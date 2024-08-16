OKX Wallet Employs Transaction Friendly Blinks To Bring Crypto and NFTs Into the Mainstream

OKX Wallet has become the first of its kind to use Blinks across all EVM-compatible chains (not just Solana).
It’s time to explore how Blinks streamlines blockchain-based transactions and its potential impact on mainstream crypto and NFT adoption.
Blinks Bridges DApps & Popular Social Media Platforms
Blinks enables OKX Wallet users to easily engage with dApps and make on-chain transactions through popular platforms.
It achieves this by sharing OKX Wallet URLs (Blinks) across popular social media platforms like X and Discord.
Users can seamlessly swap, stake, and trade crypto (including meme coins) and NFTs via one gateway with one simple click.
Meme traders, rejoice! You can now save time by trading memes directly on X!
Check out these meme coins actively pushing Blinks on EVM and Solana👇
Our Verdict – OKX May Boost Mainstream Adoption
Not needing to switch between apps to make transactions streamlines the process and boosts user experience.
Enabling direct crypto and NFT trading through prominent platforms brings decentralized finance into the mainstream and may encourage more people to explore blockchain-based assets. This is a great starting point, considering Discord has ~614M registered users and X has 540M.
Offering zero transaction fees also significantly reduces the barrier to entry, making crypto and NFTs more affordable and economically available worldwide.
This year looks promising for mainstream Web3 adoption. For example, Telegram’s mini app will soon enable users to trade and manage crypto directly on the messaging service.
