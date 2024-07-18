Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Pepe Bullish Trend Continues – Pepe Unchained Breaks $4M Barrier
Crypto News

Pepe Bullish Trend Continues – Pepe Unchained Breaks $4M Barrier

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • Pepe coins have seen significant weekly gains, with Pepe Coin increasing by 30.14% and Pepe by 28.36%.
  • Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is the first Pepe coin with its own blockchain (Layer-2), adding significant utility to the Pepe ecosystem and likely surpassing the original Pepe.
  • $PEPU recently broke through $4M during presale, with a token price of $0.0084937 and a staking APY of 460%.

Pepe Bullish Trend Continues – Pepe Unchained Breaks $4M Barrier

Pepe-themed coins have exploded in the last week, with Pepe increasing by 28.36% and Pepe Coin by 30.14%. PepePAD is also up by 28.89%, showing good upside potential.

One Pepe-themed meme presale stands out in this thriving market – Pepe Unchained ($PEPU). It’s the first Pepe coin with its own Layer-2 (L2) blockchain, offering solid utility and 460% staking APY.

$PEPU is 100x faster than Ethereum, with a dedicated block explorer and the lowest transaction fees.

In less than a month, the presale has just passed the $4M milestone, showing significant investor interest and upside potential once it launches.

Pepe Unchained presale widget

Through its utility, Pepe Unchained might become one of the best crypto presales this year, making Pepe Coin and Pepe look like lightweights in comparison.

Let’s see why $PEPU has good potential and how you can participate in the presale.

Pepe Meme Coins on the Rise – The PepeFest Begins

Pepe has recently surpassed the $5B market cap barrier, reaching $1B in 24-hour trading volume. PEPE ($TRUMP) has also climbed 37.23% in the last day.

It seems all things Pepe are at the center of attention, and fans have organized PepeFest to gather all ‘Peptopians’ and celebrate the coin together.

The hype has led to the rise of new Pepe coins like PeiPei, which has pumped by 274.22% in the last month.

Pepe coins performance in the last month

However, most Pepe meme coins lack real utility and rely on FOMO and hype to gain popularity and increase in value. This makes them volatile investments.

Pepe Unchained breaks the mold by offering the first Pepe L2 chain and innovating the Pepe market through actual utility.

Pepe Unchained Raises $4M in Less Than a Month

Layer-1 blockchains like Ethereum can suffer from congestion, which leads to higher fees and slower transaction speeds.

$PEPU’s L2 chain offers token holders several benefits:

  • Instant bridging between Ethereum and Pepe chain
  • Lowest transaction fees
  • Higher volume capacity – 100x faster than $ETH
  • Dedicated block explorer
  • SIgnificantly higher staking rewards
  • Reduced operational costs

The project has also been audited by Coinsult and SolidProof, building trust and cementing its place in the Pepe community.

$PEPU’s presale has raised over $4M in less than a month, with a current token price of $0.0084937. Early investors can stake their tokens with a 460% APY, which more than quadruples your token earnings in a year.

If you buy 91,251 $PEPU ($775) at the current price, you’ll have 511,005 $PEPU ($4,339) in one year.

However, we estimate a $PEPU price of $0.5572 by the end of 2024, representing a 5,644% gain for early investors. Staking would further boost your earnings.

The price will increase in one day, so the earlier you participate, the higher your potential gains. Stay up to date with the latest developments on the project’s X and Telegram channels.

To buy Pepe Unchained, visit the official presale website, connect your wallet to the widget, select a purchase method ($ETH, $USDT, $BNB, or card), specify how much $PEPU you want to buy, and confirm the transaction.

Verdict – Is Pepe Unchained Leading the Pepe Meme Race?

$PEPU is currently one of the most promising new cryptocurrencies in the Pepe ecosystem. Its L2 chain combines utility with meme appeal, building a thriving community.

With Bitcoin climbing to $65K following Donald Trump’s failed assassination attempt, the crypto market looks bullish, and presale meme coins like Pepe Unchained should benefit significantly.

References

Click to expand and view references

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex is a content writer passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

Most Popular News

1 Pepe Bullish Trend Continues – Pepe Unchained Breaks $4M Barrier
2 Researchers Shed Light on DarkGate Malware That Targeted Users from North America, Europe, and Asia
3 Elon Musk to Move X and SpaceX Headquarters from California to Texas
4 AI Startup Anthropic and Menlo Ventures Join Hands to Launch a $100 Million Startup Fund
5 Amazon Prime Days Lead to More Injuries Among Workers: Senate Probe Reveals

Latest News

Researchers Shed Light on DarkGate Malware That Targeted Users from North America, Europe, and Asia
News

Researchers Shed Light on DarkGate Malware That Targeted Users from North America, Europe, and Asia

Krishi Chowdhary
Elon Musk to Move X and SpaceX Headquarters from California to Texas
News

Elon Musk to Move X and SpaceX Headquarters from California to Texas

Krishi Chowdhary

On Tuesday (July 16), Elon Musk announced that he’s moving the headquarters of his companies X and SpaceX from California to Texas. While SpaceX is moving to Starbase (a company...

Anthropic and Menlo Ventures to Launch a $100M Startup Fund
News

AI Startup Anthropic and Menlo Ventures Join Hands to Launch a $100 Million Startup Fund

Krishi Chowdhary

AI startup Anthropic and its biggest investor Menlo Ventures are launching a $100 million startup fund that will be used to back new startups. Menlo will supply the cash to invest...

Amazon Prime Days Lead to More Injuries among Workers
News

Amazon Prime Days Lead to More Injuries Among Workers: Senate Probe Reveals

Krishi Chowdhary
BlackRock's IBIT Records Massive Inflow of $260 Million as Bitcoin ETFs Record Eighth Day of Inflows
News

BlackRock’s IBIT Records Massive Inflow of $260 Million as Bitcoin ETFs Record Eighth Day of Inflows

Rida Fatima
Trump Plans to Release Fourth NFT Collection Following The Previous Success
Crypto News

Trump Plans to Release Fourth NFT Collection Following The Previous Success

Rida Fatima
Court Finds US Senator Who Said Bitcoin is An "Ideal Choice for Criminals" Guilty in Corruption Trial
Crypto News

Court Finds US Senator Who Said Bitcoin is An “Ideal Choice for Criminals” Guilty in Corruption Trial

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.