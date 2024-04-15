New Underpriced Meme Coins to Buy in April Before They Go Parabolic

The Bitcoin halving is four days away, and Dogeday is only five. This might be the last chance to invest in the newest meme coins before the crypto industry goes potentially parabolic.

Today, we’ll talk about Dogeverse, DogWifHat, Dogecoin20, and Slothana. These four meme coins have shown considerable potential during their presales (some of them aren’t over yet) and might still be underpriced.

The global spot market cap has increased by 39.76%, from $1.71T to $2.39T in the last four months. This might mean we’re in a bullish trend, with bigger price moves ahead, especially with the upcoming Bitcoin halving and Dogeday on April 19 and 20.

Let’s see what these projects offer and why they might be worthwhile investments in this period.

1. Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) – Raised Over $4.6 Million

Dogeverse is the first multichain Doge coin. It launched on four blockchains (Ethereum, BNB Chain, Avalanche, and Polygon), and plans to include Solana and Base soon.

In the last three hours alone, investors have bought over $32,000 worth of $DOGEVERSE. 1 $DOGEVERSE is currently valued at $0.000295.

Token holders can stake $DOGEVERSE and earn passive rewards while engaging in multichain trading with lower fees and faster transaction times. Investors have already staked over $7.4 billion tokens.

The current rewards rate is 216% APY, with 6088.28 $DOGEVERSE rewarded per ETH block mined. Plus, with a 20 billion token allocation for liquidity, the project seems to have good long-term viability.

Visit the official Dogeverse presale website to learn more about the project.

2. DogWifHat ($WIF) – Market Cap of Almost $3B on CoinMarketCap

$WIF is part of a recent influx of Solana meme coins, but unlike most, DogWifHat succeeded in its presale.

It was listed on CoinMarketCap on December 19, 2023, and has recently shown positive performance. It’s increased by 10% in the last 24 hours, recuperating from its recent downtrend.

With almost 80,000 followers, the project’s X channel is attracting a lot of attention, especially organic interest from self-proclaimed degen investors.

$WIF has a market cap of almost $3B and a token price of $2.95.

If you’re curious about the best meme coins on the market, you might want to check out our article. It will help you make an educated investment decision.

3. Slothana ($SLOTH) – Sloth Meme Coin Raised $10M+

Slothana raised over $10M and will launch on April 29, fourteen days from now. However, you can still buy $SLOTH until the official listing.

As one of the new cryptocurrencies on the market, Slothana has shown considerable potential during its presale. In the last two hours, there have been transactions worth almost $150,000 on the $SLOTH developer address, showing an uptick in investor interest.

>1 SLOTH is worth 0.0001 SOL ($0.015).

Slothana also attracted significant organic interest on X, with $SMOG and $WSM publicly supporting the project. This might explain why many claim the $SMOG founders are behind Slothana.

Visit the official presale website to participate in the Slothana presale.

4. Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) – Raised Over $10M and Lists on April 18

The Dogecoin20 presale sold out today after raising over $10M since it went live less than two weeks ago.

In the last week, investors have purchased almost $250,000 of $DOGE20, giving the project a much-needed boost. It remains to be seen if $DOGE20 will retain this investor interest going forward.

An ERC-20 token, Dogecoin20 is more versatile, eco-friendly, and rewarding than Dogecoin, offering staking opportunities and a non-inflationary ecosystem. The proof-of-stake protocol also makes the token easily accessible because investors don’t need an expensive mining setup.

After the overwhelming demand for the coin, the developers decided to move the launch from April 20 to April 18.

Visit the official presale website to find out more about $DOGE20.

Beyond the Horizon

Dogeverse, DogWifHat, Slothana, and Dogecoin 20 all have favorable projections based on recent investments and community sentiment.

However, crypto meme coins can be a tricky investment, as they can fluctuate widely and rely on FOMO. Many also fizzle out before their presale ends or shortly after. DYOR and invest responsibly to minimize your losses.