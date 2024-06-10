Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home PlayDoge Introduces ETH Staking to Its Presale – 397% APY
Crypto News

PlayDoge Introduces ETH Staking to Its Presale – 397% APY

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

PlayDoge Introduces ETH Staking to Its Presale – 397% APY

PlayDoge ($PLAY) introduced Ethereum (ETH) staking to its presale, and the APY is four times higher than that of Binance Chain (BNB) staking (93% vs 397%).

This introduces multichain and bridging functionalities to $PLAY and a different staking contract. We estimate this change will impact PlayDoge’s price, community sentiment, and future outlook after listing.

The number of ETH tokens is proportional to the percentage sold during presale (4.7B tokens).

The ETH staking addition has renewed investor interest in PlayDoge, with over $3.6M raised and 1 $PLAY token worth $0.00506.

Let’s explore how this will impact the project going forward.

How Will ETH Staking Influence PlayDoge’s Presale?

On June 7, PlayDoge announced on X that the project would go multichain on Binance Chain and Ethereum.

The project was also mentioned in a Bitcoin.com news piece on X, which should spotlight the project and attract more investors.

Here’s why this is important and why our PlayDoge price prediction might improve:

  • By launching on Ethereum, PlayDoge becomes a multichain project on BNB and ETH. This ensures seamless transactions between the two blockchains, attracting multichain supporters.
  • Compared to BNB staking (93%), ETH staking is 4x higher (397%), so buying 106,126 $PLAY for $537 will result in 527,448 $PLAY or $2,669 in one year (at the current price of $0.00506).
  • ETH staking and multichaining bring extra utility, which will become a mark of trust in the community. This should improve community sentiment and the token’s reputation, attract new investors, and contribute to the presale process.

$PLAY will retain BNB as its primary chain to support its Play-to-Earn (P2E) ecosystem, but the tokenomics allocation has changed to account for ETH staking.

PlayDoge tokenomics allocation

Visit the official presale website to learn more about the project’s P2E feature and ETH staking implementation.

47M $PLAY Tokens Staked on Ethereum

$PLAY holders have staked over 47M tokens on Ethereum with 397% APY.

PlayDoge’s P2E system introduces other passive income opportunities, too. By caring for your virtual Shiba Inu and being listed on leaderboards, you can earn $PLAY tokens and XP, which you can convert to tokens and sell.

According to the presale website, the rewards will be disbursed over three years. The staking lock-up period is currently unknown, but it typically lasts from a few months to a year.

The current APY will decrease as more tokens are staked, so if you want to buy $PLAY and grow your portfolio long-term, this could be a good time to do it.

In Summary

PlayDoge’s implementation of ETH staking and transition to a multichain ecosystem add significant utility to the project. This should attract more investors, helping the presale finish faster and list publicly.

The 397% ETH staking APY has already driven significant buyer interest, with over $3.6M raised and the next price increase already in sight.

Remember to DYOR before investing in meme coins like PlayDoge. The crypto space is volatile and uncertain, so it’s best to invest responsibly.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex is a content writer passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

Most Popular News

1 Roaring Kitty’s GameStop YouTube Stream – Class Act in Trolling?
2 PlayDoge Introduces ETH Staking to Its Presale – 397% APY
3 Adobe Faces Backlash over Spyware-like Update to Its Terms of Services
4 108 Former Prosecutors Appeal US Government to Rescue Binance Executive in Nigeria
5 Elliptic Report Reveals That AI-Powered Crypto Crimes is Just in Its Early Stage

Latest News

Roaring Kitty’s GameStop YouTube Stream – Class Act in Trolling?
Crypto News

Roaring Kitty’s GameStop YouTube Stream – Class Act in Trolling?

Leah Alger
Adobe Faces Backlash For An Update To Its Terms of Service
News

Adobe Faces Backlash over Spyware-like Update to Its Terms of Services

Krishi Chowdhary

Adobe is facing severe criticism from its customers and security experts alike after a recent update to its Terms and Services policy for its GenAI products. What’s interesting is that...

108 Former Prosecutors Appeal US Government to Rescue Binance Executive in Nigeria
Crypto News

108 Former Prosecutors Appeal US Government to Rescue Binance Executive in Nigeria

Rida Fatima

The Prolonged detention of Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan in Nigeria has raised concerns from US law agencies. Notably, over 100 former US federal prosecutors and agents have inscribed their names...

Elliptic Report Reveals That AI-Powered Crypto Crimes is Just in Its Early Stage
Crypto News

Elliptic Report Reveals That AI-Powered Crypto Crimes is Just in Its Early Stage

Rida Fatima
VanEck Advisor Expresses Dismay in GameStop's Rally, Deems Bitcoin Better than TradFi
Crypto News

VanEck Advisor Expresses Dismay in GameStop’s Rally, Deems Bitcoin Better than TradFi

Rida Fatima
Semler Scientific Remains Bullish With 828 Bitcoin in Holdings - Plan For More Accumulation
Crypto News

Semler Scientific Remains Bullish With 828 Bitcoin in Holdings – Plans For More Accumulation

Rida Fatima
U.S. Bitcoin Spot ETFs Sets New Record, What Next for BTC?
Crypto News

U.S. Bitcoin Spot ETFs Sets New Record, What Next for BTC?

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.