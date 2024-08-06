Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Report Shows On-Chain Liquidations Across DeFi Surpass $350 Million in 24 Hours
Crypto News

Report Shows On-Chain Liquidations Across DeFi Surpass $350 Million in 24 Hours

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Over the past 24 hours, on-chain liquidation on Ethereum decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols exceeded $350 million, marking a new yearly high.

The massive liquidation reflects the heightened market volatility and extensive sell-offs that have recently gripped the crypto market.

Amid the sell-offs, Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) declined significantly, dropping to multi-month lows. Meanwhile, centralized crypto exchanges witnessed massive futures liquidations, exceeding $1 billion in the past 24 hours. 

Spike in DeFi Liquidations

Data from analytics firm Parsec Finance reveals that this liquidation spike coincides with significant price drops in major cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, plunged to its lowest since February, briefly falling below the $50,000 threshold. Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset, saw its value dip to approximately $2,300, marking a six-month low.

A closer examination of the data shows that the liquidations were heavily concentrated in three key assets, severely impacting lending protocols such as Aave.

Ethereum (ETH) collateral took the most brutal hit, with $216 million in liquidations over the past day. Wrapped staked ETH (wstETH) followed closely, with $97 million in liquidations, while wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) liquidations totaled $35 million.

Amid this turmoil, Stani Kulechov, Aave’s founder, disclosed that the decentralized lending platform realized liquidation fees worth $6 million. This suggests that some DeFi platforms benefitted from the liquidation process despite the broader market downturn.

Experts believe the rise in liquidations is connected to certain factors, such as abrupt downward price movements. This has probably resulted in a series of margin calls and forced liquidations.

The scenario is a plain reminder of the risks inherent in the DeFi space, where collateralized positions can quickly become vulnerable to market fluctuations.

Meanwhile, centralized exchanges were not immune to the market turmoil. According to data from CoinGlass, futures liquidations on these platforms exceeded $1 billion within the past 24 hours, $900 million of which were in long-leveraged positions.

The impact was particularly pronounced for traders of Ethereum and Bitcoin, with over half a billion dollars worth of liquidations affecting these two assets alone.

Ethereum Price Takes the Bearish Path

On Monday morning, Ethereum took a steep dive of over 20% amid a struggling crypto market with fears of a looming global recession as Asian markets opened to turmoil. Over the past 24 hours, ETH has plunged 22%, dropping from approximately $3,000 to $2,280

The fallout from Monday’s events extended beyond just Ethereum. The entire crypto market recorded significant losses, with billions of dollars wiped out in value.

Earlier today, the overall crypto market cap dipped below $2 trillion, reaching about $1.89 trillion, according to CoinGecko. This marks the first time the crypto market valuation has fallen under $2 trillion since the bull run began earlier this spring.

These recent events highlight the connection between the DeFi and broader virtual currency markets. As prices of top crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum fluctuate, traders remain cautious about sudden financial movements across various platforms.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Report Shows On-Chain Liquidations Across DeFi Surpass $350 Million in 24 Hours
2 Chainlink (LINK) Plunges to Yearly Low of $8.4 – Should You Bag More Now?
3 A Full Guide on Where to Watch the Award-Winning Oppenheimer Movie
4 Donald Trump’s ‘Little Crypto Check’ To Pay Off The US National Debt Might Not Work
5 US Senators Propose Bill to Give Secret Service More Power to Pursue Crypto Crime

Latest News

Chainlink (LINK) Plunges to Yearly Low of $8.4 – Should You Bag More Now?
Crypto News

Chainlink (LINK) Plunges to Yearly Low of $8.4 – Should You Bag More Now?

Rida Fatima
Where to Watch Oppenheimer Movie
Streaming News & Events

A Full Guide on Where to Watch the Award-Winning Oppenheimer Movie

Aidan Weeks

This highly anticipated film has captured the attention of audiences worldwide, making everyone eager to know where to watch Oppenheimer. Directed by Christopher Nolan, this gripping historical drama delves into...

Donald Trump’s ‘Little Crypto Check’ to Pay Off the US National Debt
Crypto News

Donald Trump’s ‘Little Crypto Check’ To Pay Off The US National Debt Might Not Work

Aaron Walker

How do you control runaway US national debt? Buy Bitcoin ($BTC). That’s Donald Trump’s latest idea for his planned Bitcoin strategic reserve. By hoarding $BTC (the US government as the...

US Senators Propose Bill to Give Secret Service More Power to Pursue Crypto Crime
Crypto News

US Senators Propose Bill to Give Secret Service More Power to Pursue Crypto Crime

Leah Alger
Crypto News

Three-Day $500B Crypto Plunge & Morgan Stanley $BTC ETF Offering – Where Is Crypto Headed?

Alex Popa
Stock Market Crash Triggers a Domino Effect, $BTC Falls Below $53K
Crypto News

Stock Market Crash Triggers a Domino Effect, $BTC Falls Below $53K

Lora Pance
Bangladesh Bans WhatsApp, TikTok & Instagram Amidst Protests
News

Bangladesh Bans WhatsApp, TikTok, Instagram & Other Social Media Apps Amidst Ongoing Protests

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.