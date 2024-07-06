Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Odds of Reelecting Joe Biden Fall to 9% on Polymarket – What Does This Suggest?
Crypto News

Odds of Reelecting Joe Biden Fall to 9% on Polymarket – What Does This Suggest?

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The reelection prospects of Joe Biden for the 2024 U.S. presidential election have recently taken a significant hit on the decentralized predictions market platform Polymarket.

Biden’s odds of winning fell to a mere 9% on the platform, sparking intense speculation about the possibility of Vice President Kamala Harris replacing him as the Democratic candidate.

Although chances of Joe Biden have seen a slight uptick to 10%, these figures highlight the growing uncertainty surrounding his campaign.

The Decline in Joe Biden Reelection Odds

Former President Donald Trump, who vies for the Republican nomination, currently stands as the frontrunner with a commanding 61% chance of victory, according to Polymarket. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris has emerged as the second most likely candidate, with odds of 19%.

PredictIt, another popular prediction platform, mirrored this trend. Biden’s share prices on PredictIt dropped from $0.25 to $0.20, indicating the loss of confidence among traders. 

Harris has now taken the lead as the preferred Democratic candidate, although Trump’s “Yes” shares hold the highest value at $0.58.

The decline in Biden’s reelection odds coincides with increasing concerns about his fitness for a second term. Media reports and commentators have raised questions about his health and cognitive abilities. 

These worries became amplified following a recent White House meeting where Biden reportedly made a joke about his mental state. He noted that while he feels fine, he is not confident that his brain feels the same way.

Further fueling doubts, Biden made a significant mistake during a radio interview the next day. He incorrectly stated that he was the “first black woman” to serve as U.S. President. This misstatement has been widely shared on social media, adding to the scrutiny of his candidacy.

As a result, Polymarket now suggests a 66% chance that Biden will drop out of the race before the November 4 election. In such a scenario, many see Harris as the most likely Democratic candidate to challenge Trump.

Despite mounting pressure and speculation, Biden has repeatedly asserted his intention to stay in the race. In an Independence Day speech at the White House on July 4, he declared that he was not going anywhere, indicating his adamancy in leaving the political race.

During the first Presidential Debate on June 27, neither Biden nor Trump discussed Bitcoin or other digital assets. The final Presidential Debate scheduled for September 10 will reveal whether both candidates will address these topics.

Digital Assets Take Part in the Drama

Meanwhile, the upcoming U.S. presidential election is becoming one of the most unpredictable. This comes as issues surrounding digital assets regulation further intensify the scene.

Unlike what was obtainable in past election cycles, the prospective one has seen politicians supporting it with blockchain matters and crypto assets. 

Former President Donald Trump has declared his intention to be the “crypto president,” signaling strong support for the digital asset space.

Also, on the Democratic side, participants have shown interest in virtual currency reform legislation.

Adding to the events, on June 24, Carole House made a significant career move. House was responsible for authoring President Joe Biden’s executive order to create a regulatory framework for digital currencies.

She left her primary role as a crypto adviser at the New York Department of Financial Services to return to the White House. This development has been met with considerable attention and speculation within the system.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Odds of Reelecting Joe Biden Fall to 9% on Polymarket – What Does This Suggest?
2 Bears Take Control As Crypto Market Liquidates $580 Million – What’s Next?
3 Ethereum Price Prediction as ETH Drops to $2,900 – Time to Buy?
4 How to Watch Wimbledon Finals in 2024 From Anywhere
5 Crypto Market Cap Dumps 7.90% in the Last 24 Hours as Mt. Gox Starts Repaying Creditors

Latest News

Bears Take Control As Crypto Market Liquidates $580 Million - What's Next?
Crypto News

Bears Take Control As Crypto Market Liquidates $580 Million – What’s Next?

Rida Fatima
Ethereum Price Prediction as ETH Drops to $2,900 – Time to Buy?
Crypto News

Ethereum Price Prediction as ETH Drops to $2,900 – Time to Buy?

Rida Fatima

The cryptocurrency market has lost almost $800 million in the last three days. BTC is now below $60,000, representing a drop of 4.2%. Ethereum ETH is trading at $2,933, a...

How to watch Wimbledon 2024
Streaming News & Events

How to Watch Wimbledon Finals in 2024 From Anywhere

Justin Van Gent

The Wimbledon Finals, the pinnacle of tennis, draw the world’s best players competing for one of the sport’s most prestigious titles. As the excitement builds, eager fans might wonder how...

Crypto Market Cap Dumps 7.90% in the Last 24 Hours as Mt. Gox Starts Repaying Creditors
Crypto News

Crypto Market Cap Dumps 7.90% in the Last 24 Hours as Mt. Gox Starts Repaying Creditors

Alex Popa
Trump Did Not Say Bitcoin Would be a Strategic Reserve Asset
Crypto News

No, Trump Did Not Say Bitcoin Would be a Strategic Reserve Asset, But He’s Bullish On It

Lora Pance
Proton Launches Privacy-Focused End-to-End Encrypted Document Editor
News

Proton Launches Privacy-Focused End-to-End Encrypted Document Editor

Krishi Chowdhary
Microsoft Conducts Another Round of Layoffs
News

Microsoft Conducts Fresh Round of Layoffs: Multiple Departments & Locations Affected

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.