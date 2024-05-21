PEPE Coin Trader Who Minted Massive 107,000X Gains Shifts Focus to Different Token

A crypto trader who made a massive 107,000X return from investing in PEPE has now diversified his portfolio. According to the report, “dimethyltryptamine.eth,” accumulated WOJAK coins while selling MOG tokens, attracting attention once more.



Tension in the market is due to the trader’s remarkable record of turning $251 into $26.9 million through Pepe coin trading. As such, the sale of MOG and the accumulation of WOJAK tokens in the last 24 hours could influence investor sentiment.

“dimethyltryptamine.eth” Accumulates WOJAK, is it the Next Gem?

Lookonchain data revealed that this trader sold MOG tokens to purchase 200 million WOJAK in 24 hours on Uniswap exchange. While PEPE and WOJAK have rallied in the last 24 hours, the price of MOG has also increased massively. So the traders’ decision to sell the MOG coins is quite intriguing.

According to past activities revealed by Lookonchain, the trader spent just 0.125 ETH worth $251 to purchase 5.9 trillion PEPE. He later sold 3.95 trillion for 2.505 ETH worth $4.7 million and currently holds 2 trillion Pepe coins worth $22.2 million.

Based on the successful strategy with PEPE, “dimethyltryptamine.eth,” the decision to acquire WOJAK tokens seems to indicate a price increase ahead.

Wojak, Pepe Coin, and Mog Coin Gains Creating More Meme Coin Millionaires

Most altcoins have rallied in the last 24 hours based on several factors, such as positive investor sentiment. WOJAK’s price stands at $0.0007489, up 67.3% in the last 24 hours. PEPE has rallied 32.1% and MOG by 59.1% within the same timeframe.

These price gains have enabled more investors to make higher returns after buying these coins at low prices and holding them until today.

According to Lookonchain data, PEPE has attained a new all-time high. As a result, another trader has turned the $83 investment in PEPE into $79.4 million by buying and holding the tokens. This trader realized gains of 958,580X the original investment.



Apart from PEPE, an address named “mogillionaire.eth” also made massive gains by holding MOG coins. Lookonchain revealed that the investor spent 8.8 ETH worth $16,000 to buy 3.37 trillion MOG at the time.



The investor had registered the domain name “mogillionaire.eth” indicating high hopes of becoming a millionaire holding MOG. Remarkably, the trader became a millionaire seven months later on February 27, 2024.

However, “dimethyltryptamine.eth,” sale of MOG tokens has left many investors wondering if there’s an upcoming dip ahead.

The good news amid the speculation is that the crypto market has shown massive improvement in the last 24 hours due to several factors. These factors include Bitcoin’s resurgence, lower inflation rates, and speculations surrounding Ethereum Spot ETFs.



Bitcoin is trading above $70,000 as it approaches its all-time high of $73,737. If market conditions remain favorable, then most altcoins will rally higher based on positive investor sentiments.



