MicroStrategy Acquired an Extra $784M Bitcoin Despite $123M Losses in Q2 – Will It Sell $BTC to Stay Afloat?

MicroStrategy, one of the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holders, acquired an additional 12,222 $BTC (~$784M) in Q2, bringing its portfolio to 226,500 $BTC (~$14.7B). Let’s explore what went wrong, and what the company’s doing to mitigate these losses and avoid asset liquidation. On top of MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin losses of $120M in Q2, the company announced shortfalls of $5.74 per share on quarterly revenue. The firm’s year-over-year (YoY) total revenue has declined by 7% to $11.4M. According to Lance Vitanza, a senior TD Cowen analyst, the company has ~$45M in interest expenses, $20M in cash taxes, and $82M in earnings before taxes this year. To fund its Bitcoin holdings, Microstrategy issued over $2B in convertible notes this year, allocating the proceeds from its software business to cover taxes and interest payments. Additionally, a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the company’s plans to raise $2B by selling its class A shares. Despite setbacks, MicroStrategy’s expanding Bitcoin portfolio raises doubts about its ability to cover escalating expenses associated with the money previously borrowed to buy $BTC. Another red flag is the fact that $BTC’s price has dropped by 4% this week. Vitanza believes MicroStrategy won’t purchase any $BTC until next year. While the firm has a new metric to maintain stability, it might not completely solve the problem. MicroStrategy has launched a new KPI called Bitcoin Yield that measures the performance of its Bitcoin strategy. Bitcoin Yield measures the percentage difference between the company’s $BTC holdings and its outstanding shares. The company uses the KPI’s yearly growth figure (currently 12.2%) as a reference point to accomplish a $BTC APY of 4%–8% in over three years. However, MicroStrategy announced the KPI’s calculations do not consider the source of capital used to purchase $BTC. MicroStrategy’s focus on enhancing its $BTC portfolio and developing Bitcoin Yield reflects its commitment to overcoming financial challenges. However, the company’s overall strategy might ultimately suffer, as their KPIs don’t account for the capital used to buy $BTC, which obscures the actual investment costs. This could also minimize stakeholders’ confidence. To fix things, MicroStrategy might have to get a loan, issue more shares, or sell Bitcoin to pay off its debt, which they reportedly need to settle by 2027.
MicroStrategy’s $123M $BTC Decline & 7% Revenue Dip
MicroStrategy’s Plan to Mitigate Losses – Bitcoin Yield
Our Verdict – MicroStrategy Might Have to Sell Its $BTC
References
Our Editorial Process
MicroStrategy, one of the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holders, acquired an additional 12,222 $BTC (~$784M) in Q2, bringing its portfolio to 226,500 $BTC (~$14.7B).
Let’s explore what went wrong, and what the company’s doing to mitigate these losses and avoid asset liquidation.
On top of MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin losses of $120M in Q2, the company announced shortfalls of $5.74 per share on quarterly revenue.
The firm’s year-over-year (YoY) total revenue has declined by 7% to $11.4M.
According to Lance Vitanza, a senior TD Cowen analyst, the company has ~$45M in interest expenses, $20M in cash taxes, and $82M in earnings before taxes this year.
To fund its Bitcoin holdings, Microstrategy issued over $2B in convertible notes this year, allocating the proceeds from its software business to cover taxes and interest payments.
Additionally, a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the company’s plans to raise $2B by selling its class A shares.
Despite setbacks, MicroStrategy’s expanding Bitcoin portfolio raises doubts about its ability to cover escalating expenses associated with the money previously borrowed to buy $BTC.
Another red flag is the fact that $BTC’s price has dropped by 4% this week.
Vitanza believes MicroStrategy won’t purchase any $BTC until next year. While the firm has a new metric to maintain stability, it might not completely solve the problem.
MicroStrategy has launched a new KPI called Bitcoin Yield that measures the performance of its Bitcoin strategy.
Bitcoin Yield measures the percentage difference between the company’s $BTC holdings and its outstanding shares.
The company uses the KPI’s yearly growth figure (currently 12.2%) as a reference point to accomplish a $BTC APY of 4%–8% in over three years.
However, MicroStrategy announced the KPI’s calculations do not consider the source of capital used to purchase $BTC.
MicroStrategy’s focus on enhancing its $BTC portfolio and developing Bitcoin Yield reflects its commitment to overcoming financial challenges.
However, the company’s overall strategy might ultimately suffer, as their KPIs don’t account for the capital used to buy $BTC, which obscures the actual investment costs. This could also minimize stakeholders’ confidence.
To fix things, MicroStrategy might have to get a loan, issue more shares, or sell Bitcoin to pay off its debt, which they reportedly need to settle by 2027.
Question & Answers (0)