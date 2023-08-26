Countries
New Whale Purchases 1.1 Trillion Shiba Inu, Now Holds Only SHIB Coins
New Whale Purchases 1.1 Trillion Shiba Inu, Now Holds Only SHIB Coins

Asad Gilani
Updated:

The launch of Shibarium affected the Shiba Inu ecosystem due to the glitches on the network after the long-awaited event. As a result, SHIB’s price declined, and the investor’s trust waned.

However, according to the team, the network has been optimized and enhanced, leading to renewed investor interest as evidenced by recent whale accumulations. 

In a new development, a new crypto Whale recently emerged, purchasing trillions of SHIB coins worth roughly $9.37 million. It is worth noting that this transaction follows only a few hours after another SHIB Whale acquired 708 billion tokens from the Gemini exchange. 

Whale Purchases Shiba Inu (SHIB) Coins Worth $9.37 Million

On Thursday, August 24, 2023. Etherscan.io data showed that the brand-new crypto Whale purchased the massive 1,158,659,145,694 SHIBs, worth about $9,350,379 ($9.37 million). 

This Whale acquired many coins in a single transaction at exactly 03:10:11 PM +UTC on August 24. Furthermore, the huge purchase has positioned the anonymous wallet to rank as the 52nd-largest SHIB Whale in the ecosystem across the globe. 

The latest development follows shortly after another mysterious wallet purchased 708,416,119,061 (708.41 billion) SHIB coins worth roughly $5,991,429 ($5.99 million) from the NY-based centralized crypto exchange, Gemini.

The present data on the new wallet reveals that the wallet address holds only SHIB cons and no other assets

Following the redeployment of the Shibarium Layer 2 network, various Whales have been greatly attracted to the Shiba Inu ecosystem. 

Shibarium is Shiba Inu’s latest Layer 2 Solution that garnered tons of traction shortly after its launch. The network reportedly commenced full-scale block production after a short hiatus spurred by an unexpected inrush of users. 

Recent data from Shibariumscan, Shiba Inu’s blockchain explorer for the Shibarium network, shows that the ecosystem has performed 115,472 transactions. The blockchain explorer also boasts 47,369 active SHIB wallet addresses. 

In a similar development, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), Shibarium’s native gas token, was the coin to benefit the most from the Shibarium redeployment. Notably, The BONE token price surged by 11% to $1.39 in the last 24 hours

Crypto Whale’s Purchase Could Affect Token Price

It is worth noting that the redeployment of the Shibarium L2 Solution has resulted in Shiba Inu trending as one of the most discussed cryptos across various social media platforms. 

The leading crypto aggregate platform globally, CoinMarketCap, is one of the key players to recognize Shiba Inu as the most trending digital asset in the last 24 hours. 

Additionally, KuCoin, the fifth-largest centralized crypto exchange by trading volume worldwide, has ranked Shiba Inu as the top trending token based on weekly search popularity on its platform. 

However, the popular meme coin is still following a strong bearish trend. As of press time, CoinMarketCap’s data, the SHIB token is trading at $0.000008097, down by 2.53% from the previous day’s price. 

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

Asad is an experienced Writer and Editor with a passion for cryptocurrencies, technology, and online security. He has made significant contributions to reputable crypto websites like CryptoNews, NEWSBTC, and Bitcoinist, sharing his insights with a wide audience.

Beyond his professional interests, Asad is an ardent advocate for freedom of speech, privacy, and equality for all. On a personal level, he enjoys staying socially active, playing snooker and cricket, savoring delicious seafood, and indulging in the soulful melodies of folk music.

