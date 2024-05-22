Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home $PEPE Up 25%, $DOGEVERSE 100x Potential Say Analysts
Crypto News

$PEPE Up 25%, $DOGEVERSE 100x Potential Say Analysts

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

$PEPE Up 25%, $DOGEVERSE 100x Potential Say Analysts

The meme coin frenzy continues: Pepe ($PEPE) price grew by 22.93% in the last 24 hours, resulting in a monthly increase of 113.9%. Other meme tokens follow suit, with $FLOKI seeing a 10.51% and $BOME a 9.25% 24-hour price increase. 

As degen investors who bought these tokens ahead of the curve reap significant gains, we witness a new rising star on the meme landscape.

According to analysts like Jacob Bury, Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), the first multichain meme coin, has the potential to become the next $DOGE and bring 100x returns

The project has entered its final presale stage and is set to launch soon, presenting the last chance for investors to earn up to 53% staking APY.

Today, we explore what makes analysts feel bullish about $DOGEVERSE. 

The Grand Meme Coin Bull Run 

The crypto market awakened from a long winter in Q1 2024 when we saw Bitcoin ($BTC) surging to new all-time highs (a price of $73,750.07 recorded on March 14). Altcoins, including meme coins, historically follow in Bitcoin’s footsteps. 

Several meme tokens lead the bull run:

  • DogWifHat ($WIF): 1,602% yearly increase 
  • Book of Meme ($BOME): 1.345% yearly increase 
  • Pepe ($PEPE): 768% yearly increase

Adding to the hype, Roaring Kitty returned to X after a three-year-long break, bringing new life to meme stocks like $GME

Given this background, the success of many recent meme coin presales, from Smog ($SMOG) to Slothana ($SLOTH) is not surprising. Both coins also experienced explosive growth post-listing, gaining 63% and 130% in weeks, respectively, and now $DOGEVERSE is following suit.   

Slothana price trend

Why Are Investors Flocking to Dogeverse?

The project launched on six networks: Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Base, and Solana.

It would be unfair to suggest that the meme coin frenzy is the only reason the $DOGEVERSE presale gained much traction. The multichain approach offers seamless interoperability, allowing for lower fees, faster processing times, and flexibility. 

Unlike cross-chain projects like the NEAR Protocol, which act as intermediaries, Dogeverse communicates directly between networks. This translates to faster data exchange and improved scalability. 

Multichain interoperability future-proofs the project, but high staking yields are the main reason for early investor interest

You can stake $DOGEVERSE at 53% APY immediately on Ethereum. The rate is dynamic and will decrease over time.

If you spend $5K on $DOGEVERSE tokens and stake them now, you’d earn an extra 713,325.04 tokens in one month or 8,559,900.48 in a year. 

At the current price of $0.00031 per token, this translates into a $2.6K gain. However, the actual return might be even higher if analyst predictions of $DOGEVERSE surging 100x post-listing are correct. 

Dogeverse has already attracted the attention of big publications, including Bitcoin.com and CryptoPotato. It even secured mentions in non-crypto media outlets like The Economic Times

$DOGEVERSE Presale Raises $15M, Soon Will Be Over 

Positive community sentiment fueled by project utility and high staking yields helped $DOGEVERSE raise over $15M on presale. Now that the fundraising goal is reached, investors have the last chance to buy tokens at a below-listing price of $0.00031

While investors who jumped on the bandwagon when Dogeverse first launched on presale received >10x staking rewards, this last opportunity still presents a potential for significant gains

To buy Dogeverse, visit the presale website, connect your crypto wallet, select your network, enter the number of tokens you wish to buy, and confirm the transaction.

Closing Thoughts 

The stars have aligned for Dogeverse. Perfect timing amidst a meme coin bull run, innovative multichain utility, and early community buzz ensured the project’s successful presale.

We’re excited to see if analyst predictions are correct and $DOGEVERSE reaches its forecasted price of $0.031 post-listing. 

Now that investors have the last chance to buy $DOGEVERSE, we want to remind you of the importance of doing your due diligence. Don’t fall for FOMO and never invest more than you’re prepared to lose, even if a project has strong potential. 

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

Most Popular News

1 How to Send a Fax Broadcast
2 $PEPE Up 25%, $DOGEVERSE 100x Potential Say Analysts
3 Microsoft’s New ‘Recall’ Feature Will Record Everything You Do on Your PC – It’s A Privacy Nightmare
4 Tech Companies Come Together to Pledge AI Safety in Seoul AI Summit
5 Top 10 Highest-Paid Indian Actors in 2023–2024

Latest News

fax broadcasting
Community Contributions

How to Send a Fax Broadcast

Renee Johnson
Microsoft’s ‘Recall’ Feature Will Record Everything You Do on Your PC - It's A Privacy Nightmare
News

Microsoft’s New ‘Recall’ Feature Will Record Everything You Do on Your PC – It’s A Privacy Nightmare

Krishi Chowdhary

Microsoft has announced a new feature called ‘Recall’ that will have a photographic memory. It was announced along with Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs, which, as the company puts it, are going...

Tech Companies Pledge AI Safety in the Seoul AI Summit
News

Tech Companies Come Together to Pledge AI Safety in Seoul AI Summit

Krishi Chowdhary

The Seoul AI Summit started off on a high note. Leading technical giants such as Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI signed a landmark agreement on Tuesday aiming to develop AI technology...

Statistics

Top 10 Highest-Paid Indian Actors in 2023–2024

Diana Ploscaru
Ripple CTO David Schwartz Reveals Why Ripple Is XRP’s Top Seller
Crypto News

Ripple CTO David Schwartz Reveals Why Ripple Is XRP’s Top Seller

Rida Fatima
Crypto Market Rally: Why Bitcoin, ETH, XRP and DOGE Are Soaring?
Crypto News

Crypto Market Rally: Why Bitcoin, ETH, XRP and DOGE Are Soaring?

Rida Fatima
PEPE Coin Trader Who Minted Massive 107,000X Gains Shifts Focus to Different Token
Crypto News

PEPE Coin Trader Who Minted Massive 107,000X Gains Shifts Focus to Different Token

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.