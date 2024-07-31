Olympic Games Meme Frenzy – $MGMES Breaks $13M Transactions & Raises $34K in Five Days

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

The Olympics’ most memorable moments are becoming ultra-popular memes, creating a ‘MemeFi’ surge of interest toward crypto .

The Olympics’ most memorable moments are becoming ultra-popular memes, creating a . Ethereum ($ETH) ETFs have turned positive after significant outflows, with $33.6M inflows on July 30 .

Ethereum ($ETH) ETFs have turned positive after significant outflows, with . The Meme Games ($MGMES) has raised $34K since the Olympics began, with $13M transacted in the last 12 hours. The presale capitalizes on the current MemeFi trend and will end with the Olympic Games on August 11.

The Olympic Games are causing a meme coin frenzy, and one meme coin, in particular, is under the spotlight.

The Meme Games, an ERC-20 project on Ethereum, has raised $34K in five days since the Olympics started, bringing the total to $301K. The project also recorded over $13M in transactions in 12 hours, showing massive and increasing investor interest.

Spot $ETH ETFs are also showing positive performance with $33.6 in inflows on July 30, and $MGMES should benefit from its parent chain’s recent popularity.

There’s plenty of raw meme material, and people are rushing to make MemeFi from the Olympics’ most memorable moments (Gojira, anyone?).

Let’s explain why the Olympics is good for The Meme Games and how the token might pump because of the attention.

$ETH ETF Performance Turns and $MGMES’s Momentum Pumps

The net inflows for all nine spot $ETH ETFs showed $33.6M on July 30. This is the second-largest recorded inflow since launch day (23 July), after $547M outflows since July 24.

$ETH advocate Anthony Sassano claimed the positive net flow is Larry Fink’s birthday present to the Ethereum blockchain.

Despite a 0.72% drop in $ETH’s 24-hour price, $ETH interest seems healthy, which could benefit $ETH-based meme coins like The Meme Games.

The meme coin has recorded transactions worth $13M in the last 24 hours, with over $34K raised since the Olympic Games started on July 26.

The $MGMES presale runs parallel to the Olympics, with 11 days left for both.

The further we get into the Olympics, the more funny moments will turn into memes, so more people are likely to buy into the presale

Some of these moments include Snoop Dogg’s cameos and reactions (like his wide-eyed look to Simone Biles’ gymnastics performance), Kim Yeji’s ‘main character energy,’ the epic archery showdown between the Canadian and Indian teams, and the ‘Dionysiac’ opening ceremony, which caused controversy all round.

With the Olympics meme coin frenzy, it’s no surprise $MGMES broke $13M in transactions. The Play-to-Earn (P2E) game that lets you bet on the 169 m dash between $WIF, $DOGE, $PEPE, $BRETT, and $TURBO for a 25% token bonus is a crucial element in $MGMES’s appeal.

The Meme Games Presale Ends in 11 Days with the Olympic Games

$MGMES’s presale will end in 11 days, on August 11, alongside the Olympic Games. With investor interest increasing, the token’s price will keep increasing (currently $0.0091).

The 766% staking APY offers long-term passive income opportunities, especially if you invest early. Buying 91,538 $MGMES ($833) today would lead to 792,719 $MGMES ($7,213) in one year.

We predict $MGMES will reach $0.05 by the end of 2024, a 429% gain for early investors, with a possible $0.1 by the end of 2025 (+1,000% from the current price).

To buy The Meme Games, visit the official presale site, connect your wallet to the widget, select a purchase method, and input how much $MGMES you want to buy.

To Summarize – Olympics Boost Crypto Interest Through MemeFi

$MGMES’s theme is spot on, as it’s riding the internet culture wave and recent Olympics MemeFi while offering a rewarding P2E game for bonus tokens.

The $ETH ETFs’ performance is also a good sign for the token, as are the latest $MGMES transactions and funds raised to date ($301K).

As the Olympics’ end draws near, we could see more interest in The Meme Games, which translates to higher prices.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now