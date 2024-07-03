New Shiba Inu-Inspired Play-to-Earn Meme Token Set to Outperform $SHIB By 2024’s End

The new P2E game Shiba Eternity is the latest attempt to revive the Shiba Inu ecosystem and $SHIB price.

The new P2E game Shiba Eternity is the latest attempt to revive the Shiba Inu ecosystem and $SHIB price. The Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) presale nears the $500K milestone, and the token price is set to increase in less than a day.

The Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) presale nears the $500K milestone, and the token price is set to increase in less than a day. $SHIBASHOOT has the potential to outperform $SHIB due to solid utility and community incentives. Launched in 2020, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) soon became the second-largest meme coin with a nearly $10B market cap, outperformed only by Dogecoin ($DOGE). After reaching its peak of $0.000079 in 2021, $SHIB experienced a harsh correction and still hasn’t recovered, although the broader bear market has passed. Initially, the Shiba Inu ecosystem relied solely on hype and speculation. However, it later introduced a decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap, a crypto magazine ‘The Shib Daily,’ an NFT collection, Shiboshis, and a metaverse. A Play-to-Earn (P2E) game, Shiba Eternity, is the project’s latest attempt to revive community interest. While $SHIB struggles to regain its former glory, new Doge-themed projects gain significant traction. The new GameFi token Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) raised nearly $500K on presale and seeks to steal $SHIB’s crown. $SHIB’s Turbulent Story Like many meme coins, $SHIB started with no utility. Its open rivalry with $DOGE, endorsements by Elon Musk, and Vitalik Buterin’s backing sent it soaring over 30,000% within four months of launch. However, $SHIB only peaked in October 2021, generating over 884,000% returns to its early supporters. Then, the bear market hit, and $SHIB lost over 90% of its value. The entire crypto industry also suffered: $BTC dropped from $64K to under $20K

$BTC dropped from $64K to under $20K $ETH from $4.7K to just over $1K

$ETH from $4.7K to just over $1K $SOL from $250 to under $20 2024 rekindled optimism in the crypto community, marking the beginning of the new bull run. But while $SHIB grew by 119% year-to-date, it’s still far from its former heights. The launch of Shiba Metaverse in April and The Shib Daily in November 2023 had no substantial impact on $SHIB’s price. Now, Shiba Inu sets its sights on the Web3 gaming sector, launching the beta of the collectible card game Shiba Eternity. Will it help $SHIB make a comeback? Only time will tell. Merging Shiba Inu Meme Appeal with Real Utility Meanwhile, $SHIBASHOOT looks to capture the hearts of $SHIB’s fanbase and degen investors. Recently out on presale, $SHIBASHOOT raised nearly $500K and now sells for $0.0194 per token. We’ve seen many Doge-inspired projects exploding this year: $WIF, $BONK, $DOG, $BABYDOGE, to name a few. The dog meme coin market cap exceeds $35B, and $SHIBASHOOT strategically taps into the current trend. But beyond its meme appeal, $SHIBASHOOT offers solid utility: Posse Rewards : Users can earn token rewards for referring friends.

: Users can earn token rewards for referring friends. Campfire Stories : Community members can share their crypto experiences in a casual format for a chance to win $SHIBASHOOT tokens.

: Community members can share their crypto experiences in a casual format for a chance to win $SHIBASHOOT tokens. Lucky Lasso Lotteries : $SHIBASHOOT holders can buy lottery tickets for a chance to win crypto prizes and support charitable causes.

: $SHIBASHOOT holders can buy lottery tickets for a chance to win crypto prizes and support charitable causes. Cactus Staking: Early investors can lock up their $SHIBASHOOT tokens to generate passive returns. Additionally, $SHIBASHOOT holders can vote on key project decisions to ensure its development aligns with their perception. Shiba Shootout takes security as seriously as community incentives. The token passed an independent audit by SolidProof, which found no vulnerabilities in its code. According to the $SHIBASHOOT whitepaper, we’ll see a beta release of the Shiba Shootout Mini Game after the presale ends. The game has already been approved on Google Play and the App Store, adding to the project’s credibility. This should create a strong foundation for the upcoming CEX listings, potentially helping $SHIBASHOOT generate 100x returns for investors who bought it during the presale. The $SHIBASHOOT price is set to increase tomorrow, so meme coin enthusiasts have the final call to seize it at $0.0194. An early discount presents the potential for the largest returns while minimizing risk. To buy $SHIBASHOOT, visit the official presale website, connect your crypto wallet, enter the number of tokens you wish to buy, and confirm the transaction. Final Thoughts Despite $SHIB’s latest developments, its future remains uncertain, as the competition from new projects like $SHIBASHOOT is heating up. Strong meme appeal, utility, and numerous community incentives make $SHIBASHOOT one of the best crypto presales in 2024. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class. 🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now Our Editorial Process The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors