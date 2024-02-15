Countries
Reports Show Ripple Holds Over 45 Billion XRP After Its Q4 Sales
Reports Show Ripple Holds Over 45 Billion XRP After Its Q4 Sales

Damien Fisher
A recent report covering Ripple’s activities and its API services has revealed the company’s current XRP holding. Ripple’s quarterly report is the company’s measures of displaying transparency, consistency, and updates relating to its activities and engagement with XRP.

According to the report, the San Francisco-based blockchain firm now holds 45.55 billion. Notably, the value of Ripple’s XRP holding dropped after the company sold over 1 billion XRP tokens in Q4 2023. 

Ripple Published Report Indicating Its XRP Holdings At Q3 And Q4 2023

Ripple released the Q4 2023 report to show the XRP holdings of the American payment company as of the end of the third and fourth quarters of 2023.

The report reflected that up to 5.25 billion XRP coins were in Ripple’s spendable wallets at the end of Q3 2023. Also, the firm’s escrow wallets contained 41.3 billion XRP.

The cumulative XRP holding of the company stood at 46.55 billion tokens by September 30, 2023.

Further, the report showed that Ripple’s portfolio dropped remarkably by the end of the following quarter same year. According to the details, the firm’s spendable accounts plummeted by 180.5 million XRP to hit 5.077 billion tokens.

Likewise, about 600 million coins left Ripple’s escrow wallets, leaving the value at 40.7 billion XRP.

Summarily, as of December 31, 2023, Ripple possessed 45.77 billion XRP tokens in both its spendable accounts and escrow wallets. The value indicated that Ripple removed a total of 780 million XRP from its holdings from the figure it had by the previous quarter.

More Than 1 Billion XRP Tokens Sold In Q4 2023

Additionally, Ripple’s API revealed some figures that suggest the company’s XRP holdings recorded more outflows over the past 30 days. According to the data, the newest entry for Ripple’s distribution by January 28 indicated a spendable balance of about 5.05 billion XRP.

Also, the data reflected the firm now holds 40.5 billion XRP coins in its escrow wallets. Cumulatively, the blockchain firm’s accessible and non-accessible wallets contain approximately 45.55 billion XRP tokens. 

Notably, Ripple had up to 46.55 billion XRP under control by the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2023.

However, within the first quarter of 2024, the company has disposed of about 1.006 billion XRP. Besides Ripple’s XRP portfolio, the report also looked into prominent events that occurred in the crypto space in Q4.

It handled certain topics, including anti-money laundering (AML), compliance, major regulatory incidents, and licensing wins.

Further, the report covered some of the latest happenings regarding XRP Ledger integrations. Regarding the price performance of XRP today, February 14, the positive overturn in the broader crypto market has enabled XRP to join most assets to play in the green zone.

XRP trades at $0.5323, reflecting a slight increase of 0.41% over the past 24 hours. Its 24-trade volume surged by 4.07% to reach $1.04 billion, suggesting that the bulls are gradually dominating the market. 

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

