Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home PEPE Price Rally: Trader Bags 1200% Profit Trading Pepe Coin
Crypto News

PEPE Price Rally: Trader Bags 1200% Profit Trading Pepe Coin

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Pepe Coin has outperformed most cryptocurrencies, racing to a new all-time high this week. Over the past few days, it constantly surpassed expectations, hitting new all-time highs several times. 

Amid this upturn, a smart trader realized 1200% returns on investment as profit in one year of trading the coin. The trader did not limit his activities to PEPE; he traded ONDO and BEAM for massive profits.

Smart Trader Makes Profitable Trades

On-chain analytics platform Lookonchain reveals that a trader has increased the value of his portfolio from $23 million to $65 million, a massive profit of $42 million in just one year. 

According to the report, the trader spent 2,434 Ethereum to purchase 3.97 trillion tokens. Next, the trader sold 124 billion for 350 ETH, valued at $1.27 million. 

The trader still holds 3.84 trillion tokens worth $56.43 million, which yielded 1203% as ROI. The trader also traded ONDO and BEAM and realized an ROI of 288% and 72%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Lookonchain reveals that another smart trader deposited 201.85 billion tokens worth $2.83 million on the Bybit exchange. This investor traded PEPE thrice and made money from each attempt, giving him a win rate of 100%, with a total profit of $2.48 million.

PEPE Hits New All-Time High. Is $0.0001 Close?

PEPE rallied to a new all-time of $0.00001526 on May 23 as the buyers continued to push its rally. While some tokens suffered retracements, PEPE remains bullish and has deviated from the general trend. 

PEPE has shown a bullish recovery pattern on the daily chart from May 20, forming large green candles with higher highs. It flipped the $0.00001395 resistance level to support after breaking above it on May 23.

Although PEPE briefly touched $0.000015 on May 23, resistance from sellers has moved it below $0.00001491. However, PEPE is still trading close to the upper band of the Donchian Channel (DC), which is a strong bullish signal.

Additionally, the relative strength indicator is in the overbought zone above 70 and displays a value of 70.69. Although the RSI is declining, suggesting a possible retracement ahead, it is likely a temporary phase for consolidation.

So, PEPE will likely continue its rally and break above $0.00001491 in the coming days. If this happens, then PEPE will likely continue to rally until it rises to $0.0001 as a new all-time high value.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Spot Bitcoin ETFs Maintain Robust Inflows For 8 Consecutive Days
2 PEPE Price Rally: Trader Bags 1200% Profit Trading Pepe Coin
3 Eight Ethereum Spot ETFs Get Approval from SEC – What’s Ahead?
4 Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Stirs Up With Significant Movement, Will It Push The Coin Upward?
5 Sean Baker’s Movie Anora Wins Palme d’Or At Cannes

Latest News

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Maintain Robust Inflows For 8 Consecutive Days
Crypto News

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Maintain Robust Inflows For 8 Consecutive Days

Rida Fatima
Eight Ethereum Spot ETFs Get Approval from SEC - What's Ahead?
Crypto News

Eight Ethereum Spot ETFs Get Approval from SEC – What’s Ahead?

Rida Fatima

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made a notable decision by approving eight Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This approval was granted to notable financial firms, including Fidelity,...

Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Stirs Up With Significant Movement, Will It Push The Coin Upward?
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Stirs Up With Significant Movement, Will It Push The Coin Upward?

Rida Fatima

The top meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE), has recorded a slight decline over the past 24 hours following the death of the Kabosu Dog (the original meme behind the project). DOGE...

Anora
Streaming News & Events

Sean Baker’s Movie Anora Wins Palme d’Or At Cannes

Naveed Iqbal
the seed of the sacred figs
Streaming News & Events

‘The Seed of the Sacred Figs’ by Iranian Filmmaker Wins Fipresci Award

Naveed Iqbal
the girls ton the bus
Streaming News & Events

Max Announces Cancelling ‘The Girls on the Bus’ Season 2

Naveed Iqbal
Elon Musk’s Company xAI Is Planning to Launch a Supercomputer by Fall 2025
News

Elon Musk’s xAI to Launch Supercomputer by Fall 2025 to Enhance Grok

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.