Polymarket Shows Odds For Trump And Harris Even at 49%

President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race was sure to change the dynamic, but the situation changed far faster than anyone could have imagined.

Trump rode the popular crypto vote at the Bitcoin conference in Nashville, but Kamala Harris outraised him in July despite this. And with the Democratic party behind her, Harris is now gaining ground in the polls – and on political prediction markets like Polymarket.

Let’s unpack the news and see why Polymarket shows odds for Trump and Harris at 49%!

The Rapid Rise of Harris’ Odds & Trump’s Decline

Harris’ odds have surged from 30% to 49% since Biden’s exit. Her entry into the race sapped Trump’s momentum, especially given the assassination attempt on the former president.

Harris’s recent selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate has also increased her odds of victory.

Kamala Harris is now tied with Trump. pic.twitter.com/04dQx3kWBl — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump’s odds have dropped from 72% to the current 49%.

Despite his popular support following the recent assassination attempt and his domination of key early debates against Biden, the former’s exit and Harris’ momentum have significantly reduced Trump’s winning odds.

Polymarket (known for its quick response to news events) shows a large volume of bets on the presidential race, with over $541M wagered on the race so far.

Since Polymarket is a decentralized prediction market, it often serves as a barometer for broader market sentiment. While different from traditional opinion polls, it can react to changing events and opinions more quickly.

Investors Dump Trump Meme Coins

In the wake of the shifting race, Trump-related meme coins took a hit. TrumpCoin $DJT plunged by 95%, while $MAGA dropped over 60% in the past month.

Taken together, the Polymarket odds indicate a highly competitive and dynamic race, with prediction markets providing real-time insights into the evolving political landscape.

