One Trading Receives Dutch Regulator Approval, Becomes EU's First Regulated Crypto Derivatives Exchange
Crypto News

One Trading Receives Dutch Regulator Approval, Becomes EU's First Regulated Crypto Derivatives Exchange

Yi Ping Bao
Updated:
  • The Dutch Financial Markets Authority (AFM) has granted One Trading an Organised Trading Facility (OTF) license.
  • One Trading is now the first European cash-settled perpetuals platform and the first regulated derivatives exchange in Europe for retail clients, including the UK.
One Trading Receives Dutch Regulator Approval, Becomes EU’s First Regulated Crypto Derivatives Exchange

The Financial Markets Authority (AFM) in the Netherlands approved One Trading’s license to list and trade futures and crypto derivatives. With this move, One Trading became the first exchange in Europe and the UK to engage in cash-settled trading for perpetual futures.

Founder and CEO of One Trading, Joshua Barraclough, said, ‘The long-term vision of the company is to enable all customer types to go long or short on any asset, use any asset as collateral, settle everything instantly, and perpetually roll contracts.’

The landmark allows the European cryptocurrency exchange to introduce innovative financial products across Europe.

In his statement, Mr. Barraclough reiterated his commitment to an exchange that abides by the highest regulatory standards while also being at the cutting edge of tradingIn a move that seemingly wants to appease both types of customers, retail and institutional investors, One Trading’s cash-first approach might give it a unique advantage:

‘(…) we are well positioned to (…) offer institutional-grade solutions to all customer types starting with BTC and ETH products where no onshore EU regulated venue currently exists.’

Crypto Trading Is Not As Simple As Used to Be 

Given the rise in popularity of US-based Bitcoin ETFs and soon-to-launch Ethereum ETFs, the EU trading venue might be onto something. Individuals and institutions are eager to invest in crypto futures, and this demand has only been growing in recent years with the rise in popularity of the foremost crypto coins, BTC and ETH.

BTC/USDT chart on One Trading

 To enhance the security for European customers and the regulatory framework, One Trading has confirmed they plan to integrate crypto derivatives as ‘traded on a trading venue’ instruments.

 The Netherlands-based exchange, formerly known as Bitpanda Pro, claimed the first-ever trading venue, providing real-time settlement of all derivatives positions. How is this achieved? Their tech stack relies on distributed ledger technology (DLT), which combines custody and settlement into one system.

Having custody and settlement in one place allows it to meet EU collateral requirements for derivative transactions via crypto assets. This was an important step for obtaining regulatory approval, as margin requirements are much steeper in the EU and UK than in the US.

Mario Hoessl-Neumann, general counsel of One Trading, attested that working with Dutch regulators was a ‘great experience’ and that the exchange appreciates AFM’s vision for a secure and stable derivatives market in the EU. 

Amidst all the recent recession talks from pundits, oversight in derivatives trading is more important than ever. For instance, we now know that the 2008 Credit Crisis was massively catalyzed by unregulated OTC derivatives, among other things.

Gary Gensler, the SEC’s Chairman, recently informed senators that the final approvals for ETH ETFs should be fully completed by the end of this summer, thereby adding another turn of the screw to futures trading in the US.

[The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Trading and Markets (SEC) approved Form 19b-4- the first spot ETH ETFs on May 23rd.

One Trading Lands Industry First in EU Futures Trading

As One Trading grows in popularity among institutional and retail investors, it will be interesting to see the dynamics of crypto futures in the EU versus the US play out. Does regulation bring more stability to the market, or is it hampering competition?

For now, One Trading has captured invaluable mindshare in the EU crypto space, which will invariably attract more customers, bolster their balance sheet, and further bring crypto trading into the mainstream.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
Yi Ping Bao, also known as Belinda, is a UK-based journalist. Her areas of interest are web3, tech, startups and crypto with a special focus on fast growth businesses. She started from freelance and has written for Nottingham Post, Greatest Hits Radio and Quantum Bits Magazine.

