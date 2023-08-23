PEPE Price Prediction: Could Pepe Coin Register Another Zero As it Dips 3%?

The trending frog-themed meme coin, PEPE, has recently posted a notable price decline following its rapid surge after launch. This price reduction has stirred speculation among investors regarding the potential for Pepe’s recovery.

PEPE’s future hangs in the balance as its bearish trajectory has diverted investors’ attention to alternative cryptocurrencies with greater upside potential. But will PEPE relive its six-figure gains? Let’s see.

Seizing Opportunity – Is the Current PEPE Price Dip a Buying Window?

Pepe’s price stands at $0.000001058, reflecting a 3% decline over the last 24 hours. Over the same period, its trading volume has risen by 20% to reach over $64.13 million.

Still, during the same period, the token’s value exhibits a drop of 21.22% from its 7-day peak of $0.000001343. Also, PEPE has declined 5.66% from its 7-day low of $0.000001001.

Despite this downturn, investors are optimistic about Pepe’s future. Given its robust community, PEPE could rise from the dust, reaching higher highs in the coming years.

Prospective Upswing for PEPE Holders As Its Price Hits Key Support Level

Chart: Tradingview.com

PEPE’s current market position suggests its price might witness a bullish shift, although some indicators don’t align with this potential outcome.

While PEPE’s price has recorded significant surges in the past, the daily chart illustrates the dominance of the bears in the market over the past few weeks.

Under pressure from sellers, the token has formed another red candle today as the bears push it further below the EMA trend line. The RSI, standing at 35.38, also signifies the influence of the bears in the PEPE market, casting doubts on the likelihood of a price increase.

The sellers’ control of the market is additionally evident in the MACD line positioning itself beneath the signal line, even as the histogram forms yet another red bar today.

PEPE Coin resistance and support levels

Chart: Tradingview.com

Despite the predictions of a price decline, a spark of optimism exists for a price reversal as the token finds support at the $0.00000103 level. The bounce from this position just a few days ago could hint at an upcoming bullish trend.

If this analysis holds, PEPE might advance toward the next target point around the resistance level of $0.00000113. However, it remains crucial for market participants to exercise caution, considering potential factors that could steer the token’s price trajectory away from the projected direction.

PEPE Could Reach New Highs in the Coming Days Should These Factors Play Out

PEPE’s Token Supply

The Pepe token’s total supply stands at 420.69 trillion, with a unique feature being its impressive circulating supply of 93.13%, according to information from CoinMarketCap.

A remaining portion of this supply, accounting for 6.87%, is securely stored in a multi-signature wallet. Should the PEPE community introduce a deflationary mechanism to reduce the token’s supply and create scarcity, PEPE could witness bullish rallies.

PEPE Ecosystem

The Pepe ecosystem has a large community of over 139,000 holders. Interestingly, only a small fraction of private wallets hold over 1% of the Pepe supply. Notably, with increasing adoption and holders, PEPE could record a substantial increase in the future.

PEPE listing on Coinbase

Pepe’s journey has notably influenced its price trajectory through its listings on various crypto exchanges (CEX). But an important observation is that the meme coin has yet to find its way onto the popular Coinbase exchange.

Although the outcome is uncertain, the potential listing of Pepe on Coinbase can trigger a substantial price surge. Meanwhile, considering the notable milestones achieved by Pepe and the strong unity within its community, the likelihood of a rebound from its position now remains optimistic.

Pepe Coin Alternative – Wall Street Memes

In the vast landscape of cryptocurrency presales, the distinction of Wall Street Memes is not only in its expansive scale but also in its emphasis on fairness and strategic utility. While in its final stage, the WSM presale sets the foundation for the official launch of the coin on exchanges.

With a total token supply of 2 billion, the project allocated 50% of this supply to the presale, 30% for community rewards, and 10% each for CEX and DEX liquidity.

This distribution will promote community engagement and transparency while facilitating smooth buy-sell transactions on exchanges after the project’s public release.

Also, the introduction of staking benefits for holders of $WSM tokens showcases the project’s dedication to rewarding early supporters.

This innovation positions Wall Street Memes as an appealing choice for astute crypto investors aiming for diverse portfolios and effective risk management through passive income streams.

A noteworthy element highlighting the rise of the Wall Street Memes token is its endorsement by influential figures in the cryptocurrency space.

Can’t wait to see The Big Short 2 pic.twitter.com/ICFycL7PII — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) August 15, 2023

Popular YouTube influencers boasting subscriber counts in the hundreds of thousands are particularly significant among these endorsements. Their backing serves as a testament to the project’s legitimacy and potential.

WSM Strategic Roadmap

Furthermore, the project’s roadmap presents a well-structured approach to development. The initial phase has concentrated on smart contract development, branding, community establishment, marketing, and merchandise crafting.

The forthcoming Phase Two encompasses the token’s release, partnerships, exchange listings, and an all-encompassing awareness campaign. Phase Three targets achieving a market capitalization of $1 billion and securing a spot on a top-tier centralized exchange.

Furthermore, the tokenomics of Wall Street Memes are built on a balanced distribution model. This methodical distribution strategy is designed not only to foster active engagement within the community but also to ensure liquidity across a range of platforms.

Seize the opportunity to partake in the presale of Wall Street Memes. This presents a chance to join a project with the potential for substantial growth. Investors are urged to invest today and embark on an exciting journey toward financial accomplishment.

They can begin by connecting their wallets with the project on its official website. Intending investors must have ETH or USDT to swap for the WSM tokens upon purchase.