Exploring New Cryptocurrencies with 100x Potential Returns: Insights into Investment Prospects

The crypto industry has been booming recently, with many projects making significant gains. Just look at how Slothana, a Solana meme coin, raised almost $700,000 in one day after going live.

Plus, with the upcoming Bitcoin halving next month, the bull run should begin shortly, and we may see many crypto coins go parabolic.

Below, we’ll explore four new cryptocurrencies with 100x potential. We researched these projects extensively, but we still recommend that you DYOR and invest responsibly.

1. Dogecoin20 (DOGE20)

Dogecoin20 raised over $10M since it launched a week and a half ago, with only 23 days left in the presale. The ERC-20 token follows in the footsteps of Dogecoin, hoping to leave its mark on the Doge community.

DOGE20 now costs $0.00022.

The coin will launch on Uniswap on April 20, which coincides with the International Doge Day.

Given the typical hype in that period, this should further increase the token’s value.

The project lets you stake DOGE20 tokens and earn rewards, and with 15% of the total tokens reserved for staking rewards, there’s a high profit margin. The rewards will be released over two years, giving the project long-term stability.

The project’s on-chain staking functionality achieves the dual purpose of long-term passive income and contributing to the ecosystem. Coupled with the non-inflationary nature of the limited token supply, DOGE20 seems to have solid potential.

Dogecoin20 should see a significant price increase in the coming weeks, and it might be a good time to invest in it if you’ve done your research and trust the project.

2. Slothana (SLOTH)

Slothana is one of the newest cryptocurrencies; a Solana-based meme coin launched just a few days ago but has already raised $680,000. Currently, 1 SLOTH is valued at $0.0001 SOL ($0.000027), making this a low-cost buy.

With Solana’s recent increase of 85.23% in the last month, many of its meme coins have made significant headway. SMOG pumped 75x, for instance, and Bonk was listed on Binance alongside DogWifHat.

In fact, many speculate that the creators of SMOG and WSM are behind Slothana.

The token also shares similarities with other coins like SLERF, PUMP, BOME, and PUNDU in the way they conduct their presales.

Slothana has also gathered over 500 followers on X since yesterday, with many showing interest in the project.

It’s clear that recent times have been very favorable for meme coins, with many going parabolic and bringing their investors significant gains. For instance, SLERF reached a market cap of $400M in mere weeks after launch.

3. Cerra.io (CERRA)

Cerra.io is a Cardano-based profit-sharing platform that raised over $230,000. The minimum buy-in is 500 ADA, with a price-per-token of $0.2.

The project is a DeFi that wants to bring long-term passive income through staking, DAO voting, farming, and governance. The whitepaper outlines the following core features:

Derivatives

Derivatives P2P lending (lending/borrowing assets)

P2P lending (lending/borrowing assets) Spot swap (Automated Market Maker System)

Spot swap (Automated Market Maker System) Staking

Staking Copy trading

Copy trading Lending pools

The ISPO (Initial Stake Pool Offering) will begin on March 30th and last six months. The team has allocated 5% of the total supply (2.5 million CERRA) with an ADA/CERRA price of $0.31311, a 56% increase from the presale price.

CERRA tokens will receive 100% of the platform’s earnings, according to the whitepaper.

Furthermore, Cardano has been at the forefront of new project developments for some time now. While many projects end up failing, others (like Ardana, Empowa, and SundaeSwap) show good development and a healthy valuation increase.

Cerra.io might just follow in their footsteps and see significant growth soon.

4. Mollars (MOLLARS)

Mollars is a store-of-value DEX that raised over $1.2M, selling over half of the allocated presale tokens.

Currently, MOLLARS is valued at $1, a 2x since the presale started.

The project promises an inflation-foolproof token and combines gaming with economics to create a wholly decentralized ecosystem. The token will be the main governing force and the core of the smart contract.

They’ve allocated 2.4 million tokens for the rewards program and will burn 1%/transaction. Coupled with a guarantee of contract renouncement, Mollars seems to have a long-term vision in mind.

The upcoming gaming product announced by the devs will also add further utility to the crypto, making this a potentially worthwhile investment for future gains.

The project has also been security audited by Cyberscope, with most safety categories looking good. The company has assigned a ‘low-risk’ assessment to the project.

Closing Remarks

New cryptocurrencies have a significant early investment advantage, which makes your profit margin more attractive. You may also receive additional bonuses and airdrops as an early adopter.

However, new crypto is also a high-risk investment due to FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), market manipulation, and initial volatility. Scams are also all too common, so we recommend you DYOR and invest responsibly.