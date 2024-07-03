New Shiba Inu-Inspired Play-to-Earn Meme Token Set to Outperform $SHIB By 2024’s End

Launched in 2020, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) soon became the second-largest meme coin with a nearly $10B market cap, outperformed only by Dogecoin ($DOGE). Initially, the Shiba Inu ecosystem relied solely on hype and speculation. However, it later introduced a decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap, a crypto magazine ‘The Shib Daily,’ an NFT collection, Shiboshis, and a metaverse. A Play-to-Earn (P2E) game, Shiba Eternity, is the project’s latest attempt to revive community interest. While $SHIB struggles to regain its former glory, new Doge-themed projects gain significant traction. The new GameFi token Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) raised nearly $500K on presale and seeks to steal $SHIB’s crown. Like many meme coins, $SHIB started with no utility. Its open rivalry with $DOGE, endorsements by Elon Musk, and Vitalik Buterin’s backing sent it soaring over 30,000% within four months of launch. However, $SHIB only peaked in October 2021, generating over 884,000% returns to its early supporters. Then, the bear market hit, and $SHIB lost over 90% of its value. The entire crypto industry also suffered: 2024 rekindled optimism in the crypto community, marking the beginning of the new bull run. But while $SHIB grew by 119% year-to-date, it’s still far from its former heights. The launch of Shiba Metaverse in April and The Shib Daily in November 2023 had no substantial impact on $SHIB’s price. Now, Shiba Inu sets its sights on the Web3 gaming sector, launching the beta of the collectible card game Shiba Eternity. Will it help $SHIB make a comeback? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, $SHIBASHOOT looks to capture the hearts of $SHIB’s fanbase and degen investors. We’ve seen many Doge-inspired projects exploding this year: $WIF, $BONK, $DOG, $BABYDOGE, to name a few. The dog meme coin market cap exceeds $35B, and $SHIBASHOOT strategically taps into the current trend. But beyond its meme appeal, $SHIBASHOOT offers solid utility: Additionally, $SHIBASHOOT holders can vote on key project decisions to ensure its development aligns with their perception. Shiba Shootout takes security as seriously as community incentives. The token passed an independent audit by SolidProof, which found no vulnerabilities in its code. According to the $SHIBASHOOT whitepaper, we’ll see a beta release of the Shiba Shootout Mini Game after the presale ends. The game has already been approved on Google Play and the App Store, adding to the project’s credibility. This should create a strong foundation for the upcoming CEX listings, potentially helping $SHIBASHOOT generate 100x returns for investors who bought it during the presale. The $SHIBASHOOT price is set to increase tomorrow, so meme coin enthusiasts have the final call to seize it at $0.0194. An early discount presents the potential for the largest returns while minimizing risk. To buy $SHIBASHOOT, visit the official presale website, connect your crypto wallet, enter the number of tokens you wish to buy, and confirm the transaction. Despite $SHIB’s latest developments, its future remains uncertain, as the competition from new projects like $SHIBASHOOT is heating up. Strong meme appeal, utility, and numerous community incentives make $SHIBASHOOT one of the best crypto presales in 2024.
$SHIB’s Turbulent Story
Merging Shiba Inu Meme Appeal with Real Utility
Final Thoughts
