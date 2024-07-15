Countries
Crypto News

Pepe Unchained's Presale Hits $3.6M Amidst $WIF and $MOG's Meme Coin Rise

Updated:
  • As the 24-hour trading volume for Bitcoin ($BTC) spiked by 30%+, many meme coins are also on the rise, including dogwifhat ($WIF), Mog Coin ($MOG), and Pepe ($PEPE). 
  • $PEPE’s spike suggests a positive future for the upgraded version Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), which has raised $3.6M in four weeks on presale. 
  • $PEPU sets itself apart from $PEPE because of its own L2 blockchain network with instant bridging and double staking incentives. 

Pepe Unchained’s Presale Hits $3.6M Amidst $WIF and $MOG’s Meme Coin Rise

As $BTC’s 24-hour trading volume spikes by over 30%, some meme coins are witnessing big gains. 

Bitcoin’s historically erratic price movements due to certain recent events have influenced the whole crypto market.

For example, $BTC fell below $61K following the news of Mt.Gox repayments and rose above $63K after Donald Trump’s assassination, likely because of the former president’s stance on the cryptocurrency.  

Now, $BTC is rising again, as are some meme coins, including $WIF and $MOG, whose 24-hour trading volumes have spiked by over 37% and 10%, respectively. 

Crypto investors are possibly turning to meme coin presales to avoid market volatility and take advantage of early growth potential. One such coin attracting growing interest is $PEPU, raising $3.6M since going on presale on June 16. 

Meme Coins Making Moves – Who’s Next? 

Meme coins have been gaining in popularity since the original meme coins $DOGE, $SHIB, and $FLOKI entered the market. 

Their popularity brought a wave of new meme coins, and the industry has seen a huge surge in value in the past year. In April 2023, CoinMarketCap listed just 18 meme coins. In April 2024, it listed 138. Now, there’s a total of 2,521.

A chart showing the number of new meme coins on CoinMarketCap since 2020 

According to Crypto Coryo on X, CoinMarketCap captures less than 10% of all tokens. So, the number of meme coins on the market may be even higher. 

Nonetheless, $DOGE, $SHIB, and $FLOKI continue to remain popular on CoinMarketCap, with $MOG, $WIF, $BRETT, $DOG, $BONK, $BOME, and $PEPE also rising as top performers

A line graph of top-performing meme coins over the past 30 days on CoinMarketCap

Among those listed, these meme coins currently have the largest 24-hour trading volumes: 

Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum’s founder) believes meme coins have grown in popularity for several reasons, including their zero-knowledge reputation, identity, and credentials. 

A new meme coin on presale that could capitalize on this significant growth in meme coin interest and Ethereum’s 5% market cap increase is $PEPU

$PEPU is an upgraded version of $PEPE, but it has utility, unlike the original meme coin.

Why $PEPU May Spike 459% Like $PEPE

$PEPU sets itself apart from other meme coins because it has built its own blockchain and offers instant bridging between ETH and Pepe Chain

It is one of the most promising crypto presales of 2024 because it offers a faster and more affordable alternative to the original $PEPE, which has spiked by over 459% over the past year

Currently priced at $0.0084261 on presale, Pepe Unchained’s Ethereum Layer-2 (L2) proprietary network could help bring its price to $0.5572 after being listed, resulting in approximately 6,512% gains for early adopters. 

The L2 blockchain offers many perks: 

  • Low transaction fees for greater profits 
  • Double staking rewards (current 520% APY) 
  • Higher volume capacity (100x faster than ETH) 
  • Dedicated Block Explorer for clarity 

Additionally, $PEPU’s tokenomics and roadmap highlight long-term growth opportunities. 30% of its total token supply goes toward staking, with over 307M already being staked

A screenshot of Pepe Unchained’s tokenomics

To buy $PEPE, visit the official Pepe Unchained website, connect your wallet to the widget, choose your preferred purchase method, and click the amount you want to buy.

$PEPU token rewards will be distributed at a rate of 608.82 $PEPU tokens per ETH block over two years and can be claimed once the project goes live.

To Summarize

$PEPU’s presale performance shows strong investor confidence. Its success doesn’t just come on the heels of favorable market dynamics.

The growing interest is likely because it brings something new to the crypto space – its own blockchain network with instant bridging and attractive staking incentives. 

As meme coins continue to attract investors, $PEPU shows the potential these digital assets have in fostering a new era of financial solutions

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
