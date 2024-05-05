Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Prominent Investor Highlights Rules of Managing Crashes As Crypto Assets Decline
Crypto News

Prominent Investor Highlights Rules of Managing Crashes As Crypto Assets Decline

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

A prominent entrepreneur and investor, Robert Kiyosaki, said a crypto crash has begun and will be severe. While noting that crashes are the best time to get rich, Kiyosaki advised investors not to get greedy. He outlined some tips that will help investors avoid massive losses and maximize the buying opportunity.

Kiyosaki Says the Crash is Here, Offers Guiding Rules 

In his recent post, pro-Bitcoin entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki called attention to the ongoing crypto market downturn. He says this is just the start, and things might worsen. 

The entrepreneur noted that such a phase has impending negative effects on the crypto industry.

Notably, the crypto market saw significant losses over the past few days. With high volatility, Bitcoin lost its anchor in the $60,000 threshold, dropping to $57,000 as of April 30, a multi-month low. Other assets followed suit, recording significant declines, with the broader market cap losing over $200 billion in a day.

Amid the downturn, Kiyosaki offers the following rules for investors during the crypto crash.

  • Don’t catch Falling Knives – Kiyosaki cautioned against getting over greedy with rice falls during a crash. Though you can make gains by buying at low prices, it’s best to wait until the prices have bottomed.
  • Study – Constant research is the best way to learn more about crypto market trends. The entrepreneur encourages investors to use platforms like YouTube to learn.
  • New Friends—The writer further noted that having people with crypto knowledge on your side will help you navigate a crash phase.
  • Start a Side Hustle—The entrepreneur highlighted the growing use of AI, which is taking over many jobs. The best approach is to launch a business, no matter how small. Also, this makes you an entrepreneur, not an employee who fears losing a job.
  • Don’t Save Money—According to Kiyosaki, fiat currencies like USD, Euro, and others are fake money as their values plummet with time. He recommended investing in gold, silver, Bitcoin, and assets whose values appreciate. According to Kiyosaki, market crashes are the best time to invest.

Current Overview of the Crypto Market

The crypto market seems to be rebounding from the past week’s losses. According to CoinMarketCap data, the cumulative crypto market cap surged nearly 3% over the past day to hit $2.28 trillion.

Bitcoin is gradually climbing the ladder with increasing bull pressure. Though BTC gained slightly within the past day, it has not yet reached the $60K mark.

Bitcoin’s dominance over the altcoins has hit 53.1%. However, BTC trading volume sits at $31.55 billion, with a 23.4% decline in the past 24 hours. 

Altcoins have trailed behind Bitcoin in the recovery. Ethereum is also up, with price hovering around $3,056, indicating a 2% increase over the past day. Toncoin (TON) trades at $5.47 with a 9.6% increase, while Bitcoin Cash (BCH) reclaimed by 4.11% to hit $447.70.

Other top altcoins are also in green following moderate gains over the past day. BNB, Dogecoin (DOGE), Polkadot (DOT), and Polygon (MATIC) recorded 1.64%, 2.88%, 2.44%, and 1.64%, respectively.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular resales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Prominent Investor Highlights Rules of Managing Crashes As Crypto Assets Decline
2 Germany, Czech Republic & the EU Call Out Russia for Orchestrating Cyber Attacks
3 $XRP ETF and Robinhood Listing Is Bad For Investors – Here’s Why
4 X’s Grok Stories Will Now Deliver Summarized News Using Social Posts on Trending Topics
5 Ripple (XRP) Climbs Back to $0.50 Level – Is a Bigger Rally Impending?

Latest News

Germany, Czech Republic & the EU Call Out Russia for Orchestrating Cyber Attacks
News

Germany, Czech Republic & the EU Call Out Russia for Orchestrating Cyber Attacks

Krishi Chowdhary
$XRP ETF and Robinhood Listing Is Bad For Investors
Crypto News

$XRP ETF and Robinhood Listing Is Bad For Investors – Here’s Why

Lora Pance

Rumors of Robinhood listing Ripple ($XRP) in Q1 2024 have been circulating on X since August 2023, but the platform has remained silent on the matter.  In fact, $XRP’s extreme...

X’s Grok Stories Will Summarize News On Trending Topics
News

X’s Grok Stories Will Now Deliver Summarized News Using Social Posts on Trending Topics

Krishi Chowdhary

Elon Musk has some ambitious plans for X. The platform will now feature news with the help of the newly launched Grok AI. Here’s how it will work: “The goal...

Ripple (XRP) Climbs Back to $0.50 Level - Is a Bigger Rally Impending?
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Climbs Back to $0.50 Level – Is a Bigger Rally Impending?

Rida Fatima
Coinbase Discusses Political Donations And SEC Lawsuits In An Investor Letter
Crypto News

Coinbase Discusses Political Donations And SEC Lawsuits In An Investor Letter

Rida Fatima
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Move 36,000 as Recovery Begins - Will It Claim Previous Highs?
Crypto News

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Move 36,000 as Recovery Begins – Will It Claim Previous Highs?

Rida Fatima
Former FTX Executive to Give Up Bahamas Property Worth $5.9 Million
Crypto News

Former FTX Executive to Give Up Bahamas Property Worth $5.9 Million

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.