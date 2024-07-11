The Return of Frog Meme Coins? Chinese crypto $PEIPEI Surges 82%, Pepe Unchained Breaks $3M in Presale

PeiPei, a Chinese-inspired frog meme coin, has surged 82% weekly , becoming the third-ranked trending coin on CoinMarketCap.

Frog meme coins are retaking the spotlight, with their market cap increasing by 1.1% in the last 24 hours, reaching $5.7B. Their 24-hour volume is also heading toward $1B.

One trending frog coin is PeiPei ($PEI). It increased by 82.37% in the last week and ranks #3 on CoinMarketCap’s trending coins.

The meme coin is a Chinese-inspired Pepe on Ethereum with zero buy and sell taxes. Its captivating mascot and Chinese culture led to many degen investors rushing to buy a slice of $PEIPEI.

Another popular frog meme coin is Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), still in presale with over $3M raised and a 594% staking APY for significant gains.

Pepe Unchained is a utility-based meme coin with its own blockchain that plans to revolutionize the frog meme coin space.

Let’s discuss PeiPei and Pepe Unchained below and see what makes them shine.

PeiPei – Most Profitable 7-Day Meme Coin?

CoinMarketCap shows PeiPei as the most profitable meme coin in the last week, with a $127M market cap (+2.45% daily) and a $199M 24-hour volume.

PeiPei PEIPEI Token merges the beloved Pepe meme with the charm of PEPE cultural elements, resulting in a refreshing and captivating synthesis that pays homage to tradition while embracing the future.

The frog coin adds a fresh twist to Pepe’s viral appeal with Asian pop culture and attractive benefits (like zero fees on buying and selling the coin).

While there’s no staking planned, PeiPei aims for multichain bridging in phase 3, which could further amplify its reach and increase its price.

Here’s what the roadmap looks like:

Phase 1 : Launch, CoinGecko/CoinMarketCap listings, 690+ holders, build the $PEIPEI army

: Launch, CoinGecko/CoinMarketCap listings, 690+ holders, build the $PEIPEI army Phase 2 : Partnerships, guerilla marketing, exclusive holder hangouts, 2,500+ holders, CEX listings

: Partnerships, guerilla marketing, exclusive holder hangouts, 2,500+ holders, CEX listings Phase 3: Utility partnerships, multichain bridging, Elon custom tesla, T1 exchange listings, flip USD, 10,000+ holders

While the official site admits PeiPei is a coin with no intrinsic value, this isn’t stopping investors. Will the hype be enough to sustain $PEIPEI’s uptrend? That’s unclear.

However, we do know that a certain frog coin in presale has more utility than PeiPei and promises significant passive income opportunities.

Pepu Unchained Breaks $3M in Presale in Less Than a Month

Pepu Unchained ($PEPU) is a new frog meme coin that has raised an average of $1M per week in presale and currently costs $0.0083591.

It’s also the first frog meme coin with its own Layer-2 (L2) blockchain.

The $PEPU L2 blockchain is built on top of Ethereum, which brings several benefits, such as increased scalability and efficiency.

Other L2 benefits include:

Instant and low fee bridging between $ETH and $PEPU

Instant and low fee bridging between $ETH and $PEPU Instant transactions

Instant transactions Higher volume capacity (100x faster than $ETH)

Higher volume capacity (100x faster than $ETH) Dedicated block explorer

Dedicated block explorer Lower gas fees for higher profits

Lower gas fees for higher profits Increased trading and staking speed

While the project leverages the Pepe brand, it goes one step further and brings actual utility to the frog meme space. This is the biggest reason for our 5,644% growth prediction by the end of 2024.

$PEPU also offers rewarding staking (593% APY) for token holders, with investors having already staked over 269M tokens.

Staking 88,168 $PEPU ($737) for one year will result in 611,004 $PEPU ($5,107).

To buy Pepe Unchained, visit the official presale website, select a purchase method ($ETH, $USDT, $BNB, or fiat), enter the amount of $PEPU you want to buy, connect your wallet, and confirm the transaction.

Moving Forward – What’s Next for Pepe Unchained?

$PEPU is one of the most promising meme coins of 2024, mainly because it improves upon the old Pepe with useful utility (L2 blockchain) and profitable staking (593% APY).

When its presale ends, we could see an uptrend that leads to a multifold price increase for Pepe Unchained. It remains to be seen if the project receives enough community support.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

