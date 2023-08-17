Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Predicts Bitcoin Will Reach $100K

Renowned entrepreneur, financial educator, and author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki has reiterated his stance on Bitcoin.

In a tweet, he said Bitcoin would surge to $100,000 in the coming months while comparing Bitcoin’s relevance with Gold and Silver. As expected, Kiyosaki’s projection of BTC spurred massive reactions from several crypto pundits.

BITCOIN to $100k. Saying for years gold&silver GOD’S money. BITCOIN peoples $. Bad news IF stock & bond market crash gold&silver skyrocket. WORSE NEWS IF world economy crashes BC $1 million Gold $ 75K silver to $60k. SAVERS of FAKE US $ F’d. DEBT too high. Mom, Pop & kids in… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 14, 2023

Robert Kiyosaki Projects Bitcoin to Surge Amid Economy Downturn

Kiyosaki noted that Silver and gold are God’s money, while Bitcoin belongs to the people. The entrepreneur’s projection comes amid the ongoing bearish crypto market, with BTC’s price steadily fluctuating in value in the past months.

However, despite these high volatilities, Kiyosaki maintains a bullish stance on the world’s biggest crypto by market cap. He believes the coin’s ability to become a store of value will surge its worth to new peaks. Notably, he predicted possible bad luck for traditional market investors. According to him, if the stock and bond markets crash, the price of Silver and gold will surge.

Even worse, if the world economy crashes, Bitcoin (BTC) will spike to $1 million, gold will soar to $75k, and Silver will be worth $60k. In addition, those saving “fake USD” will suffer badly as the debt ceiling will skyrocket.

It bears mentioning that Kiyosaki has been a strong proponent of Bitcoin since its inception. Moreover, He has warned that central bank currencies like the US dollar are susceptible to crashing.

Bitcoin is a Hedge Against Government and Crypto Collapse

Interestingly, Kyosaki isn’t the only financial guru to project a $100,000 price surge for Bitcoin. However, other pundits and analysts are more conservative about the claimed price as they believe the coin will hit lower peaks. Nonetheless, they still believe that Bitcoin will become a widespread store of value.

Besides Robert Kiyosaki, two other crypto and financial experts are still bullish on Bitcoin’s price. Stanley Druckenmiller and Paul Tudor Jones are two prominent investors who are Bitcoin maximalists.

It remains a mystery whether Bitcoin will soar past $100,000. Moreover, Kiyosaki’s prediction reveals his confidence in the coin’s appreciation in value.

The entrepreneur’s positive prediction reveals the increasing momentum behind BTC’s journey to awareness and traditional adoption. Notably, the coin has transitioned from an unknown crypto asset to a worldwide-accepted digital asset class.

Various things have contributed to its widespread adoption. That includes deploying Bitcoin futures contracts, its adoption by institutional investors, and its usage as a settlement medium by payment institutions.

Notably, the coin’s limited supply and distributed nature have placed it as a potential hedge against global economic instability and inflation. This narrative has garnered much traction, especially amid the current bear market.