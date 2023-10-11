Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
No Proof Of Ethereum Bribing SEC Against XRP, Says Hoskinson
Crypto News

No Proof Of Ethereum Bribing SEC Against XRP, Says Hoskinson

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Cardano founder and Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson recently stated that there’s no proof of Ethereum bribing SEC against XRPHoskinson made the statement while reacting to the documents of William Hinman’s controversial remark on crypto assets.

Hinman’s Speech Proves Favoritism, Not Corruption

During a recent AMA session, Hoskinson analyzed underlying motives regarding Hinman’s controversial speech. Based on his result, he concluded  that the speech was a pure indication of favoritism rather than corruption. 

Source: X Platform – @NerdNationUnbox

In his remark, Hoskinson highlighted the relevance of Hinman’s speech in the crypto space. According to the crypto mogul, the controversial documents revealed some hidden agenda regarding the securities regulator. Also, Cardano’s founder denied involvement in the Hinman’s speech scandal.

He stated that his exit from Ethereum was four years long before Hinman gave his remark. Notably, the drafts of Hinman’s speech have been a hugely controversial topic in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. This is because Hinman was the director of SEC’s Corporate Finance during the speech in 2018.

In June, the court ordered the release of the documents following several pushes from Ripple Labs on the motion. The drafts contain important facts that backed Hinman’s infamous speech classifying Bitcoin and Ethereum as non-securities. 

According to the document, Hinman and Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder, met a week before the speech. The trend of events before and after Hinman’s speech sparked the thoughts of many within the industry on possible corruption.

Some believed that the team behind Ethereum bribed Hinman to create a free pass for ETH. Conversely, Hoskinson strongly argued against such negative hints on the matter. He maintained that the events surrounding the popular speech didn’t poove corruption on the part of Ethereum.

Hoskinson Reactions To ETHGate

ETHGate suggests that Ethereum received favorable regulation from the SEC through an established relationship between the ETH team and the agency’s top officials.

During the AMA session, Hoskinson reacted to the notion of ETHGate, stating that the crypto community has laid out two distinctive opinions.

The first part of the theory is an allegation against Ethereum officials. People believed the team penetrated the SEC’s top official using connections or money to secure a pass for ETH.

The second part of the theory is based on the speculation that the Ethereum team bribed the SEC to crack down on Ripple and its token, XRP.

Hoskinson stated:

These are very different things. It is one thing to use relationships to protect your own thing. It is another thing to use relationships in a conspiracy to attack a competitor.

Additionally, he mentioned that there’s no supporting evidence that the Ethereum team incited SEC’s attack against XRP through a bribe.

Hoskinson said:

You have yet to give any evidence whatsoever that a single meeting has happened where someone from Ethereum bribed or gave money or convinced a member of the SEC to go after XRP.

Hoskinson comments have sparked several reactions within the XRP community. Some members of the community took to X Platform to call out to Cardano’s founder.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Top Crypto Gainers on October 11 – RNDR, LEO, MKR And, XEC
2 No Proof Of Ethereum Bribing SEC Against XRP, Says Hoskinson
3 No Collaboration Between R3 Corda Platform And XRP Or XRP Ledger
4 AMD Aims to Bolster Software Capabilities with Nod.ai Acquisition
5 Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction as its Foundation Sells 1,700 ETH worth Over $2.7 Million – Is this Good for ETH?

Latest News

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on October 11 – RNDR, LEO, MKR And, XEC

Nick Dunn
XRP
Crypto News

No Collaboration Between R3 Corda Platform And XRP Or XRP Ledger

Damien Fisher

A prominent XRP community personality, Moonchaser, has clarified R3 Corda’s link with XRP and the XRP Ledger (XRPL).  The crypto influencer dispersed the rumor regarding R3’s use of XRP or...

AMD
News

AMD Aims to Bolster Software Capabilities with Nod.ai Acquisition

Damien Fisher

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is strategically moving to rival chipmaker Nvidia. It plans to acquire an artificial intelligence startup, Nod.ai, to boost its software capabilities. AMD is buying Nod.ai to...

Ethereum
Crypto News

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction as its Foundation Sells 1,700 ETH worth Over $2.7 Million – Is this Good for ETH?

Nick Dunn
Malware
News

Mirai DDoS Malware Variant Expands ,Targets with 13 Router Exploits

Damien Fisher
Instagram Shopping Statistics and Analysis
Statistics

Key Instagram Shopping Statistics (2023 Data)

Jeff Beckman
EU Issues Warning to X Over Illegal Content After Hamas Attacks
News

EU Issues Urgent Warning to Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content and Disinformation Following Hamas Attacks

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.