Pro-Bitcoin Nation El Salvador Introduces Bitcoin Certification Program for Civil Servants

El Salvador has launched a training program for civil servants to enlighten them about Bitcoin-related policies and strategic management.

The country’s National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) will oversee this program. The agency will issue Bitcoin instructions and certifications to 80,000 public servants who will participate.

Raising Bitcoin-certified Public Servants

The ONBTC revealed this upcoming development via its official X account on August 20.

🇸🇻EL SALVADOR CONTINUES TO TRAILBLAZE! El Salvador will soon begin providing #Bitcoin instruction and certification to 80,000 public servants. https://t.co/gG9tMPvnPa — The Bitcoin Office (@bitcoinofficesv) August 20, 2024

The proposed program, titled Certification in Public Administration 1, comprises a 160-hour concurrent virtual training session split into seven modules. Each module will delve into different concepts related to Bitcoin’s use as legal tender, including management, laws, and skills.

According to the announcement, this training is part of the Higher School Innovation in Public Administration program inaugurated by President Nayib Bukele in 2021.

Stacy Herbert, Director of the Bitcoin Office of the President, also announced the upcoming training program on X.

El Salvador keeps winning because we keep building to the very highest standards. For three years now, the @bitcoinofficesv has been trailblazing the path upon which all other nations will follow. Along with creating @cuboplus, building a new K-8 Bitcoin Workbook & introducing… pic.twitter.com/IzoZ1XIccW — Stacy Herbert 🇸🇻🚀 (@stacyherbert) August 20, 2024

Part of her tweet reads: “Thousands of El Salvador’s civil servants will soon receive the highest standard of instruction on Bitcoin.”

Herbert expects the upcoming civil service training program to have a compound effect on El Salvador’s strategic Bitcoin policy. This will enhance the country’s status as the home of new capital markets built on Bitcoin.

Also, Herbert noted that El Salvador’s success is attributed to its commitment to building the highest Bitcoin standards, carving a path for other nations to follow.

Further, the director revealed they are partnering with CUBO+, an El Salvador-based academy that trains people on Bitcoin and Lightening.

Through this partnership, they will introduce open-source Bitcoin education into public schools. Cubo Plus will build a new K-8 Bitcoin workbook to facilitate this.

In a follow-up tweet, Herbert revealed that another major announcement on education is coming up. She believes that the education projects will aid the long-term success of El Salvador’s Bitcoin and tech policy.

🇸🇻And this truly is just the beginning. For we have yet another major announcement to make soon on education that will make you go WOW! These education projects are very low time preference commitments to the long term success of El Salvador and its bitcoin (& tech) policy. — Stacy Herbert 🇸🇻🚀 (@stacyherbert) August 21, 2024

Argentina Tows El Salvador’s Bitcoin Pathway

The success of El Salvador’s bitcoin adoption has garnered significant attention, particularly from countries facing high inflation. With its economy under severe stress from inflation, Argentina has recorded increased bitcoin adoption among citizens.

Most Argentines see Bitcoin and crypto as a haven against currency devaluation. Over the past year, Argentina has recorded an inflation rate of 276%, a recent study by Forbes shows. The country also emerged with the highest crypto adoption rate in the Western Hemisphere.

Of 130 million visitors on 55 of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, 2.5 million came from Argentina.

Moreover, Bitget, head of crypto trading in Latin America, Maximiliano Hinz, revealed that many Argentines are resorting to Tether USDT to save money.

Amid this increased crypto adoption, the Argentine government has collaborated with El Salvador to understand its Bitcoin strategy. Argentina wants to learn from El Salvador’s experience as the first country to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender.

