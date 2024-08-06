Countries
Nomad Bridge Hackers Buy The Ethereum Dip, Make $4M Using Stolen Funds Amid Global Financial Crisis
Crypto News

Nomad Bridge Hackers Buy The Ethereum Dip, Make $4M Using Stolen Funds Amid Global Financial Crisis

Leah Alger
Updated:
  • The Nomad bridge hackers used stolen funds to take advantage of Ethereum’s ($ETH) price drop and buy 16,892 $ETH
  • The hackers moved ~2,400 $ETH to the crypto mixer Tornado Cash to hide the transactions. Investigation firm Peckshield discovered the deposit. 
  • Both the crypto and global finance markets crashed yesterday, allowing hackers to use stolen funds to buy the dip. 

Nomad Bridge Hacker Buys The Ethereum Dip, Makes $4M Using Stolen Funds Amid Global Financial Crisis

In August 2022, hackers stole crypto assets worth ~$190M from Nomad, a crypto bridge that helps communicate between blockchains.

Monday’s crypto and broader market crash saw $ETH lose ~22% of its total value (from a $2.712 high to a $2.220 low). Taking advantage of $ETH’s price dip, the Nomad bridge hackers purchased 16,982 $ETH using the funds they stole

Let’s unpack the hack and what such volatility means for the broader crypto market. 

Nomad Exploiters Used 3.7M $DAI to Buy 16K+ $ETH

After 500 days of inactivity, ‘Nomad Bridge Exploiter 2‘ swapped 3.7 $DAI for $16,892 $ETH using CoW (a DEX aggregator). At the current $ETH trading price of $2.5K, the hackers made $4M, a 10% increase in their investment.

The hackers then transferred 2,500 $ETH to Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency privacy program currently under US sanction. Lookonchain and PeckShieldAlert picked up the transfer.

As the crypto mixer hides transaction history, analysts are uncertain whether the hackers have cashed the crypto in or are still holding onto it in the hope that $ETH’s value will increase.

Global Financial Market Crash Sparks Crypto Turbulence

The crypto market’s turbulence reflects a much wider crash that is affecting stock markets globally.

Since the news broke, Bitcoin lost 16% of its value (from a $58.5K high to a $50K low), $ETH’s 24-hour trading volume has dropped by ~26%, some meme tokens have dropped 30%, and the total crypto market volume has plummeted by ~11%

These losses were mirrored in the wider financial markets. NVDA dropped by 7.25%, Google by 4.84%, and Amazon by 4.50%, possibly due to mass sell-offs and fears of a US recession. The NIKKEI experienced its worst drop in 37 years, while DAX and S&P 500 declined 7%.

Screenshot of the stock market’s daily inflows declining

Our Verdict – Is It a Big Deal? 

The current situation is a stark reminder of the volatility of not just the crypto industry but also the broader financial market. However, it may not be all doom and gloom.

Analysts have mixed opinions about whether the market will recover. Some say we’re in for another drop, while others cite similar previous crashes that recovered relatively quickly.

A possible ray of light through the clouds is that Ethereum ETFs recorded their second-largest daily inflows totaling $48.7M. The markets have seen worse crashes, such as when the price of $ETH halved between November 2021 and January 2022. We’ll have to wait and see how the market recovers.

References

Click to expand and view sources

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist

Leah is a seasoned British journalist with nine years of expertise who specializes in web3 reporting. Her insightful contributions have graced the pages of respected publications such as NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, NFT Lately, Cointelegraph, and Coinbound, among others.With a keen eye for detail, she offers distinct perspectives on the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technology.

