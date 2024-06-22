Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home New L2 Meme Coin Raises $200K In Minutes – A Blockchain Built For Speed & Security
Crypto News

New L2 Meme Coin Raises $200K In Minutes – A Blockchain Built For Speed & Security

Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

New Layer 2 Meme Coin Raises $200K In Minutes – A Blockchain Built For Speed & Security

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – a Layer 2 (L2) frog coin launched last week – surpassed $200K within minutes of its presale debut despite the global crypto market dipping recently (~1% over the last day).

Even though market sentiment may seem bearish, substantial gains are still possible if you invest at the right time. One such opportunity is $PEPU

Let’s discuss what makes $PEPU appealing to investors and why it has the potential to do 100x.

The First Meme Coin to Create Its Own Ethereum L2 Network

$PEPU, which takes inspiration from the original Layer 1 (L1) $PEPE meme coin, is the first of its kind to develop its own proprietary Ethereum L2 blockchain. It frees the frog meme from his L1 restrictions. 

Pepe was a prisoner, chained to his old, clunky Layer ONE server room… Until he devised a Giga Brain Plan… First, he broke his chains… Then built his own: Pepe Unchained. A state-of-the-art Layer 2 solution that rewarded him with freedom…And rewarded his legions of fans with endless, marvelous gainz…​Pepe Unchained

The official Pepe Unchained website highlights the L2 network’s many benefits: 

  • Faster speeds: L2 transactions are processed faster than L1, allowing you to stake, trade, and interact with $PEPU at ‘lightning speed’ 
  • Higher volume capacity: The network’s volume capacity is 100x faster than ETH, enhancing overall user experience
  • Lower fees: Gas fees are lower on L2 because of fewer transactions blocking Ethereum’s network
  • Greater investment opportunities: Funds can go toward investments instead of transaction fees 

Developing an Ethereum-based L2 network is a strategic move for $PEPU. Ethereum takes up 72.82% of TVL in the blockchain ecosystem, with $121.66B locked and a market cap of $427.47B. 

Ethereum’s total TVL

Ethereum has a high TVL, which indicates how much DeFi activity there is in the network, spurred on by the active developer community. Theoretically, by building an Ethereum L2, Pepe Unchained can capitalize on Ethereum’s network success.

However, Ethereum only processes approximately 15 transactions per second. The network’s slow processing times and limited capacity can lead to high transaction fees and network congestion.

L2 protocols (like Polygon ($MATIC) and Arbitrum ($ARB)) solve these issues by processing transactions independently on a side chain before adding them to the L1 blockchain ledger.

Considering tokens underpinning the L2 protocol have collectively accumulated $22B, $PEPU positions itself for success

$PEPU’s Promising Propositions

$PEPU is the first meme coin to leverage Ethereum’s L2 technology, giving holders an appealing value offering compared to other meme tokens. 

By using Portal and Wormhole technology, the $PEPU ecosystem can offer multichain interactions, unified governance, and enhanced liquidity, which means interoperability, streamlined decision-making, and price stability. 

Additionally, it’s open and transparent owing to being audited by Solid Proof, building trust among its holders. 

It’s no wonder the project has already raised over $230K. 1 $PEPU currently costs $0.008, and its price is set to rise in less than three days.  

$PEPU’s tokenomics is another attractive element, emphasizing early investor earnings and long-term development by allocating 30% to staking and 10% to project finance

Pepe Unchained tokenomics

Investors have already staked 9,676,603 $PEPU during the presale, which is not surprising, considering staking rewards are currently at an incredible 15,766% APY. 

Contributing to the considerable staking amount is $PEPE offloading transaction fees to its L2, thus being able to offer double the staking rewards.

To buy $PEPU, visit the official presale website, connect your wallet to the widget, and select the amount you want to purchase. For more information, check out Pepe Unchained’s whitepaper.

Final Thoughts

Despite the crypto market slump, Pepe Unchained’s initial presale success highlights the growing interest in meme coins with utility. 

$PEPU holds a significant edge by being the first of its kind to debut an Ethereum-based L2 blockchain – an advantage the original $PEPE, which has a market cap of over $4.8B, doesn’t have. 

However, it remains to be seen whether the L2 meme coin will open possibilities for 100x or 1,000x gains. Time will be the judge.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist

Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist

Leah is a seasoned British journalist with nine years of expertise who specializes in web3 reporting.Her insightful contributions have graced the pages of respected publications such as NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, NFT Lately, Cointelegraph, and Coinbound, among others.With a keen eye for detail, she offers distinct perspectives on the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technology.

Most Popular News

1 New L2 Meme Coin Raises $200K In Minutes – A Blockchain Built For Speed & Security
2 Hacker Who Took Down Internet in North Korea for a Week Shares His Experience on Reddit
3 US Government Confirms Ban on Russia-Based Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky
4 Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns Bearish, Analyst Forecast 6,000% Surge to $7.5 – Time to Buy or Sell?
5 Where to Watch Alex Pereira vs Jiří Prochazka 2 – UFC 303 Live

Latest News

Hacker Who Took Down Internet in North Korea Shares Details
News

Hacker Who Took Down Internet in North Korea for a Week Shares His Experience on Reddit

Krishi Chowdhary
US Government Confirms Ban on Russia-Based Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky
News

US Government Confirms Ban on Russia-Based Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky

Krishi Chowdhary

After hinting at the possibility of a Kaspersky ban in April of this year, the US government has finally banned the Russia-based cybersecurity firm from providing its antivirus services in...

Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns Bearish, Analyst Forecast 6,000% Surge to $7.5 - Time to Buy or Sell?
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns Bearish, Analyst Forecast 6,000% Surge to $7.5 – Time to Buy or Sell?

Rida Fatima

The broader crypto market has been bearish over the past few days, with prices plummeting significantly across several assets. Moreover, the flagship crypto asset, Bitcoin, has dropped to the $64,000...

News, Streaming News & Events

Where to Watch Alex Pereira vs Jiří Prochazka 2 – UFC 303 Live

Joel Timothy
The First SOL ETP in North America Is in Development – Great News for Solana
Crypto News

The First SOL ETP in North America Is in Development – Great News for Solana

Alex Popa
Last Days for Sealana Presale – $5MRaised, 300x Potential SOL Meme Coin
Crypto News

Last Days for Sealana Presale – $5M Raised, 300x Potential SOL Meme Coin

Lora Pance
AMD Confirms Cyberattack: No Material Impact on Its Business
News

AMD Confirms Latest Cyberattack, Says There’ll Be No Material Impact on Its Business

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.