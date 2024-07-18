Pepe Bullish Trend Continues – Pepe Unchained Breaks $4M Barrier

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Pepe coins have seen significant weekly gains, with Pepe Coin increasing by 30.14% and Pepe by 28.36%.

Pepe coins have seen significant weekly gains, with Pepe Coin increasing by 30.14% and Pepe by 28.36%. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is the first Pepe coin with its own blockchain (Layer-2), adding significant utility to the Pepe ecosystem and likely surpassing the original Pepe.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is the first Pepe coin with its own blockchain (Layer-2), adding significant utility to the Pepe ecosystem and likely surpassing the original Pepe. $PEPU recently broke through $4M during presale, with a token price of $0.0084937 and a staking APY of 460%.

Pepe-themed coins have exploded in the last week, with Pepe increasing by 28.36% and Pepe Coin by 30.14%. PepePAD is also up by 28.89%, showing good upside potential.

One Pepe-themed meme presale stands out in this thriving market – Pepe Unchained ($PEPU). It’s the first Pepe coin with its own Layer-2 (L2) blockchain, offering solid utility and 460% staking APY.

$PEPU is 100x faster than Ethereum, with a dedicated block explorer and the lowest transaction fees.

In less than a month, the presale has just passed the $4M milestone, showing significant investor interest and upside potential once it launches.

Through its utility, Pepe Unchained might become one of the best crypto presales this year, making Pepe Coin and Pepe look like lightweights in comparison.

Let’s see why $PEPU has good potential and how you can participate in the presale.

Pepe Meme Coins on the Rise – The PepeFest Begins

Pepe has recently surpassed the $5B market cap barrier, reaching $1B in 24-hour trading volume. PEPE ($TRUMP) has also climbed 37.23% in the last day.

It seems all things Pepe are at the center of attention, and fans have organized PepeFest to gather all ‘Peptopians’ and celebrate the coin together.

The hype has led to the rise of new Pepe coins like PeiPei, which has pumped by 274.22% in the last month.

However, most Pepe meme coins lack real utility and rely on FOMO and hype to gain popularity and increase in value. This makes them volatile investments.

Pepe Unchained breaks the mold by offering the first Pepe L2 chain and innovating the Pepe market through actual utility.

Pepe Unchained Raises $4M in Less Than a Month

Layer-1 blockchains like Ethereum can suffer from congestion, which leads to higher fees and slower transaction speeds.

$PEPU’s L2 chain offers token holders several benefits:

Instant bridging between Ethereum and Pepe chain

Instant bridging between Ethereum and Pepe chain Lowest transaction fees

Lowest transaction fees Higher volume capacity – 100x faster than $ETH

Higher volume capacity – 100x faster than $ETH Dedicated block explorer

Dedicated block explorer SIgnificantly higher staking rewards

SIgnificantly higher staking rewards Reduced operational costs

The project has also been audited by Coinsult and SolidProof, building trust and cementing its place in the Pepe community.

$PEPU’s presale has raised over $4M in less than a month, with a current token price of $0.0084937. Early investors can stake their tokens with a 460% APY, which more than quadruples your token earnings in a year.

If you buy 91,251 $PEPU ($775) at the current price, you’ll have 511,005 $PEPU ($4,339) in one year.

However, we estimate a $PEPU price of $0.5572 by the end of 2024, representing a 5,644% gain for early investors. Staking would further boost your earnings.

The price will increase in one day, so the earlier you participate, the higher your potential gains. Stay up to date with the latest developments on the project’s X and Telegram channels.

To buy Pepe Unchained, visit the official presale website, connect your wallet to the widget, select a purchase method ($ETH, $USDT, $BNB, or card), specify how much $PEPU you want to buy, and confirm the transaction.

Verdict – Is Pepe Unchained Leading the Pepe Meme Race?

$PEPU is currently one of the most promising new cryptocurrencies in the Pepe ecosystem. Its L2 chain combines utility with meme appeal, building a thriving community.

With Bitcoin climbing to $65K following Donald Trump’s failed assassination attempt, the crypto market looks bullish, and presale meme coins like Pepe Unchained should benefit significantly.

References

Click to expand and view references Pepefest (Pepefest)

PeiPei Performance (CoinMarketCap)

Pepe Unchained Coinsult Audit (Coinsult)

Pepe Unchained SolidProof Audit (Pepe Unchained)

Pepe Unchained X Channel (X)

Pepe Unchained Telegram Channel (Telegram)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now