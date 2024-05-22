$PEPE Up 25%, $DOGEVERSE 100x Potential Say Analysts

The meme coin frenzy continues: Pepe ($PEPE) price grew by 22.93% in the last 24 hours, resulting in a monthly increase of 113.9%. Other meme tokens follow suit, with $FLOKI seeing a 10.51% and $BOME a 9.25% 24-hour price increase.

As degen investors who bought these tokens ahead of the curve reap significant gains, we witness a new rising star on the meme landscape.

According to analysts like Jacob Bury, Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), the first multichain meme coin, has the potential to become the next $DOGE and bring 100x returns.

The project has entered its final presale stage and is set to launch soon, presenting the last chance for investors to earn up to 53% staking APY.

Today, we explore what makes analysts feel bullish about $DOGEVERSE.

The Grand Meme Coin Bull Run

The crypto market awakened from a long winter in Q1 2024 when we saw Bitcoin ($BTC) surging to new all-time highs (a price of $73,750.07 recorded on March 14). Altcoins, including meme coins, historically follow in Bitcoin’s footsteps.

Several meme tokens lead the bull run:

DogWifHat ($WIF): 1,602% yearly increase

DogWifHat ($WIF): 1,602% yearly increase Book of Meme ($BOME): 1.345% yearly increase

Book of Meme ($BOME): 1.345% yearly increase Pepe ($PEPE): 768% yearly increase

Adding to the hype, Roaring Kitty returned to X after a three-year-long break, bringing new life to meme stocks like $GME.

Given this background, the success of many recent meme coin presales, from Smog ($SMOG) to Slothana ($SLOTH) is not surprising. Both coins also experienced explosive growth post-listing, gaining 63% and 130% in weeks, respectively, and now $DOGEVERSE is following suit.

Why Are Investors Flocking to Dogeverse?

The project launched on six networks: Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Base, and Solana.

It would be unfair to suggest that the meme coin frenzy is the only reason the $DOGEVERSE presale gained much traction. The multichain approach offers seamless interoperability, allowing for lower fees, faster processing times, and flexibility.

Unlike cross-chain projects like the NEAR Protocol, which act as intermediaries, Dogeverse communicates directly between networks. This translates to faster data exchange and improved scalability.

Multichain interoperability future-proofs the project, but high staking yields are the main reason for early investor interest.

You can stake $DOGEVERSE at 53% APY immediately on Ethereum. The rate is dynamic and will decrease over time.

If you spend $5K on $DOGEVERSE tokens and stake them now, you’d earn an extra 713,325.04 tokens in one month or 8,559,900.48 in a year.

At the current price of $0.00031 per token, this translates into a $2.6K gain. However, the actual return might be even higher if analyst predictions of $DOGEVERSE surging 100x post-listing are correct.

Dogeverse has already attracted the attention of big publications, including Bitcoin.com and CryptoPotato. It even secured mentions in non-crypto media outlets like The Economic Times.

$DOGEVERSE Presale Raises $15M, Soon Will Be Over

Positive community sentiment fueled by project utility and high staking yields helped $DOGEVERSE raise over $15M on presale. Now that the fundraising goal is reached, investors have the last chance to buy tokens at a below-listing price of $0.00031.

While investors who jumped on the bandwagon when Dogeverse first launched on presale received >10x staking rewards, this last opportunity still presents a potential for significant gains.

To buy Dogeverse, visit the presale website, connect your crypto wallet, select your network, enter the number of tokens you wish to buy, and confirm the transaction.

Closing Thoughts

The stars have aligned for Dogeverse. Perfect timing amidst a meme coin bull run, innovative multichain utility, and early community buzz ensured the project’s successful presale.

We’re excited to see if analyst predictions are correct and $DOGEVERSE reaches its forecasted price of $0.031 post-listing.

Now that investors have the last chance to buy $DOGEVERSE, we want to remind you of the importance of doing your due diligence. Don’t fall for FOMO and never invest more than you’re prepared to lose, even if a project has strong potential.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the most popular presales right now