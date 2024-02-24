Countries
Crypto News

Over 1,200 Merchants in 25 Countries Accept Shiba Inu Payments Following New Integration

Damien Fisher
Updated:
Shiba Inu has continued to show great and thrilling expansion strides in its ecosystem. More than 1,200 merchants in 25 different countries across the world now accept Shiba Inu payments.

The milestone came after a successful partnership deal between Apcopay and Coinpayments. Following the move, customers can now use several crypto assets like SHIB to pay for products and services in different locations worldwide.

CoinPayments Integration Enables Payments With SHIB

In a recent blog post, CoinPayments announced the successful partnership with Apcopay. The deal saw the integration of CoinPayments into Apcopay’s global payment service platform.

Notably, the integration brought into view the use of prominent crypto assets, including Shiba Inu, as a payment option. 

Apcopay clients will now use SHIB and others to pay for goods and services in over 1,200 merchants in 25 countries. In reaction to the new development, Apcopay’s Chief Commercial Officer, Daniel Buttigieg, mentioned that CoinPayment is a notable crypto player that accepts crypto.

Buttigieg said:

We partnered up with CoinPayments for its exceptional features and widespread reach. CoinPayments stands out as a prominent player in the global cryptocurrency industry, catering to a vast network of merchants across the globe. Its platform boasts extensive cryptocurrency acceptance, accommodating a diverse range of digital assets, making it highly versatile and user-friendly for both merchants and customers.

CoinPayment emerged in 2013, providing crypto payment and storage solutions. Though it supports over 2,300 crypto assets, only 175 tokens are included in the latest integration as payment crypto assets.

CoinPayments included Shiba Inu for payment options. Currently, SHIB payments have a 1% fee on the CoinPayments gateway.

Increasing Adoption Of Shiba Inu And Its Ecosystem 

Following its launch in 2020, SHIB has risen as one of the prominent crypto payment methods among notable merchants worldwide.

The crypto asset has received more attention and demand from crypto payment providers who support dog-themed coins. Some top companies that support SHIB include BitPay, Binance, NOWPayments, and others.

Binance launched a product called Send Cash last year, allowing customers to use SHIB in Argentina and eight other Latin American countries.

Also, some merchants, including NewEgg, Gucci, Twitch, AMC Theaters, GameStop, and others, have added SHIB to their payment options, thrilling Shiba Inu fans and users. 

Apart from being accepted for payment, Shiba Inu’s layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium, bagged a new integration, expanding the presence of the ecosystem. A blockchain wallet, Tangem, revealed the integration of the Shibariumon on its platform. 

The integration will enable a seed phrase option for users. Also, customers could store SHIB coins and thousands of other crypto assets in the wallet. For now, the latest development is yet to be reflected in SHIB’s price as expected. Today, February 23, Shiba Inu has slipped from the $0.00001 threshold.  

SHIB trades at $0.0000094, indicating a 2.41% drop over the past 24 hours. Also, its trade volume plummeted by 8.21% to hit $142.1 million. Given that more adoption and recognition usually drive higher demands, there’s a possibility that the coin price might rebound. 

