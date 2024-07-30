Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Nine Spot Ethereum ETFs Record $98.29M in Net Outflows, Negative Flow Streak Continues
Crypto News

Nine Spot Ethereum ETFs Record $98.29M in Net Outflows, Negative Flow Streak Continues

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

The U.S. market for spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a substantial outflow of $98.3 million. This marked the fourth consecutive day of negative flows for these financial products.

The consistent outflows signal reduced investor interest, possibly driven by market conditions or broader economic factors influencing digital asset investments.

Ethereum ETF Flows

Most of these outflows came from the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), which recorded $210.04 million in net outflows. ETHE has been under pressure since its debut last Tuesday, recording hundreds of millions of dollars in outflows daily. 

This consistent withdrawal trend from ETHE highlights a significant shift in investor confidence, prompting a reevaluation of its impact on the broader Ethereum ETF market.

However, not all Ethereum ETFs experienced outflows; BlackRock’s ETHA led in net inflows, attracting $58.17 million. Fidelity’s FETH trailed close, with $24.82 million in new investments. VanEck’s ETHV and Bitwise’s ETHW come behind FETH with $10.91 million and $10.45 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, smaller funds also saw some positive movement. The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust saw net inflows of $4.9 million, while $2.52 million went to Franklin’s EZET.

However, ETFs managed by Invesco and 21Shares did not see any activity, remaining static for the day. The contrasting movements with these funds reflect a limited investor interest and confidence level in them.

Besides these funds, trading volumes also reflected this mixed sentiment. On Monday, the total trading volume for spot Ethereum ETFs was $773.01 million. This figure represents a nearly 18% decline from $933.86 million on Friday and a 20% drop from $955.85 million on Thursday.

This drop in trading activity indicates a more cautious investor approach in the face of recent market volatility.

Bitcoin ETF Flows

In a contrasting development, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of $124.13 million on Monday. These substantial inflows show stronger investor confidence in Bitcoin over Ethereum for the day.

Meanwhile, BlackRock’s IBIT was particularly noteworthy, with net inflows of $205.62 million, standing as the only Bitcoin ETF to see positive flows during the period.

On the other hand, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) saw $54.29 million in net outflows. Fidelity’s FBTC and Bitwise’s BITB also recorded significant outflows of $5.89 million and $21.3 million, respectively.

Regarding trading volumes, there was a higher value of $2.68 billion on Monday than on Friday and Thursday. Trading volumes for Thursday and Friday held at $2.04 billion and $1.51 billion, respectively.

Undoubtedly, there has been a more optimistic trading environment for Bitcoin ETFs than those for Ethereum, as reflected in the higher trading volume. However, there is a possibility for a shift in sentiment as trading activity continues.

Steno Research’s senior analyst, Mads Eberhardt, thinks Grayscales ETHE outflows will slow down this week. He compared ETH ETFs to the spot BTC ETFs, noting that outflows from Bitcoin ETFs slowed after the eleventh day of trading. 

Also, the chief investment officer at BlackRock, Samara Cohen, predicted a remarkable surge for Ethereum ETFs by the end of 2024. She believes that cryptocurrency ETFs will be incorporated into model portfolios by the end of the year. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 pSTAKE Finance Launches World’s First Bitcoin Liquid Staking Solution on Babylon
2 Bitcoin SV Challenges the Market, Up 8%, As Bitcoin Corrects
3 US SEC Withdraws Claims that ADA, SOL, And MATIC Are Securities in the Binance Lawsuit
4 Nine Spot Ethereum ETFs Record $98.29M in Net Outflows, Negative Flow Streak Continues
5 One Trading Receives Dutch Regulator Approval, Becomes EU’s First Regulated Crypto Derivatives Exchange

Latest News

Crypto News

pSTAKE Finance Launches World’s First Bitcoin Liquid Staking Solution on Babylon

Yi Ping Bao
Bitcoin SV Challenges the Market, Up 8%, As Bitcoin Corrects
Crypto News

Bitcoin SV Challenges the Market, Up 8%, As Bitcoin Corrects

Rida Fatima

Amid a broader market correction, Bitcoin SV (BSV) has challenged the odds, soaring 8% as Bitcoin drops new gains. A recent legal development boosted investor confidence in Bitcoin SV, translating...

US SEC Withdraws Claims that ADA, SOL, And MATIC Are Securities in the Binance Lawsuit
Crypto News

US SEC Withdraws Claims that ADA, SOL, And MATIC Are Securities in the Binance Lawsuit

Rida Fatima

The SEC has backed down on its push to classify Cardano, Polygon, Solana, and a few other tokens as securities following the Binance lawsuit. On July 30, the regulator submitted...

One Trading Receives Dutch Regulator Approval, Becomes EU’s First Regulated Crypto Derivatives Exchange
Crypto News

One Trading Receives Dutch Regulator Approval, Becomes EU’s First Regulated Crypto Derivatives Exchange

Yi Ping Bao
assassination attempt on trump google search
News

Google Hides Trump’s Assassination Attempt from Suggested Search Results, Sparks Election Interference Accusations

Krishi Chowdhary
Bitcoin trading volume soars 89%
Crypto News

Bitcoin Trading Volume Surges 89%, Analysts Bullish – $99BTC Primed for Mass Adoption?

Lora Pance
Signal Stats
Software & Web Statistics

Key Signal Statistics – Is This Non-Profit App Here to Stay?

Kate Sukhanova

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.