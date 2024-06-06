Countries
PlayDoge Blasts Through $2.5M in Presale; Price Set to Increase Soon

Lora Pance
Updated:
PlayDoge Blasts Through $2.5M in Presale; Price Set to Increase Soon

The meme coin bull run that started in March continues, with doge-themed tokens leading the charge. Dogecoin’s ($DOGE) market cap surpassed $23B, followed by Shiba Inu ($SHIB) at $15B and DogWifHat ($WIF) at $3B. 

Despite the total meme coin trading volume falling 17.2% in the past 24 hours, price trends of dog tokens are encouraging. $DOGE grew by 2%, $FLOKI by 28%, and $DOG by 21% last week, while $SHIB and $WIF saw minor decreases of 2%. 

New token presales are also doing well. PlayDoge ($PLAY) raised over $2.5M on presale in a week, with less than three days left until the next price increase. Given the token’s utility and positive community sentiment, analysts predict $PLAY will make 170x post-listing. 

Tamagotchi Meets Crypto 

PlayDoge ($PLAY) embraces 90’s nostalgia, reinventing the classic Tamagotchi game. Players must feed and train their pet; otherwise, it will run away or die. Besides its sentimental value, PlayDoge also incentivizes players with $PLAY token rewards

Tokens like Axie Infinity ($AXS) and Decentraland ($MANA) brought their early supporters over 20,000% returns, showing the long-term potential of GameFi projects. 

$PLAY has the potential to repeat their success, but the price of GameFi tokens depends on the underlying game’s adoption. That’s why PlayDoge’s roadmap prioritizes continuous product testing, improvements, and marketing efforts to grow the community.

Additionally, $PLAY aims to secure exchange listings to increase its credibility and accessibility. With a successful PlayDoge game release, the token’s price could rise to $0.5 by the end of 2025, translating into a 10,000% gain for early supporters. 

Exploring the Canine Coin Craze

The GameFi ecosystem isn’t the only factor that may propel $PLAY into the big leagues. The project combines two hot trends: Play-to-Earn gaming and dog meme coins

The original meme token, $DOGE, stands strong on its pedestal with a $23B+ market cap. Despite the lasting bear market of 2022 and 2023, $DOGE surged 143% year-to-date

Dogecoin price trend

Similarly, $SHIB exploded by 219% this year. Although the token’s price declined by 2.17% last week, the overall price trend is positive. 

Newer tokens like $WIF and $BONK brought their early supporters enormous returns of 1,879% and 8,086%, respectively. 

Shiba Inu price trend 

$FLOKI spiked by 1,011% this year and 27.34% last week, thanks to its thriving ecosystem. $DOG saw a 103% yearly and 22.97% weekly increase after a significant decline in April. Lastly, $BABYDOGE grew by 6% last week, bringing its total yearly increase to 14.62%.  

PlayDoge Presale – FOMO and Passive Returns  

The $PLAY token presale has generated significant FOMO due to high staking rewards and a low token price. 

1 $PLAY now costs $0.00504, but the price is set to increase in three days.

Early investors can stake their tokens immediately to earn up to 118% dynamic APY, which will decrease as more users join the pool. 

PlayDoge presale staking page

This means buying $500 worth of $PLAY now will earn you an extra 57K tokens in six months. Given the current token price, this translates to $287. However, the actual return might be higher if analyst predictions about $PLAY exploding 170x are correct. 

To buy $PLAY, visit the official presale website, connect your crypto wallet, enter the number of tokens you want to buy, and confirm the transaction. 

Final Thoughts 

Only time will tell if $PLAY repeats $AXS’s success. However, positive community sentiment is evident, with over $2.5M raised to date. Playing on 90’s nostalgia, $PLAY has strong potential for mainstream adoption and sustained growth. 

Meanwhile, we remind you to DYOR and never invest more than you’re prepared to lose. No returns are guaranteed in the crypto world, so don’t fall for FOMO. 

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

