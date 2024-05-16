Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home PEPE Races to New All-Time High Following GameStop Rally; What’s Next?
Crypto News

PEPE Races to New All-Time High Following GameStop Rally; What’s Next?

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

PEPE has caught on to the GameStop rally, joining other meme coins in a journey to new heights. Pepe posted notable strides, trailing closely behind top meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, with a seven-day price increase of over 38%. 

The frog-themed meme coin attained a new all-time high of $0.00001156 on May 15. With momentum still fairly high in the meme coin market, will PEPE cover more heights, or is a pullback underway?

PEPE Social Media Gains Hit 40-Day Peak as Meme Coins Rally

After their recent dramatic rally, meme coins dominate search engines and social media trends. PEPE, which secured a new all-time high today, is among the coins gaining traction.

On-chain metrics suggest PEPE replicates a similar trend as Gamestop, which also dominates search engine trends. Data from Santiment’s Social Volume chart reveals that PEPE’s Social Volume Score hit a 40-day peak of 350 on May 14. This exceeds last month’s high by over 50%. 

For context, the Social Volume chart reveals the number of times a particular cryptocurrency is mentioned on social channels like Reddit, Telegram, and X. Investors often interpret the spike in social volume in an uptrend as an indicator that the market is approaching its peak. PEPE Races to New All-Time High Following GameStop Rally; What’s Next?

According to Santiment, PEPE last scored above 200 in social volume on April 1 and April 23, 2024. However, a massive price dip preceded both rallies.

Based on historical trends, PEPE’s social volume exceeding 350 on May 14 might signal a major pullback in the coming days. However, PEPE could reach new peaks if the GameStop frenzy holds for longer.

PEPE Records Massive Investor Interest and Whale Transactions

As of 6:58 AM EST, PEPE trades at $0.00001103, marking a 6.0% 24-hour increase and a 41.8% in the last seven days. PEPE maintained this uptick despite a whale selloff of 140 billion tokens at $1.57 million.

While this is a substantial amount, it represents only 10% of the whale’s total holdings. The address still holds $1.26 trillion PEPE valued at $14 million.

This whale accumulated PEPE almost every day from December 1, 2023, to February 12, 2024. He spent a total of $1.49 million to purchase 1.4 Trillion PEPE before selling 140 billion for profit. This whale’s total return on investment is close to 943%.

Will the Rally Continue?

PEPE Races to New All-Time High Following GameStop Rally; What’s Next?

PEPE is in an uptrend today, forming a third green candle as the buyers continue to accumulate more tokens. The meme coin has found support at the $0.00001054 price level as it attempts to break above the $0.00001152 price level. 

Also, PEPE is trading above the Parabolic SAR indicator, suggesting that buyers are still active in the market. The RSI is 74.86 in the overbought region.

With PEPE already overbought, buy momentum might drop soon as buyers tend to recede at this level. Therefore, PEPE will likely retrace from the $0.00001156 price level soon.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Crypto Hedge Fund BlockTower Suffers A Major Exploit, But How?
2 PEPE Races to New All-Time High Following GameStop Rally; What’s Next?
3 Bitcoin (BTC) Bounces Off The Crucial Support Level; Can it Reach $71,500?
4 Google I/O 2024 Highlights: What Is the Tech Giant Working On?
5 Mega Dice ($DICE) Token Presale Reaches $1M, Crypto Casinos Surge

Latest News

Crypto Hedge Fund BlockTower Suffers A Major Exploit, But How?
Crypto News

Crypto Hedge Fund BlockTower Suffers A Major Exploit, But How?

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin (BTC) Bounces Off The Crucial Support Level; Can it Reach $71,500?
Crypto News

Bitcoin (BTC) Bounces Off The Crucial Support Level; Can it Reach $71,500?

Rida Fatima

Bitcoin (BTC) has maintained crucial support at the $60,300 price level since May 10. However, after a decisive breakout above $63,000, the bulls are now eyeing a potential breakout with...

Google I/O 2024 Highlights
News

Google I/O 2024 Highlights: What Is the Tech Giant Working On?

Krishi Chowdhary

On Tuesday (May 14), at its annual Google I/O developer conference in California, Google announced a bunch of updates. During the two-hour presentation, CEO Sundar Pichai shared the company’s future...

Mega Dice ($DICE) Token Presale Reaches $1M, Crypto Casinos Surge
Crypto News

Mega Dice ($DICE) Token Presale Reaches $1M, Crypto Casinos Surge

Lora Pance
OpenAI’s Competitor Anthropic Launches Chatbot Claude
News

OpenAI Competitor Anthropic Launches ChatGPT Rival Chatbot ‘Claude’ in Europe

Krishi Chowdhary
Report Shows Coinbase Fixing The System-Wide Outage
Crypto News

Report Shows Coinbase Fixing The System-Wide Outage

Rida Fatima
Biden's Administration Threatens to Criminalize Tenets of Bitcoin, Says Senator Cynthia Lummis
Crypto News

Biden’s Administration Threatens to Criminalize Tenets of Bitcoin, Says Senator Cynthia Lummis

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.