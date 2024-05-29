Countries
Crypto News

Raising $270K in Presale, Is New Play-to-Earn Meme Coin PlayDoge the Next Floki Inu?

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Raising $270K in Presale, Is New Play-to-Earn Meme Coin PlayDoge the Next Floki Inu?

PlayDoge ($PLAY) is a new Play-to-Earn (P2E) meme coin that raised over $270K in less than 24 hours. Offering a mobile-based game with 8-bit Tamagotchi-style graphics, the token follows in Floki Inu’s footsteps.

Community sentiment around Doge meme coins and P2E projects is at an all-time high, with CoinMarketCap showing a $13.9B market cap for P2E tokens.

Top P2E tokens on CoinMarketCap

PlayDoge offers high-stakes mobile mini-games where you get $PLAY tokens by looking after your Doge pet. Considering its staking-focused tokenomics and leaderboard rewards, the project shows potential for a 100x after launch.

💰 Investors can stake $PLAY for 2,102% APY, so $1,237 could turn into $27,238 in one year.

The presale has just started, and the next price increase ($0.00501) will be in less than three days. Let’s discuss PlayDoge’s utility, its similarity to Floki Inu, and the macroeconomic factors that could influence its success.

Merging Doge Lineage and P2E Game-Fi Tokenomy

The core of PlayDoge is the convergence of Doge coins and P2E rewards. Dogecoin has increased by 124.33% YTD from January 1, with a 15.81% increase in the last month alone.

Dogecoin performance chart

Other successful Doge-based crypto tokens are Shiba Inu (+16.8% in the last month) and Floki Inu (+73.81% in the last month). The ‘Dogeconomy’ is thriving, with more projects (like Dogeverse) outperforming the market.

The P2E economy is the second biggest contributing factor to PlayDoge’s strong fundamentals.

Floki Inu’s extraordinary recent performance is largely attributed to the launch of the Valhalla P2E NFT metaverse game.

Launched on March 8, the P2E game brought Floki Inu a surge of investor interest, growing by 73% in one month.

The Doge token reached a market cap of $2.7B and a 24-hour trading volume of over 1B, making it the sixth most popular meme coin on CoinMarketCap.

In addition, the global video market is expected to reach $665B by 2033, which could spotlight GameFi projects like PlayDoge.

PlayDoge Sparks a Nostalgic P2E Experience in Pixels

$PLAY’s P2E ecosystem brings back the 1990s Tamagotchi-style 2D adventures we know and love – in 8-bit pixels no less.

The nostalgia will surely attract gaming enthusiasts, especially when combined with the attractive 2,102% APY.

PlayDoge also runs on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC), which makes it compatible with all BSC dApps and projects. It also increases its chances of listing on Binance post-presale.

Here are the project’s core features:

  • Iconic Doge integration into a mobile game
  • Blockchain integration to earn $PLAY tokens
  • Leaderboard and rewards for bonus $PLAY tokens
  • Global market appeal in a highly popular industry
  • Diverse in-app, Tamagotchi-style mini-games 
  • Mobile accessibility on Google and Apple app stores

The project’s smart chain also has a SolidProof audit, which builds significant community trust and fosters a feeling of legitimacy.

Lastly, the macroeconomic factors show a bullish scenario for crypto. Both the global spot market and 24-hour volume are nearing their ATHs.

Crypto spot market and 24-hour volume

This might be a good time to DYOR and find promising projects with a good ROI. Thanks to its P2E utility and potential Binance listing, PlayDoge may be one to watch.

To buy $PLAY, go to the presale website, connect your wallet to the widget, specify how many tokens you want to buy, and confirm the transaction.

You can stake your $PLAY tokens and earn a dynamic 2,102% APY. Staking the tokens will temporarily lock them, and they’ll be gradually unlocked (vested) over three years post-listing.

Visit the official presale website to learn more about PlayDoge.

To Conclude

PlayDoge is a promising P2E token that offers an extensive GameFi experience for token holders.

Following in Floki Inu’s footsteps, the project should attract significant investor attention in the coming months. In three days, $PLAY will advance to the second presale stage, when the price will increase to $0.00501.

DYOR extensively before investing in crypto, and be sure not to fall for FOMO, as the industry is volatile and uncertain.

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex is a content writer passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

