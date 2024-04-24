Dogeverse’s Multichain Token Presale Surpasses $10M in Record Time – Is Multichain the Future of Crypto?

The first multichain meme coin has just surpassed the $10M mark on presale and is rapidly approaching its next price increase milestone.

Launched just in time for International Doge Day, the chain-hopping Shiba Inu Cosmo made both degen and conservative investors rush to secure a piece of the pie before all tokens are sold out.

Can Cosmo maintain its momentum, or will it succumb to the volatility that often plagues the meme coin market?

Building Bridges, Not Walls – Dogeverse’s Multichain Advantage

Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE) is no ordinary meme coin because it doesn’t rely solely on hype and speculation.

Cosmo, Dogeverse’s mascot doge, aims to dominate the market through multichain interoperability, simultaneously running on Solana, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Polygon, Ethereum, and Coinbase’s proprietary chain Base.

It has recently experienced explosive growth (a 200% monthly TVL increase).

Put simply, Dogeverse is building bridges rather than restricting users to a single blockchain.

This approach has several advantages, positioning Dogeverse for sustained success.

Increased adoption

Dogeverse opens doors to a broader investor base, fueling a self-reinforcing cycle. As more investors join, Dogeverse gains momentum, attracting even more users. Factored in with greater liquidity, this creates a powerful flywheel effect.

Future-proofing

Multichain projects aren’t confined to a single network’s performance. Dogeverse can integrate with emerging chains as they gain adoption (take Base, for example) or if an established network experiences security vulnerabilities or scalability limitations.

Scalability

Single blockchains can struggle with high transaction volumes, leading to network congestion and slow transaction processing. The multichain design allows Dogeverse to distribute workloads, ensuring it can handle an expanding user base.

Development possibilities

Multichain architecture attracts investors and developers. Unlike meme projects with zero utility, Dogeverse’s potential applications are endless.

Developers can integrate DOGEVERSE into dApps on any of the supported chains and even introduce use cases that would be impossible with a single network.

While DOGEVERSE is the first meme coin to attempt this feat, other multichain projects have gained significant traction.

Take Polkadot (DOT) – its parachain interoperability propelled it to a $10 billion market cap and an all-time high of $55, 18,865% above its initial ICO price of $0.29, preceding a decline during the lasting bear market of 2022/2023.

It’s worth noting that the multichain concept is still evolving. Few projects are truly multichain, with most acting as interoperability facilitators – think Chainlink (LINK) and Cosmos (ATOM).

On the other hand, the cross-chain coin market counts dozens of projects, with notable examples like NEAR Protocol (NEAR) and Jupiter (JUP).

While both approaches have their merits, DOGEVERSE’s multichain design offers two key benefits.

Unlike cross-chain bridges that act as intermediaries, Dogeverse allows direct communication between blockchains, leading to faster data exchange.

Plus, by distributing workloads across multiple blockchains, Dogeverse can scale more effectively than single-chain or bridge projects, which often face bottlenecks.

Last Chance for Early Investors

Commencing on April 8, the DOGEVERSE presale exceeded its $8.835M soft cap in just two weeks and has now surpassed the $10 million mark.

With less than $7M left to reach the hard cap, this could be the last chance investors have to buy DOGEVERSE at a low price.

Currently trading at $0.000301 per token, DOGEVERSE has $1M left to rise until the next price increase.

Investors can buy DOGEVERSE tokens with USDT, ETH, BNB, MATIC, BASE, or AVAX. However, immediate staking with up to 107% APY is only available on Ethereum.

Visit the official presale website to find out more.

Final Thoughts

DOGEVERSE blurs the line between meme coins and utility-driven projects, creating fertile ground for innovation. Given the bullish community sentiment evident from the current pace of presale, we won’t be surprised to see mainstream adoption of DOGEVERSE soon.

However, remember that the crypto market is volatile. Despite DOGEVERSE’s future-proof architecture, it’s essential to DYOR and invest responsibly.