New L2 Meme Coin Raises $200K In Minutes – A Blockchain Built For Speed & Security

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – a Layer 2 (L2) frog coin launched last week – surpassed $200K within minutes of its presale debut despite the global crypto market dipping recently (~1% over the last day).

Even though market sentiment may seem bearish, substantial gains are still possible if you invest at the right time. One such opportunity is $PEPU.

Let’s discuss what makes $PEPU appealing to investors and why it has the potential to do 100x.

The First Meme Coin to Create Its Own Ethereum L2 Network

$PEPU, which takes inspiration from the original Layer 1 (L1) $PEPE meme coin, is the first of its kind to develop its own proprietary Ethereum L2 blockchain. It frees the frog meme from his L1 restrictions.

Pepe Unchained Pepe was a prisoner, chained to his old, clunky Layer ONE server room… Until he devised a Giga Brain Plan… First, he broke his chains… Then built his own: Pepe Unchained. A state-of-the-art Layer 2 solution that rewarded him with freedom…And rewarded his legions of fans with endless, marvelous gainz…​

The official Pepe Unchained website highlights the L2 network’s many benefits:

Faster speeds : L2 transactions are processed faster than L1, allowing you to stake, trade, and interact with $PEPU at ‘lightning speed’

: L2 transactions are processed faster than L1, allowing you to stake, trade, and interact with $PEPU at ‘lightning speed’ Higher volume capacity : The network’s volume capacity is 100x faster than ETH, enhancing overall user experience

: The network’s volume capacity is 100x faster than ETH, enhancing overall user experience Lower fees : Gas fees are lower on L2 because of fewer transactions blocking Ethereum’s network

: Gas fees are lower on L2 because of fewer transactions blocking Ethereum’s network Greater investment opportunities: Funds can go toward investments instead of transaction fees

Developing an Ethereum-based L2 network is a strategic move for $PEPU. Ethereum takes up 72.82% of TVL in the blockchain ecosystem, with $121.66B locked and a market cap of $427.47B.

Ethereum has a high TVL, which indicates how much DeFi activity there is in the network, spurred on by the active developer community. Theoretically, by building an Ethereum L2, Pepe Unchained can capitalize on Ethereum’s network success.

However, Ethereum only processes approximately 15 transactions per second. The network’s slow processing times and limited capacity can lead to high transaction fees and network congestion.

L2 protocols (like Polygon ($MATIC) and Arbitrum ($ARB)) solve these issues by processing transactions independently on a side chain before adding them to the L1 blockchain ledger.

Considering tokens underpinning the L2 protocol have collectively accumulated $22B, $PEPU positions itself for success.

$PEPU’s Promising Propositions

$PEPU is the first meme coin to leverage Ethereum’s L2 technology, giving holders an appealing value offering compared to other meme tokens.

By using Portal and Wormhole technology, the $PEPU ecosystem can offer multichain interactions, unified governance, and enhanced liquidity, which means interoperability, streamlined decision-making, and price stability.

Additionally, it’s open and transparent owing to being audited by Solid Proof, building trust among its holders.

It’s no wonder the project has already raised over $230K. 1 $PEPU currently costs $0.008, and its price is set to rise in less than three days.

$PEPU’s tokenomics is another attractive element, emphasizing early investor earnings and long-term development by allocating 30% to staking and 10% to project finance.

Investors have already staked 9,676,603 $PEPU during the presale, which is not surprising, considering staking rewards are currently at an incredible 15,766% APY.

Contributing to the considerable staking amount is $PEPE offloading transaction fees to its L2, thus being able to offer double the staking rewards.

To buy $PEPU, visit the official presale website, connect your wallet to the widget, and select the amount you want to purchase. For more information, check out Pepe Unchained’s whitepaper.

Final Thoughts

Despite the crypto market slump, Pepe Unchained’s initial presale success highlights the growing interest in meme coins with utility.

$PEPU holds a significant edge by being the first of its kind to debut an Ethereum-based L2 blockchain – an advantage the original $PEPE, which has a market cap of over $4.8B, doesn’t have.

However, it remains to be seen whether the L2 meme coin will open possibilities for 100x or 1,000x gains. Time will be the judge.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

