Ripple CEO Believes Regulatory Clarity Will Favor XRP in the US Market

Many people in the crypto industry have condemned the United States’ strict crypto regulatory approach. However, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse believes that the regulatory clarity in the United States would favor XRP’s position in attracting more investors in the US market.

Before this ongoing meeting, the CEO was interviewed by Fox Business, where he first opined that the court’s decision on July 2023 gave Ripple a landmark position in the industry.

According to Garlinghouse, XRP was declared as a non-security that will enable the company to achieve its goals even in the US.

Garlinghouse Relates How XRP Will Attract More Investors Within The US Market With Regulatory Clarity

During his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Garlinghouse related Ripple’s market opportunities in the US and its implications for XRP.

Further, Garlinghouse revealed Ripple’s solutions in the financial industry as a whole. Also, he elaborated on the role of XRP in the entire process. In his explanation, the CEO pointed out the underlying blockchain and digital assets as an intriguing technology and asset class that would last.

Moreover, he called on individuals and businesses worldwide to understand and accept it. Additionally, Garlinghouse talked about the US regulatory stance on cryptocurrency.

He believed that the US would set the regulation right, though it could take more time to achieve it.

With optimism, the CEO noted that Ripple’s legal win laid out a new era for the company within the US market. Also, he pointed out that XRP’s categorization as non-security will promote its market appeal within the country.

Garlinghouse stated:

My hope is that now that there is at least clarity for Ripple that XRP is not a security, that that opens up the US market a little bit.

Ripple Creates Solutions To Cross-World Payments

Further, Garlinghouse reflected on the need for financial institutions to embrace the services of blockchain technology-related firms like Ripple. The CEO recapped how Ripple solutions have bridged the slower and more expensive cross-world payments.

He said:

Cross-world payments have been slow; they have been expensive. Using these technologies [including Ripple’s], we can dramatically reduce the costs and increase the speed and efficiency.

Additionally, Garlinghouse cited how new technologies receive a slower adoption rate globally. He also enumerated the potential steps that blockchain systems could apply to attract more clients and extend the users’ population.

According to Ripple CEO, closed and narrow-minded networks can’t promote mainstream blockchain adoption.

Instead, there’s a need for expansion and innovative inclusions to foster faster growth. Further, he stressed that financial institutions ought to embrace crypto and the beneficial operations that come along.

He noted that crypto offers interoperability across many banks for users’ seamless transactions.

According to the Ripple boss,