poll shows a more diverse range of responses from creditors, challenging King’s forecast.

Beyond the Reddit poll, Bitcoin’s significant movement has understandably sparked worries about market stability and its potential impact on future prices.

The recent outflows are pretty significant. Since July 16, Mt. Gox has steadily distributed Bitcoin to its creditors. On that day, the exchange transferred over 140,000 Bitcoin after being inactive for two weeks.

Almost 190,000 Bitcoins worth approximately $12 billion were moved in three hours as part of the repayment process. 

Mt. Gox’s massive transfers align with those from Bitstamp, Kraken, and Bitbank. These crypto exchanges are implementing a broader plan to distribute funds to their clients, ensuring completion within 90 days of receiving them.

Meanwhile, some observers worry that this massive inflow of BTC tokens into the market could affect Bitcoin’s supply/demand dynamics, depressing its price.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

