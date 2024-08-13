Optimism Superchain Pushes to Integrate Affiliated Layer-2 Blockchain Networks

Yesterday, Optimism unveiled its Superchain interoperability roadmap, which aims to bring together Ethereum L2 networks on one single open-source tech by next year.
In addition, the L2 blockchain network unveiled an international token standard called SuperchainERC20 for seamless token bridging.
Let’s explore how Optimism’s latest solutions aim to improve interoperability across L2 blockchain networks.
Optimism’s Interoperability Approach
Optimism has significantly expanded since its inception in May 2022, thanks to its OP Stack.
According to Optimism, over 29 OP Stack chains contribute to more than 36% of all Ethereum L2 transactions.
The Superchain is one of the biggest Ethereum L2 ecosystems:
And the Optimism ecosystem is growing, with an increasing number of blockchain networks (including Coinbase’s Base and Zora) building on the technology for faster and cheaper transactions.
However, fragmentation issues between the Optimism-based chains need to be addressed.
Superchain aims to interconnect Ethereum-based L2s by tackling the following:
Full details about its devnet, testnet, native interop on mainnet, and horizontal scalability (adding more nodes to handle more transactions) launches currently remain under wraps.
SuperchainERC20 for Seamless Bridging
Optimism is also poised to roll out an international token standard called SuperchainERC20.
SuperchainERC20 will enable tokens to be fungible and portable (interchangeable and easily transferred) across different networks on the Superchain.
It addresses ERC20 bridging issues by serving as a bridge itself, ensuring digital assets can travel between different blockchains while preserving their utility and integrity.
Will Superchain Override Other L2 Interoperability Solutions?
The Optimism Superchain should significantly tackle Ethereum’s scalability issues by combining numerous L2 networks.
It should improve the free flow of assets and how networks communicate with one another.
But will Optimism’s latest venture outperform other L2 ecosystems’ interoperability solutions, like ZKsync’s Elastic Chain and Polygon’s AggLayer? Only time will tell.
