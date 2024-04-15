Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home New Underpriced Meme Coins to Buy in April Before They Go Parabolic
Crypto News

New Underpriced Meme Coins to Buy in April Before They Go Parabolic

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

New meme coins under $1 to buy in April

The Bitcoin halving is four days away, and Dogeday is only five. This might be the last chance to invest in the newest meme coins before the crypto industry goes potentially parabolic.

Today, we’ll talk about Dogeverse, DogWifHat, Dogecoin20, and Slothana. These four meme coins have shown considerable potential during their presales (some of them aren’t over yet) and might still be underpriced.

The global spot market cap has increased by 39.76%, from $1.71T to $2.39T in the last four months. This might mean we’re in a bullish trend, with bigger price moves ahead, especially with the upcoming Bitcoin halving and Dogeday on April 19 and 20.

Let’s see what these projects offer and why they might be worthwhile investments in this period.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

1. Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) – Raised Over $4.6 Million

Dogeverse is the first multichain Doge coin. It launched on four blockchains (Ethereum, BNB Chain, Avalanche, and Polygon), and plans to include Solana and Base soon.

In the last three hours alone, investors have bought over $32,000 worth of $DOGEVERSE. 1 $DOGEVERSE is currently valued at $0.000295.

Dogeverse’s last ten transactions

Token holders can stake $DOGEVERSE and earn passive rewards while engaging in multichain trading with lower fees and faster transaction times. Investors have already staked over $7.4 billion tokens.

The current rewards rate is 216% APY, with 6088.28 $DOGEVERSE rewarded per ETH block mined. Plus, with a 20 billion token allocation for liquidity, the project seems to have good long-term viability.

Visit the official Dogeverse presale website to learn more about the project.

2. DogWifHat ($WIF) – Market Cap of Almost $3B on CoinMarketCap

$WIF is part of a recent influx of Solana meme coins, but unlike most, DogWifHat succeeded in its presale

It was listed on CoinMarketCap on December 19, 2023, and has recently shown positive performance. It’s increased by 10% in the last 24 hours, recuperating from its recent downtrend.

DogWifHat monthly performance chart

With almost 80,000 followers, the project’s X channel is attracting a lot of attention, especially organic interest from self-proclaimed degen investors.

$WIF has a market cap of almost $3B and a token price of $2.95.

If you’re curious about the best meme coins on the market, you might want to check out our article. It will help you make an educated investment decision.

3. Slothana ($SLOTH) – Sloth Meme Coin Raised $10M+

Slothana raised over $10M and will launch on April 29, fourteen days from now. However, you can still buy $SLOTH until the official listing.

As one of the new cryptocurrencies on the market, Slothana has shown considerable potential during its presale. In the last two hours, there have been transactions worth almost $150,000 on the $SLOTH developer address, showing an uptick in investor interest.

Slothana’s last ten transactions

>1 SLOTH is worth 0.0001 SOL ($0.015).

Slothana also attracted significant organic interest on X, with $SMOG and $WSM publicly supporting the project. This might explain why many claim the $SMOG founders are behind Slothana.

Visit the official presale website to participate in the Slothana presale.

4. Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) – Raised Over $10M and Lists on April 18

The Dogecoin20 presale sold out today after raising over $10M since it went live less than two weeks ago.

In the last week, investors have purchased almost $250,000 of $DOGE20, giving the project a much-needed boost. It remains to be seen if $DOGE20 will retain this investor interest going forward.

Dogecoin20’s purchases in the last week

An ERC-20 token, Dogecoin20 is more versatile, eco-friendly, and rewarding than Dogecoin, offering staking opportunities and a non-inflationary ecosystem. The proof-of-stake protocol also makes the token easily accessible because investors don’t need an expensive mining setup.

After the overwhelming demand for the coin, the developers decided to move the launch from April 20 to April 18.

Visit the official presale website to find out more about $DOGE20.

Beyond the Horizon

Dogeverse, DogWifHat, Slothana, and Dogecoin 20 all have favorable projections based on recent investments and community sentiment.

However, crypto meme coins can be a tricky investment, as they can fluctuate widely and rely on FOMO. Many also fizzle out before their presale ends or shortly after. DYOR and invest responsibly to minimize your losses.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex is a content writer passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

Most Popular News

1 New Underpriced Meme Coins to Buy in April Before They Go Parabolic
2 Anza’s Upgrade Eases Solana Network Congestion, Details
3 Worldcoin App’s Userbase Reaches 10 Million Within 1 Year
4 Samsung Overtakes Apple as the #1 Smartphone Maker in the World
5 WhatsApp Confirms Testing New AI Features on Beta Users: AI Chabot & Image Editor Expected

Latest News

Anza's Upgrade Eases Solana Network Congestion, Details
Crypto News

Anza’s Upgrade Eases Solana Network Congestion, Details

Rida Fatima
Worldcoin App's Userbase Reaches 10 Million Within 1 Year
Crypto News

Worldcoin App’s Userbase Reaches 10 Million Within 1 Year

Rida Fatima

The Worldcoin App, the premier wallet for managing Worldcoin (WLD), has exceeded 10 million users within just one year of its introduction. This achievement reflects the app’s quick acceptance among WLD...

Apple Loses Its No.1 Phone Maker Spot to Samsung
News

Samsung Overtakes Apple as the #1 Smartphone Maker in the World

Krishi Chowdhary

On Sunday, a report from research firm IDC showed that the first quarter of the year didn’t go as expected for Apple. Its iPhone sales slipped by about 10% –...

WhatsApp Confirms Testing New AI Features on Beta Users
News

WhatsApp Confirms Testing New AI Features on Beta Users: AI Chabot & Image Editor Expected

Krishi Chowdhary
Dogeverse, the first multi-chain meme token
Crypto News

Introducing the First Multichain Doge Meme Coin – Coming Soon to BASE and Solana

Lora Pance
Google To Remove Links To Californian News Site Amidst New Bill 
News

Google to Remove Links to Californian News Site in the Face of a New Bill from the State

Krishi Chowdhary
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Listed In Hong Kong Could Receive $25B From Investors – Crypto Firm Reports
Crypto News

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Listed In Hong Kong Could Receive $25B From Investors – Crypto Firm Reports

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.