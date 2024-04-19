New Meme Coin on BASE Blockchain Has the Potential to Make Millionaires

The first multi-chain Shiba Inu-themed meme coin is now available on Coinbase’s BASE blockchain, as well as Ethereum, BSC Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, and Solana.

This addition potentially positions the project for the explosive growth experienced by other meme coins on the network.

BASE Becomes the Fastest-Growing L2 on Ethereum

Coinbase’s Layer-2 blockchain, Base, hit $5 billion in locked value (TVL), representing a 200% monthly increase and placing it third among Ethereum L2s. Notably, Base is the only L2 in the top 5 with a weekly TVL gain despite a broader market decline.

This growth coincides with a surge in activity, with BASE processing more transactions in the last 30 days than both Ethereum and Arbitrum.

It’s no wonder that BASE meme coins like Degen, Brett, and Based Shiba Inu yielded 21% to 200% monthly gains.

The spike also coincided with an interesting shift in the NFT community’s attention to BASE meme coins, likely driven by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong airdropping soulbound NFTs on the BASE blockchain.

It feels like the once-was NFT community has moved into many different branches: 1) Memecoins

2) Farcaster/$DEGEN/Base

3) Ordinals and Bitcoin

4) Farming Blast Totally different ecosystems and each is pretty all-encompassing. The feed is all over the place. — NFTstats.eth (@punk9059) April 1, 2024

Beyond its association with a leading crypto exchange, which lends it more credibility, BASE offers substantially lower gas fees and seamless integration with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

This compatibility, coupled with the potential for mass adoption due to Coinbase’s backing, creates a fertile ground for innovation and growth within the BASE ecosystem.

Dogeverse Passes $7.5M as It Launches on Base

Currently, DOGEVERSE trades at $0.000298, with a final presale price of $0.00030500.

Unlike most projects restricted to a single blockchain, Dogeverse caters to a wider audience, aiming to dominate through multi-chain interoperability rather than limitations.

You can buy, store, and trade DOGEVERSE on any supported network.

This flexibility opens Dogeverse to a whole world of potential use cases, future-proofing the project, especially after launching on Base.

Instead of relying on the viability of one ecosystem, Dogeverse can adapt and expand as new platforms gain traction.

Typically, meme tokens have difficulty reigniting community interest once the initial hype fades. However, Dogeverse may have more to offer than puns and gains based on hype and speculation.

Armed with this unique value proposition, Dogeverse raised nearly $3 million days after going live on presale and has now surpassed the $7.5M mark.

Given the current presale pace, Dogeverse will reach its fundraising target of $8.8 million in a matter of days. However, that remains to be seen, as the meme crypto community is unpredictable.

Visit the official website to learn more about Dogeverse’s presale and roadmap.

Final Thoughts

Dogeverse’s arrival on BASE injects another layer of intrigue into this already promising project. With BASE’s lower fees and mass adoption, Dogeverse could skyrocket, mirroring the success of other BASE meme coins.

However, the meme coin market remains a land of speculation and volatility. Remember to DYOR and invest responsibly.