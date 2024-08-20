Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Nigeria’s SEC Approves First Operating License for Local Crypto Exchange Quidax
Crypto News

Nigeria’s SEC Approves First Operating License for Local Crypto Exchange Quidax

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

In a landmark development, the Nigeria SEC has approved the first provisional operating license for local crypto exchange Quidax.

The regulator’s move marks a milestone in Nigeria’s crypto regulations. Moreover, it could open doors for more crypto exchanges, both locally and internationally, to venture into the country.

Local Crypto Exchange Bags Nigerian SEC’s First Provisional Operating License

According to a Cointelegraph report, the African-founded crypto exchange Quidax bagged Nigeria’s SEC crypto operating license. This landmark achievement has positioned Quidax as the first crypto exchange to receive a provisional operating license in Nigeria.

Moreover, the regulator’s approval is a milestone in the country’s crypto regulatory advancements. It indicates Nigeria’s readiness to embrace digital assets and legitimize its crypto market. 

According to the report, the license offers Quidax the right to operate as a registered crypto exchange in Nigeria. It will also allow the crypto exchange to partner with other financial institutions, including banks, pending approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria. 

Quidax CEO and co-founder Buchi Okoro expressed his excitement over the license, which he described as a remarkable feat for the exchange. He also reiterated Quidax’s commitment to its core values, which include customer satisfaction and funds’ safety.

Further, the executive appreciated the SEC’s approval of the crypto operational license. He noted the agency’s positive efforts to establish progressive regulatory measures for the crypto industry. 

Also, Okoro mentioned that the SEC, under its new Chair, Dr. Emomotimi Agama focuses on ensuring orderliness, investors’ safety, and confidence in the industry. 

Moreover, the executive said the license represents a big win for Nigeria’s crypto industry and shows the country’s readiness to adopt positive changes within the financial digital space.

On June 21, the Nigeria SEC released a comprehensive amendment to its regulations on digital asset issuance. The rules also indicated some requirements for offering exchanges, platforms, and custody as part of the Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Program (ARIP). 

Notable, ARIP aims to assist virtual asset service providers (VASPs) in complying with new regulatory standards.

However, concerns remain that strict approaches and requirements could limit the growth of local crypto exchanges or the entrance of new ones.

The SEC demands a compulsory minimum upfront capital deposit of 500 million naira ($556,620) from Digital Asset Exchanges and Digital Assets Offering Platforms (DAOs). Also, the 

Nigeria’s stringent crypto regulations have forced some crypto companies to exit. The OKX crypto exchange disclosed its operational closure in Nigeria due to changes in local regulatory rules.

The OKX exit tolls the pattern of other prominent crypto exchanges that previously left the country, including Binance and KuCoin.

Despite these, as Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria remains among the countries with the highest crypto adoption globally. In a survey comprising over 15 countries, Nigeria emerged with the most crypto-aware population in the world.

Similarly, Nigeria ranked second in crypto adoption among 154 countries, according to Chainalysis’ “The 2023 Geography of Cryptocurrency.”   

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Struggles to Break Above $60,000 – What Lies Ahead?
2 Nigeria’s SEC Approves First Operating License for Local Crypto Exchange Quidax
3 Glassnode Data Reveals 75% of All Circulating Bitcoin Has Not Moved in Six Months
4 Data Shows Trump’s Election Odds Aren’t the Factor Behind Bitcoin BTC’s Growth
5 ASIC Warns of AI-Enhanced Crypto Scams Like Deepfakes; Australian Investors Lose $1.3B in 2023

Latest News

Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Struggles to Break Above $60,000 – What Lies Ahead?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Struggles to Break Above $60,000 – What Lies Ahead?

Rida Fatima
Glassnode Data Reveals 75% of All Circulating Bitcoin Has Not Moved in Six Months
Crypto News

Glassnode Data Reveals 75% of All Circulating Bitcoin Has Not Moved in Six Months

Rida Fatima

Bitcoin has struggled with price volatility for most of August, with price highs and lows triggered by varying events. However, on-chain data suggests that most investors retained their coins despite...

Data Shows Trump's Election Odds Aren't the Factor Behind Bitcoin BTC’s Growth
Crypto News

Data Shows Trump’s Election Odds Aren’t the Factor Behind Bitcoin BTC’s Growth

Rida Fatima

Bitcoin has seen many price functions over the past few weeks, with prices briefly hitting a multi-month low in early August before a mild recovery.  Some pointed at changes in...

ASIC Warns of AI-Enhanced Crypto Scams Like Deepfakes; Australian Investors Lose $1.3B in 2023
Crypto News

ASIC Warns of AI-Enhanced Crypto Scams Like Deepfakes; Australian Investors Lose $1.3B in 2023

Leah Alger
Goldman Sachs Drops Recession Forecast: Will $BTC Rise?
Crypto News

Goldman Sachs Drops Recession Forecast: Will $BTC Rise?

Aaron Walker
Circle Partners With Apple to Enable NFC Payments in $USDC, Opens a $15.7T Market for Ethereum
Crypto News

Circle Partners With Apple to Enable NFC Payments in $USDC, Opens a $15.7T Market for Ethereum

Lora Pance
Buoyed by Ethereum, BlackRock ETFs Pass Grayscale
Crypto News

Buoyed by Ethereum, BlackRock ETFs Pass Grayscale as Industry Leader

Aaron Walker

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.