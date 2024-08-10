Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home OKX to Terminate Accounts Engaging with Tornado Cash Amid Growing Compliance Pressures
Crypto News

OKX to Terminate Accounts Engaging with Tornado Cash Amid Growing Compliance Pressures

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

As crypto advances, the pressure on cryptocurrency exchanges to tighten security against illicit activities and enhance compliance has doubled. Platforms like OKX must continually strengthen compliance and security measures to align with the changing tides. 

However, platforms like Tornado Cash, a decentralized currency mixer, have reportedly made these efforts increasingly futile as they aid users in obscuring illicit crypto transactions.

To strengthen financial integrity and compliance with international sanctions, Star XU, OKX’s CEO, warned the exchange’s users against patronizing Tornado Cash. Xu said any OKX account discovered interacting with Tornado Cash would be closed.

OKX Faces Criticism from CIS Community, Enforces Sanctions Compliance

Xu stressed that OKX will close the accounts of users who deposit funds from sanctioned entities, like Garantex and Tornado Cash, into OKX. The same applies to users trying to withdraw funds from OKX to these entities.

He added that any of such transactions would trigger the exchange’s risk control mechanisms. In response, OKX will terminate the account related to such accounts. 

OKX issued this warning after receiving a backlash from a user called Satoshi Friends. Satoshi Friends urged his community and OKX users from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries to quickly withdraw their funds from the exchange. 

The users also advised their community to quit using OKX altogether, expressing concerns over the exchange’s strict policies and recounting their personal experiences.

Satoshi Friends warned that users could suddenly have their funds frozen, blocked accounts, or, worse, lose their assets. He also said that OKX had restricted the accounts of some influencers and limited their funds until direct intervention with the support team.

XU’s Response and Potential Risk of Interacting with Sanctioned Platforms

Responding to Satoshi Friends’ call, Xu indicated that the user must have engaged in multiple transactions involving sanctioned exchanges. However, he added that OKX had permitted the user to withdraw their legitimate funds before blocking the account.

Additionally, he explained that OKX did not accept transferring user data from an old account to a new one. Doing so would breach the company’s compliance policy and could be seen as an attempt to bypass regulations.

Xu further stressed the importance of maintaining compliance standards. He clarified that OKX does not accept customers on the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list and cannot offer services to such individuals or entities.

Authorities have legally prohibited people or entities on that list from participating in legal transactions because they engaged in serious crimes. Hence, by not accepting such customers, OKX will avoid legal and reputational risks associated with sanction violations.

Tornado Cash Aids Money Laundering

Over the years, criminals have patronized Tornado Cash to move stolen funds from crypto protocols. These incidents have raised concerns among crypto firms, security entities, and individual users who risk losing their digital assets.

Recently, an attacker used Tornado Cash to launder stolen funds from various protocol hacks. On August 7, Peckshield reported that the Rain crypto exchange hacker moved 1,155 Ether worth approximately $2.6 million to Tornado Cash.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 OKX to Terminate Accounts Engaging with Tornado Cash Amid Growing Compliance Pressures
2 JPMorgan Stays Cautious On Bitcoin Amid Potential Price-Spike Catalysts
3 Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Rises to New High; What Does This Signal Suggest?
4 Solana Price Forecast as SOL Drop to 20-Day MA – Will It Fall Below or Bounce Back?
5 MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor Continues To Expand His $1B Bitcoin Holdings

Latest News

JPMorgan Stays Cautious On Bitcoin Amid Potential Price-Spike Catalysts
Crypto News

JPMorgan Stays Cautious On Bitcoin Amid Potential Price-Spike Catalysts

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Rises to New High; What Does This Signal Suggest?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Rises to New High; What Does This Signal Suggest?

Rida Fatima

Bitcoin mining difficulty has risen proportionally to Bitcoin’s price since 2019, hitting a new high in 2024. The average Bitcoin mining difficulty is currently 90.67, unchanged in the last 24...

Solana Price Forecast as SOL Drop to 20-Day MA - Will It Fall Below or Bounce Back?
Crypto News

Solana Price Forecast as SOL Drop to 20-Day MA – Will It Fall Below or Bounce Back?

Rida Fatima

Earlier today, the price of Bitcoin tested $60,000 after the weekend bearish trend. Also, Solana SOL followed the trend, reaching $163. Solana’s SOL token has dropped to its 20-day moving...

MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor Continues To Expand His $1 Billion Bitcoin Holdings
Crypto News

MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor Continues To Expand His $1B Bitcoin Holdings

Yi Ping Bao
Market Poised for Another Trump Crypto Bombshell – How Will the Industry React?
Crypto News

Market Poised For Another Trump Crypto Bombshell – How Will the Industry React?

Aaron Walker
Elon Musk’s X Files Antitrust Lawsuit against Advertising Group GARM over ‘Illegal Boycott'
News

Elon Musk’s X Files Antitrust Lawsuit against Advertising Group GARM over ‘Illegal Boycott’

Krishi Chowdhary
Brazil Approves $SOL ETF, Outpaces the US and Canada
Crypto News

Brazil Approves $SOL ETF, Outpaces the US and Canada

Lora Pance

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.