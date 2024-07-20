Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home OTC Markets Overwhelm CEX Markets as New Wallets Amassed Over 1.45M Bitcoin Tokens This Year
Crypto News

OTC Markets Overwhelm CEX Markets as New Wallets Amassed Over 1.45M Bitcoin Tokens This Year

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Despite market struggles, Bitcoin whales have shown resilience in their accumulation and retention of BTC holdings. Cryptoquant founder and CEO Ki Young Ju disclosed that new whales garnered over 1.45 million BTC coins this year.

Also, new wallets with over 1,000 BTC, including spot ETFs and custodial wallets, cumulatively hold about 1.8M Bitcoin. Amid this trend, Young Ju also noted that OTC markets have surpassed CEX markets, suggesting an increase in institutional interest.

New Bitcoin Whales Amass More Tokens This Year

The leading crypto asset, Bitcoin, has recorded significant market fluctuations within the past few days. Notably, some old BTC wallets saw a decline in holding amid the recent massive sell-offs from the German government.

The CEO and founder of CryptoQuant took to X to reveal the performance of new Bitcoin wallets so far this year. He pointed out the dominance of Bitcoin’s over-the-counter markets over those of centralized exchanges.

Further, Young Ju noted that Bitcoin whale wallets, holding more than 1,000 BTC, have accumulated over 1.45 million BTC tokens this year.

According to the executive, these whales include those of spot ETF and custodial wallet addresses. Moreover, the whales currently hold 1.8 million BTC tokens, representing 9% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply.

The CEO stated: “OTC markets are overwhelming CEX markets. Whale wallets ( 1K BTC), including spot ETFs and custodial wallets, added 1.45M BTC this year, totalling 1.8M BTC.

Moreover, Ju noted that the increase in the BTC holdings in new whales’ wallets is not a shift from the old news. 

According to the CEO, the balance of old BTC wallets (greater than 155 days) has not decreased. Meanwhile, new BTC wallets (less than 155 days) recorded a surge in their holdings. Ju believes this growth reflects increased institutional adoption.

In addition, the CEO highlighted the difference in the whales’ accumulation rate in the past and recently. According to him, the whales maintained an inflow of 70,000 BTC in 2021.

However, he stressed that whales now amass approximately 100,000 BTC tokens weekly. The executive also explored the trend in spot Bitcoin ETF inflows, which cumulatively hit 16,800 BTC last week. He believed that the other BTC inflows came via OTC markets.

BTC Market Outlook

Bitcoin witnessed a price strain following the German government’s sales of 49,858 BTC tokens seized from the movie2k case. 

Following this sell-off, Bitcoin’s price dipped below the $60,000 region, sparking fear among market participants. However, Bitcoin has recovered significantly over the past few days, robbing off on most crypto assets. 

trades at $65,748. It recorded a 3.01% increase over the past 24 hours, and its market cap is 1.29 trillion.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Shiba Inu Team Says Upcoming P2E Game Is Significant for SHIB, BONE, and Shibarium Ecosystems
2 OTC Markets Overwhelm CEX Markets as New Wallets Amassed Over 1.45M Bitcoin Tokens This Year
3 Brad Garlinghouse Reveals Ripple Will Buy Back $1.4 Billion Worth of Stock as IPO Approaches
4 Bitcoin BTC’s Tight Bollinger Bands Reveal $190,000 as Next Possible Price Target
5 Ethereum to Break Multiple Resistance Levels Following Launch of 10 ETFs Next Week

Latest News

Shiba Inu Team Says Upcoming P2E Game Is Significant for SHIB, BONE, and Shibarium Ecosystems
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Team Says Upcoming P2E Game Is Significant for SHIB, BONE, and Shibarium Ecosystems

Rida Fatima
Brad Garlinghouse Reveals Ripple Will Buy Back $1.4 Billion Worth of Stock as IPO Approaches
Crypto News

Brad Garlinghouse Reveals Ripple Will Buy Back $1.4 Billion Worth of Stock as IPO Approaches

Rida Fatima

Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, has revealed that Ripple Labs was close to repurchasing up to $1.4 billion of its stock from investors. Garlinghouse shared this information during a speech at...

Bitcoin BTC's Tight Bollinger Bands Reveal $190,000 as Next Possible Price Target
Crypto News

Bitcoin BTC’s Tight Bollinger Bands Reveal $190,000 as Next Possible Price Target

Rida Fatima

Bitcoin volatility seems to favor the bulls in the current market cycle. Head of Macro Research at Global Macro Investor (GMI) Julien Bittel identified a bullish pattern for Bitcoin. #Bitcoin...

Ethereum to Break Multiple Resistance Levels Following Launch of 10 ETFs Next Week
Crypto News

Ethereum to Break Multiple Resistance Levels Following Launch of 10 ETFs Next Week

Rida Fatima
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK Plummets After Claiming $14.4 Level – What’s next?
Crypto News

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK Plummets After Claiming $14.4 Level – What’s next?

Rida Fatima
Indian Cryptocurrency Platform WazirX Hit by Security Breach, $234.9 Million Stolen
News

Indian Cryptocurrency Platform WazirX Hit by Security Breach, $234.9 Million Stolen

Krishi Chowdhary
Horizen ($ZEN) Price Prediction 2024–2030: Can It Overcome Regulatory Hurdles?
Crypto News

Horizen ($ZEN) Price Prediction 2024–2030: Can It Overcome Regulatory Hurdles?

Lora Pance

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.