Riot Posts $84M in Quarterly Losses as Operations Expand
Crypto News

Riot Posts $84M in Quarterly Losses as Operations Expand

Aaron Walker
Updated:
  • The recent Bitcoin halving was estimated to result in $10B in losses for the industry. 
  • The third-largest Bitcoin miner, Riot Platforms, experienced $84M in quarterly losses last quarter.
  • The loss was mainly caused by a 52% YoY drop in the number of Bitcoin mined between April 1 and June 31.

Riot Posts $84M in Quarterly Losses as Operations Expand

What’s the effect on a leading $BTC mining firm when you halve the $BTC mining rate? The answer is a net loss of $84.4M. 

That’s what Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms reported in its most recent quarterly report. 

A Bitcoin halving means miners must expend the same amount of energy they did before the halving for half the reward. That makes it twice as hard (and more expensive) to mine Bitcoin.

However, despite a whopping 340% increase in costs, this doesn’t spell the end for Riot Platforms. Let’s discuss why.

What Happens After a Bitcoin Halving?

Every four years, the reward for mining Bitcoin is cut in half. This is the ‘halving’ event; the most recent was in April.

Satoshi, the enigma behind Bitcoin, designed the protocol this way to increase scarcity (there are fewer Bitcoins available) and hence increase its price.

The recent event in April did just that but also boosted associated mining costs.

Bitcoin’s price rise in anticipation of the Bitcoin halving

 

Often, the buildup to the halving event, rather than the event itself, signals the start of the price hike. However, even $BTC’s price performance couldn’t compete with Riot’s escalating costs.

Riot – Is This The Beginning Of The End?

Is it all bad news for the Colorado-based mining conglomerate?

Not exactly. Riot’s mining revenue was up slightly year-over-year, with $70 million for the quarter. That was despite mining 844 Bitcoin, exactly 52% fewer from the same period in 2023.

The real challenge was the mining, which increased from $5,734 per Bitcoin to $25,327. That figure included various energy credits Riot received.

In short, Riot faced – and faces – the challenge of fewer $BTC available per block and rising operational costs to mine those BTC.

Despite those challenges, all is not lost for Riot. There are headwinds, but there are also several tailwinds:

  • $481.2M cash on hand per Riot’s latest report
  • Working capital of $645.5M
  • 9,334 $BTC held unencumbered

In addition, Riot is working off a script. The company has set an ambitious goal of 100 exahashes per second (EH/s) and reached 22 EH/s in the most recent quarter.

To further boost its capacity, Riot has expanded its operations. For example, on April 18, Riot announced the energization of its Corsicana Facility substation. It also purchased Block Mining in July 2024.

Summing Up

Analysts estimated that the recent Bitcoin halving would cost the industry $10B because of increasing power costs. While this has made it difficult for small miners, larger firms have deeper pockets, which makes it easier for them to absorb the costs.

So, while Riot took a hit to the tune of $84M in one quarter, its strong balance sheet, lots of cash, a pile of Bitcoin, and new facilities suggest a positive outlook for the world’s third-largest Bitcoin miner.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
