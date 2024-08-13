Optimism Superchain Pushes to Integrate Affiliated Layer-2 Blockchain Networks

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Optimism, a layer-2 (L2) ecosystem, helps numerous projects transact faster and cheaper on Ethereum.

Optimism, a layer-2 (L2) ecosystem, helps numerous projects transact faster and cheaper on Ethereum. The ecosystem's Superchain interoperability roadmap aims to unite its affiliated networks, so transacting across them feels like using one chain.

It plans to connect networks more closely to streamline token transfers across various platforms with improved speed, costs, and security.

Yesterday, Optimism unveiled its Superchain interoperability roadmap, which aims to bring together Ethereum L2 networks on one single open-source tech by next year.

In addition, the L2 blockchain network unveiled an international token standard called SuperchainERC20 for seamless token bridging.

Let’s explore how Optimism’s latest solutions aim to improve interoperability across L2 blockchain networks.

Optimism’s Interoperability Approach

Optimism has significantly expanded since its inception in May 2022, thanks to its OP Stack.

The OP Stack is a customizable toolkit that enables developers to construct their own L2 networks using Optimism’s technology.

According to Optimism, over 29 OP Stack chains contribute to more than 36% of all Ethereum L2 transactions.

The Superchain is one of the biggest Ethereum L2 ecosystems: ✨29+ OP Stack chains, including @base @zora @modenetwork contribute 36.4%+ of all Ethereum L2 transactions, today. — Optimism (@Optimism) August 12, 2024

And the Optimism ecosystem is growing, with an increasing number of blockchain networks (including Coinbase’s Base and Zora) building on the technology for faster and cheaper transactions.

However, fragmentation issues between the Optimism-based chains need to be addressed.

Large ecosystems like Coinbase are faced with a difficult decision: they can deploy on Ethereum and forfeit scalability, choose a single L2 and be dependent on that ecosystem, or deploy and maintain their own chain and fragment liquidity and network effects. Optimism

Superchain aims to interconnect Ethereum-based L2s by tackling the following:

Implementing common standards across all networks to ensure ease of integration and compatibility

across all networks to ensure ease of integration and compatibility Creating unified governance structures that refine policies and decision-making across chains

that refine policies and decision-making across chains Addressing potential security risks that arise from different systems being combined into one, ensuring each chain has high-security standards

that arise from different systems being combined into one, ensuring each chain has high-security standards Collaborating across chains to engage with more developers and enhance blockchain adoption

to engage with more developers and enhance blockchain adoption Establishing community incentives that bring together and support various chain operators

Full details about its devnet, testnet, native interop on mainnet, and horizontal scalability (adding more nodes to handle more transactions) launches currently remain under wraps.

SuperchainERC20 for Seamless Bridging

Optimism is also poised to roll out an international token standard called SuperchainERC20.

SuperchainERC20 will enable tokens to be fungible and portable (interchangeable and easily transferred) across different networks on the Superchain.

It addresses ERC20 bridging issues by serving as a bridge itself, ensuring digital assets can travel between different blockchains while preserving their utility and integrity.

Will Superchain Override Other L2 Interoperability Solutions?

The Optimism Superchain should significantly tackle Ethereum’s scalability issues by combining numerous L2 networks.

It should improve the free flow of assets and how networks communicate with one another.

But will Optimism’s latest venture outperform other L2 ecosystems’ interoperability solutions, like ZKsync’s Elastic Chain and Polygon’s AggLayer? Only time will tell.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

