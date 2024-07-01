New Base Meme Token Flies Past $2.2M in Presale – Will Base Dawgz Spearhead The Next Crypto Coin Bull Run?

Base Dawgz’s ($DAWGZ) presale has raised $2.2M in less than one month of going live.

Base Dawgz’s ($DAWGZ) presale has raised $2.2M in less than one month of going live. Meme coins seem to be making a comeback, especially dog-themed ones (taking 75% of the market share).

Meme coins seem to be making a comeback, especially dog-themed ones (taking 75% of the market share). Factors contributing to $DAWGZ’s success include its multichain function, audited security, growing traction of the Base ecosystem, and $1.26B community rewards.

After a recent downtrend, meme coins appear to be on the rise, with a 9% spike in trading volume over the past day and a $48B+ market cap.

Investors are looking for the next project with big gains. Base chain coins, in particular, are catching their attention. One such coin is $DAWGZ, which has the potential to be the next Brett ($BRETT). But what’s fueling this Base coin’s demand?

Are Meme Coins Back in Vogue?

The Base blockchain has nearly surpassed a $4B market cap, with a 6% spike in 24-hour trading volume.

Coinciding with the growing popularity of the blockchain network, $DAWGZ (held on Base) has exceeded $2.2M in its presale in less than a month since going live.

$DAWGZ is a Shiba-Inu-inspired meme coin that aims to capitalize on the success of the Base ecosystem and dog-themed meme coins.

Dog-themed meme coins have seized the community’s imagination, biting off a 75% share of the total market value.

Shibu Inu-themed mascots appear to be doing exceptionally well, and some of them have seven-figure market caps: $DOGE ($18B), $SHIB ($10B), and $FLOKI ($1.6B).

Each of these crypto projects has a strong community, maintaining the demand and resilience of such coins. $DOGE, for example, has over 3.9M X followers.

Though not Shiba-influenced, $BRETT is a dog-themed meme coin that’s been doing well. Held on Base, it has witnessed an impressive 73.65% rise over the past month and a $1.59B market cap.

Bringing together all these factors, it’s no wonder investors are potentially eyeing $DAWGZ as a successor to $BRETT and a top crypto presale.

$DAWGZ’s Strategic Blockchain Choices

Being held on Base (like $BRETT) may benefit $DAWGZ. Though the blockchain currently lags behind Solana ($1.56B vs $4.41B in TVL), it has recently gained more traction. Solana’s TVL hasn’t reached its highest point since the end of 2021.

Base’s market cap of $3.98B has increased by 6.51% since yesterday, while Solana’s only climbed 2% during the same period.

Top performing Base cryptocurrencies that have experienced noteworthy gains over the past 24 hours include:

$KEREN (+68%)

$KEREN (+68%) $GIF (+64%)

$GIF (+64%) $ANDY (+48%)

$ANDY (+48%) $POV (+44%)

$POV (+44%) $NORMIE (+24%)

Ethereum’s latest Dencun upgrade gives Base tokens (held on Ethereum Layer-2 networks) an extra edge by making transactions faster and more affordable.

However, unlike other Base coins, $DAWGZ doesn’t only reap the perks of the L2 blockchain. Its ecosystem is multichain, thanks to Wormhole and Portal Bridge technology.

While minted on Base, you can also buy, store, and trade $DAWGZ across Solana, Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, and Avalanche.

By being present across many chains, the dog coin improves market liquidity for more significant gains and streamlines trading activities for users of all wallets.

Base Dawgz aims to create a decentralized platform that offers users the freedom to explore, interact, and transact across multiple blockchains effortlessly. Base Dawgz

Base Dawgz $1.26B Token Rewards & More

$DAWGZ offers investors ample opportunities. Per its whitepaper, a ‘Be Social for Airdrop’ campaign is in the pipeline, enabling users to create and share content about the project on its X channel for points, which can be exchanged for $DAWGZ after the presale.

Moreover, by being part of Base (developed by Coinbase), Base Dawgz can tap into Coinbase’s 98M users on its centralized exchange.

Security is another vital aspect. $DAWGZ has been fully audited to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities.

The Base Dawgz roadmap highlights additional noteworthy developments to watch out for, such as ones that could potentially spur $DAWGZ to be the next $BRETT.

Community growth through events to create a loyal user base

Community growth through events to create a loyal user base DEX and CEX listings to provide increased accessibility and liquidity

DEX and CEX listings to provide increased accessibility and liquidity CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko listing to attract a wider audience

CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko listing to attract a wider audience Community rewards to encourage active participation

To further amplify growth, $DAWGZ strategically distributes its token funds across several areas, with a mighty $1.26B tokens allocated for community rewards.



1 $DAWGZ currently costs $0.005534 (up from $0.00479), and its price is set to increase in less than 20 hours. Analysts predict its price could reach $0.27 by 2030 after listing.

Buying $DAWGZ is straightforward. Visit the official Base Dawgz website, connect your wallet, and purchase the amount you desire.

Join Base Dawgz’s X (with over 4.4K members) and Telegram channels to stay updated with the project.

To Summarize

$DAWGZ’s rise in the meme coin market is underpinned by its high demand (as shown in its presale), multichain infrastructure, and generous social campaign token rewards.

The coin’s multichain presence enhances liquidity and accessibility, while its audited technology gives investors peace of mind.

Considering current positive market sentiment toward Base and meme coins – and its ability to capitalize on Coinbase’s user base – $DAWGZ is poised for success.

The meme coin may fuel a new bull run, but only time will tell.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now