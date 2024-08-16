Countries
Home OKX Wallet Employs Transaction Friendly Blinks To Bring Crypto and NFTs Into the Mainstream
Crypto News

OKX Wallet Employs Transaction Friendly Blinks To Bring Crypto and NFTs Into the Mainstream

Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
  • OKX Wallet has become the first wallet to integrate Solana’s blockchain links (Blinks) across all Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible chains.
  • Users can now swap, stake, and trade NFTs and crypto from OKX Wallet’s product page on major social media platforms without any fees. 
  • Enabling direct digital asset trading through prominent platforms may boost Web3 adoption.

OKX Wallet Employs Transaction Friendly Blinks To Bring Crypto and NFTs Into the Mainstream

OKX Wallet has become the first of its kind to use Blinks across all EVM-compatible chains (not just Solana). 

Blinks turn on-chain transactions into clickable links, making it easy for OKX Wallet users to swap, stake, and trade digital assets multi-chain through one platform without gas fees.

It’s time to explore how Blinks streamlines blockchain-based transactions and its potential impact on mainstream crypto and NFT adoption. 

Blinks enables OKX Wallet users to easily engage with dApps and make on-chain transactions through popular platforms.

It achieves this by sharing OKX Wallet URLs (Blinks) across popular social media platforms like X and Discord. 

Imagine finding a meme coin on X and directly trading it through your social media account by simply clicking on it – OKX Wallet’s latest integration makes this possible.

Users can seamlessly swap, stake, and trade crypto (including meme coins) and NFTs via one gateway with one simple click. 

Our Verdict – OKX May Boost Mainstream Adoption

Not needing to switch between apps to make transactions streamlines the process and boosts user experience. 

Enabling direct crypto and NFT trading through prominent platforms brings decentralized finance into the mainstream and may encourage more people to explore blockchain-based assets. This is a great starting point, considering Discord has ~614M registered users and X has 540M

Offering zero transaction fees also significantly reduces the barrier to entry, making crypto and NFTs more affordable and economically available worldwide. 

This year looks promising for mainstream Web3 adoption. For example, Telegram’s mini app will soon enable users to trade and manage crypto directly on the messaging service. 

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist

