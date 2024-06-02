Ripple CEO Believes the Launch of XRP, Cardano, And Solana ETFs Are Inevitable

Ripple CTO David Schwartz shared insights on the company’s latest DeFi expansion strategy. He noted that Ripple plans to open its doors for big institutions to enter the decentralized finance ecosystem.

The new visions include institutional DeFi developments, launching multi-purpose digital coins, etc. The plan also includes using the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to enable institutions to create financial products that interact with DeFi protocols.

Schwartz Provides Insights On Ripple’s Strategy

David Schwartz has shared new insights regarding Ripple and XRPL. The CTO disclosed the plans during CoinDesk’s Consensus Conference 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Further, Schwartz, the new roadmap will allow institutions to create highly regulated financial products, such as traditional loan portfolios, that are compatible with DeFi ecosystems.

The CTO also noted that the process would not compromise or sacrifice the core principle of decentralization. Instead, it aims to enhance institutional DeFi and regulatory compliance of all operations on decentralized blockchains. Additionally, the executive disclosed that Ripple plans to tokenize real-world assets, enabling them to serve as collateral in DeFi apps.

Moreover, Schwartz elaborated on the concept by creating a typical regulated financial entity scenario. In his illustration, the firm would issue conventional loans for real estate or businesses.

Also, the company would later tokenize the debt to trade the tokens in a DeFi system. Notably, the move combines the benefits of regulatory-compliant products with the flexibility of decentralized finance.

Schwartz stated:

“Another example would be real-world asset tokenization, where these are regulatory-compliant products that are securities on blockchains but can be used as collateral in DeFi protocols.“

The Place of Institutional Adoption In Driving Grassroot Adoption

Additionally, Schwartz recognized the critical role of institutions in mass crypto adoption. He drew his analogy from the developmental stages of the internet, which skyrocketed following the initial military and government use. The explosive growth trickled down to others, resulting in grassroots adoption.

Similarly, Schwartz believed such a trend is possible on the XRPL as a blockchain platform with the right potential for the illustrated application types.

Moreover, he pointed out that grassroots adoption depends more on institutional adoption. However, he acknowledged that Ripple’s initial move toward such a direction was premature.

A closer look at Schwartz’s statement indicates the truth about Ripple. Some institutions adopted Ripple’s blockchain payment system, which uses XRP for transactions, without knowing how the technology works.

Most banks that use Ripple’s technology don’t introduce their clients into the blockchain space.

Further, Schwartz reflected on how the crypto space considers Ripple’s strategy to drive mass adoption through institutional involvement. He cited the growth trend of stablecoins like USDT as an example. According to Schwartz, stablecoins still fuel most decentralized economies as they gain more institutional adoption.

The CTO enthusiastically acknowledged the current change in the institutional adoption of blockchain. He noted that they now engage their customers with blockchain-related operations.

Also, Ripple’s CTO talked about the growing skepticism regarding crypto regulations. He believed in the possibility of having regulatory clarity for stablecoins, tokenized securities, and loan portfolios.

