Crypto News

Opera Mini Integrates USDC and USDT into its Crypto Wallet MiniPay

Opera Mini has upgraded its digital asset wallet, MiniPay, by integrating two of the largest stablecoins, Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT).

Since its launch in September last year, MiniPay has amassed up to 3 million users. The latest enhancement will simplify and expand the wallet app’s capabilities, making it even more versatile and possibly attracting more users.

Opera Mini Enhances MiniPay

One of the key features of this upgrade is the introduction of Pockets. Primarily, this feature allows users to easily swap between USDT, USDC, and the Celo dollar (cUSD) with just a simple drag-and-drop motion.

It even eliminates the need for complex transactions and high gas fees to offer a seamless and cost-effective way to manage stablecoins.

According to Jørgen Arnsen, Opera’s EVP of Mobile, this development aims to make stablecoin transactions as effortless as possible. It ensures that users never have to worry about hidden costs or transaction fees.

MiniPay, launched in September 2023, is built on the Celo blockchain and initially used only the cUSD stablecoin, a USD-pegged stablecoin.

Opera first rolled out the wallet in Africa, targeting regions with limited fixed internet access and high mobile data costs. These areas allowed Opera to provide blockchain-enabled peer-to-peer payment solutions.

Arnsen highlighted that many African consumers face issues with local payment methods. These include unreliable service, lack of transparency, and high fees, which MiniPay aims to address.

Additional Features and Impact

Besides the new Pockets feature, MiniPay added a Discover Page for DApps. The primary purpose of this page is to organize and provide direct access to various native DApps, including savings applications, tools for Universal Basic Income, and games.

The enhancement further enriches the user experience, making it easier for users to explore and use a range of blockchain-based services.

Meanwhile, MiniPay has gained substantial traction since its inception, with over three million wallet activations in countries like Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ghana. This rapid growth showcases the region’s high demand for reliable and cost-effective digital wallets.

Moreover, Arnsen pointed out that Africa’s young and tech-savvy population and widespread smartphone adoption make it a prime market for digital financial solutions.

With nearly 100 million users, Opera Mini is already Africa’s most downloaded mobile browser, showcasing the company’s strong presence and influence on the continent.

Interestingly, Africa has emerged as a significant hub for digital asset adoption, driven by its youthful and rapidly growing population.

Reports from sources, including BitcoinAfrica.io, indicate that countries such as Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, and Zimbabwe are leading the charge in Bitcoin adoption in Africa.

This trend highlights the continent’s significant interest in crypto assets and how much it is willing to embrace blockchain technology.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
