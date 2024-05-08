Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Ore Wins $50K at Solana Hackathon Despite Being its Congestion Culprit
Crypto News

Ore Wins $50K at Solana Hackathon Despite Being its Congestion Culprit

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Solana-based proof-of-work crypto, Ore, obtained the top prize at a recent Hackathon backed by the Solana Foundation. Notably, an unexpected spike in Ore mining activities was among the main causes of Solana’s April network congestion. 

However, despite being the major culprit behind the network disruption, Ore won the Solana Hackathon. The project will bag a $50,000 reward in USD Coin.

Detailing Ore’s Solana Hackathon Victory

The Solana Foundation attributed its April network congestion to the high demand for block space and delays in implementing necessary patches. As a result, over 70% of non-vote transaction requests were initially rejected.

Most of this traffic came from a spike in Ore mining transactions during the April Solana-based meme coin frenzy. Ore’s development team managed the traffic by temporarily halting mining operations to optimize their system.

Ore allows miners to benefit from its unique codebase, inspired by Bitcoin but tailored for Solana’s smart contract. It enables multiple miners to share block rewards to promote a more decentralized mining ecosystem for both new and existing miners.

Besides that, Ore also focuses on revolutionizing mining by making it accessible and enjoyable for individuals using standard laptops. This removes the need for costly equipment required in conventional crypto mining operations and is the primary driver of Ore’s increased mining activities in April.

Despite significantly disrupting network operations, Ore won the grand prize of $50,000 in the just-concluded hackathon. 

Hardhat Chad, the pseudonymous creator of Ore, expressed satisfaction with the project’s hackathon victory. Chad emphasized Ore’s goal of providing Solana with a fast, affordable, secure, and inflation-proof digital currency accessible to everyone.

However, he acknowledged that there are more hurdles in the journey ahead and that the project still has a long way to go before it can bring its vision to reality.

Upon announcing the hackathon victory, Ore token surged 115%, raising its price to $270.8. While the price has receded with an over 5% decline in the last 24 hours, ORE still maintains a 112% price gain in the last seven days.

A Remarkable Milestone in Hackathon Participation

Interestingly, an unprecedented number of participants participated during the Solana Renaissance Hackathon, marking the largest online participation in the event’s history.

Over 8,300 contestants from around the globe showcased their creativity and technical prowess, presenting 1,071 final projects.

The hackathon’s success was made possible by the support of several prominent sponsors, including Symmetry, Solana Mobile, Phantom, Pyth, Orca, Squads, IO.NET, and Brave.

These industry leaders partnered with the Solana Foundation to provide a fertile ground for crypto founders to kickstart their entrepreneurial journeys.

Dan Albert, a key figure at the Solana Foundation, praised the hackathon’s achievements, emphasizing its key role in driving innovation within the ecosystem.

He also highlighted the emergence of a new generation of exceptionally talented developers and founders poised to move crypto toward mainstream acceptance with their groundbreaking products.

Essentially, the hackathon showcased participants’ technical capabilities and catalyzed collaboration and knowledge exchange within the crypto community.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular resales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Ore Wins $50K at Solana Hackathon Despite Being its Congestion Culprit
2 Bitcoin BTC’s Daily Volume Surge 41% In One Day; A Sign of Bulls’ Return?
3 SEC Postpones the Outcome on Invesco Galaxy’s Spot Ethereum ETF to July
4 Top 10 Biggest Champions League Upsets Of All Time
5 TG.Casino and AC Milan Deal Is Good News for $DICE & $TGC

Latest News

Bitcoin BTC’s Daily Volume Surge 41% In One Day; A Sign of Bulls' Return?
Crypto News

Bitcoin BTC’s Daily Volume Surge 41% In One Day; A Sign of Bulls’ Return?

Rida Fatima
SEC Postpones the Outcome on Invesco Galaxy Spot Ethereum ETF to July
Crypto News

SEC Postpones the Outcome on Invesco Galaxy’s Spot Ethereum ETF to July

Rida Fatima

The US securities regulator, the SEC, has again pushed the date to decide on Invesco Galaxy’s spot Ethereum ETF application to July. This marks the third time the agency has...

Biggest Champions League Upsets
Statistics

Top 10 Biggest Champions League Upsets Of All Time

Diana Ploscaru

The Champions League is the most beloved tournament in Europe, but it’s also rife with disappointment for many teams and their fans. This is bound to happen in the battle...

TG.Casino and AC Milan deal
Crypto News

TG.Casino and AC Milan Deal Is Good News for $DICE & $TGC

Alex Popa
Microsoft Planning To Build Its Own AI-Language Model
News

Microsoft Is Planning to Build Its Own AI-Language Model to Compete with Google & OpenAI

Krishi Chowdhary
Four Japanese Companies Introduce the First Ever 6G Device
News

Japanese Companies Introduce the First Ever 6G Device – 500X Faster than 5G

Krishi Chowdhary
TV Shows sports fans
Community Contributions

5 Sports Programs to Watch on Prime Video if You’re a Sports Fan

Renee Johnson

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.