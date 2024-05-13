Pepe (PEPE) Price Chart Signals a Potential Shift: Will PEPE Surge?

Recent PEPE charts signal a potential shift in its trajectory, prompting speculation among traders. PEPE has been breaking new highs since the end of last week when the price surged past $0.0000013 key level.

In the past 24 hours, Pepe Coin’s price has increased by over 1%, trading at $0.000008774. Its trading volume of $649 million has also increased by 30.56% within this same timeframe.

As the meme coin market witnesses minor rebounds, leading meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also experienced a slight uptick within the past 24 hours. Will this improvement, though minor, trigger a notable price rally for PEPE? Let’s find out!

Is Pepe Coin Poised for Takeoff? A Look at the Charts

PEPE coin has been on a rollercoaster ride lately. However, after struggling to break a downtrend, the tide seems to be turning.

PEPE spent some time below a declining trendline. The frog-themed meme token attempted to break through this line several times but lacked enough momentum.

However, the bears started to return in late April, with PEPE finally breaking above the downtrend. But it wasn’t smooth sailing, as PEPE hit resistance around $0.00000800, causing a slight dip.

This dip created a “demand zone” at $0.00000611, an area with increased investors buying interest. As a result, PEPE gathered enough momentum to soar, smashing through the $0.00000800 resistance level. This level is now crucial as it’s flipped from resistance to support.

PEPE now faces another resistance at the $0.00000920 resistance level. A breakout could trigger a significant bull run, potentially eliminating one zero from its price.

PEPE’s technical indicators also hint at positive momentum and fuel the bullish fire. The MACD is above its signal line and showing green bars, signifying a potential rise in price.

The SuperTrend indicator suggests a “buy” signal for PEPE. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 64, indicating room for further growth since the market might not be overbought yet.

Based on this analysis, Pepe Coin shows promising signs of a future price increase.

However, unforeseen factors can always occur, so it’s crucial to conduct extensive research before making any investment decisions.

Crypto Whales Bet Big on PEPE Token

Recent data shows PEPE is back on big investor’s radar. LookOnChain data shows major crypto investors are accumulating millions of dollars worth of PEPE tokens. According to this data, these whales have invested more than $5.56 million into PEPE.

LookOnChain spotted a whale wallet tagged 0xa4F, which recently bought 123.66 billion PEPE tokens for $1.09 million USDC at about $0.00000881 per token.

Another wallet, 0x895, withdrew 101 billion PEPE tokens worth approximately $885,000 from Binance. Another wallet, 0x24E3, acquired 74.5 billion PEPE for $661,000 USDC at around $0.000008873 per token.

Spot On Chain also noticed another big investor, with wallet address 0xa14, who moved 350.2 billion PEPE tokens worth $2.93 million from Binance. Despite these transactions, the investor still holds roughly 660 billion PEPE, valued at about $5.74 million.

SpotOnChain observed that the investor had earned about $955,000, a 33.6% increase from three previous rounds of PEPE trading.

Why Does This Matter for PEPE Price?

Interestingly, whales buying even during a general crypto market downturn might signal optimism in PEPE’s future potential. Their actions could spike optimism among market participants, spiking demand and boosting PEPE’s price.

While the crypto market remains highly volatile with no guaranteed trajectory, these whale transactions are a positive sign for PEPE’s future. But investors seeking to diversify their portfolios could consider Dogerverse, a promising low-cap gem with notable growth potential.

Dogeverse Presale: Your Chance to Invest in the Next Big Meme Coin

Dogeverse is the new meme coin making waves in the crypto market after successfully raising over $15 million in its presale. Given the momentum with which the presale is selling out, now might be your last chance to bag some DOGEVERSE tokens.

Unlike most coins stuck on just one blockchain, Dogeverse is different because you can access it on multiple crypto networks. You can move Dogeverse coins between different blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, and Base, making the transaction flexible.

This excitement doesn’t end there; you can earn rewards with Dogeverse’s staking system. By just holding your coins for a longer period, you can earn a staking yield as high as 62% every year.

More than 25 billion $DOGEVERSE tokens have already been staked into the platform, showing that investors actively participate in this staking to earn more $DOGEVERSE tokens.

According to the official Dogeverse website, investors can earn up to 6088.28 DOGEVERSE coins per ETH block. But the rewards won’t remain this high; they will keep reducing until they become very few, reflecting the urgency of joining now.

Moreover, crypto experts like Jacob Bury think Dogeverse's price could surge 100-fold after it launches. The Dogeverse presale has almost ended, but you can still buy tokens for a low price of just $0.00031 each.



