New Dogecoin 20 Token Set to Ignite Hype with Listing, Could Surge 100X

The meme coin hype has been growing in the past year. Memes are now among the most popular crypto investment options, following the success of Pepe, Sponge, and similar memes in 2023. The memes exploded since the beginning of 2024, and some gained over 100x. Platforms like Smog Token, Bonk, DogWifHat, and many others are among the highest-gaining digital assets this year, and the new meme coin, Dogecoin 20, is the next platform to explode in the upcoming period.

The newest dog-themed meme coin is making giant steps, raising over $3 million days after entering presale. It is the next crypto to ride the hype, possibly resulting in 100x gains for all early investors.

Meme Coin Utility

The meme coin craze led to the launch of hundreds of new memes, but only a handful were designed with sustainability and utility in mind. Traditionally, meme coins often lack utility, and their value depends only on overall market sentiment.

Dogecoin 20 is the latest meme to go live in presale, following the path paved by the platforms mentioned above. It’s built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses smart contracts to allow users to earn DOGE20 coins by staking. Dogecoin20 extends the legacy of the original Dogecoin, combining its spirit with the concept of passive rewards, capturing the essence of meme coins but with a significant upgrade.

Making a Difference in the Real World

However, Dogecoin20 is much more than another meme coin, as it aims to make a difference in the real world. Its motto, “Do Only Good Everyday,” transcends the digital world. Dogecoin20 will use its online influence to motivate users to improve and help others in the real world. It will encourage users to participate in community projects with noble causes, improving the world.

All token holders who participate in staking will contribute to the network’s growth. Dogecoin20 will continue promoting its motto to motivate users to “Do Only Good Everyday” while allowing them to earn a passive income along the way. The unique approach to crypto staking should contribute to building a community of users willing to help their real-life local communities.

Dogecoin20 Tokenomics Explained

Dogecoin20 has a maximum supply of 140 billion DOGE20 tokens. However, its long-term sustainability goals mean only a quarter of 35 billion is available during the ongoing presale stage. That should be enough tokens to give thousands of investors an early entry point that will act as the launch platform, taking DOGE20 to the moon in the future.

Another 25% of the tokens will be used for a comprehensive marketing campaign to spread the word about the new meme. The goal is to help build a strong Dogecoin20 community and ensure that DOGE20 coins become available on all major crypto exchanges.

25% more will stay in reserve and will be used to support Doge’s long-term sustainability and development. These tokens will also help introduce new features and cover operational expenses. 15% or 21 billion tokens will be given out through staking rewards over a long period, ensuring stable growth while encouraging users to stake their tokens for higher rewards.

Finally, the remaining 10%, or 14 billion tokens, will be used to provide liquidity on DEX platforms, ensuring a smooth trading experience while reducing volatility.

Dogecoin20 – Roadmap

Dogecoin20 begins its journey to greatness in a presale event that allows users to buy DOGE20 tokens early, below the listing price. A portion of the funds raised during the event will be used to help build a comprehensive marketing strategy to spread awareness of the newest dog-themed meme coin.

Community members who share Dogecoin20’s vision and buy tokens during the event can stake them directly to earn higher rewards before the first listing. All investors will be able to claim their tokens at the time of the initial Uniswap listing, fostering trust and integrity in the project and ensuring that all early investors have the same starting point.

As the platform gains momentum, DOGE20 tokens will expand their reach by going live on Uniswap DEX, followed by other major Tier 1 exchange listings. Naturally, its tokenomics are designed to stabilize the launch and token distribution, ensuring long-term sustainability and staking rewards. Dogecoin20 will stay true to its principles of fairness and innovation, introduce new token use cases, and do everything possible to give its users the stability they seek.

Dogecoin20 Presale Raising Over $3 Million in Days

The official Dogecoin20 presale event went live in mid-March 2024, raising over $3 million during the first few days. The investors are lining up every hour, proving that the “Good Boy Staking” mechanism is getting strong backing from crypto investors. The price of DOGE20 tokens will keep increasing every seven days, so the sooner you invest, the more tokens you can buy for the same amount.

You can get DOGE20 coins by visiting the official website and exchanging your ETH or USDT. The platform also accepts purchases using FIAT currencies as well as BNB tokens.

Final Thoughts

Dogecoin20 is the perfect investment option in early 2024, as it has excellent chances of 100x gains in the next few months. The next Bitcoin halving event is just 30 days away and will likely trigger a massive bull run across the board. Investing in DOGE20 today will allow you to join the Dogecoin20 community early to get the highest returns in the near future. DOGE20 could repeat the gains of the original Dogecoin, but make sure to do your own research before investing, as cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, and there’s always some risk involved.