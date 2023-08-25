Countries
People Magazine Ranks Ripple Labs Among Top 100 Companies that Cares for Employees
People Magazine Ranks Ripple Labs Among Top 100 Companies that Cares for Employees

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Ripple became more popular after its 3-year-long lawsuit with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The case affected its operations, native token XRP, and its community of investors who lost massively. 

But the tides have seemingly changed for the blockchain company. If first, it secured a partial win against the US SEC, leading to massive relisting of XRP on multiple exchanges. 

In a new development, the firm has been recognized by a leading popular American magazine. The site added Ripple to its top 100 firms that care for their workers and society.

Other notable firms that ranked on the list include Adobe, NVIDIA, HP Inc., and payment platform MasterCard.

Ripple Ranks Among Top 100 Caring Companies 

Ripple was recognized by the popular publication PEOPLE magazine for being one of the top 100 firms that care for its workers and show compassion for society. 

Following this ranking, XRP shared the development on X, appreciating its workers who gave back to society via various Ripple Impact Programs. 

In the blockchain’s post on X, XRP expressed its excitement to be enlisted among the People’s 100 Firms That Care in 2023. 

Ripple said:

“We’re proud to be included in People’s 100 Companies That Care in 2023!” “Thank you to all the Ripple employees who give back year-round, locally and globally, through our Ripple Impact programs,” 

This is not Ripple‘s first recognition for its humanitarian efforts. Earlier this month, the popular blockchain was awarded for its humanitarian efforts. 

People’s Magazine Ranking Status

The People’s magazine typically runs an annual ranking campaign that features companies that beat expectations when it comes to showing appreciation to clients. The ranking also recognizes businesses that encourage their workers to contribute to improving the world. 

In this year’s edition, XRP was listed alongside other notable health-centered companies in the US. Some other listed tech-based companies include Adobe Systems Incorporated, HP Inc., NVIDIA, and MasterCard. 

More specifically, People Magazine acknowledged Ripple’s corporate social responsibility campaign, the Ripple Impact Program. The blockchain’s humanitarian program focuses on boosting financial inclusion, sustainability, and research. 

Furthermore, the fifth-largest blockchain permitted its workers to partake in supporting causes they are compassionate about, such as charities. 

In the post, PEOPLE focused on a crucial moment in Ripple’s workers’ charitable act in 2021. XRP contributed massively that year, matching donations of over $1,000 for each full-time worker annually.

Moreover, Ripple also offers its employees a $50 credit upon joining to explore the platform and perform their first donation.

From what a Ripple employee said:

There are opportunities to get involved with community service and access to mental health care benefits. Most importantly, employees are appreciated and encouraged to balance life and work.

