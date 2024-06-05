Ripple CEO Releases Timeline for XRP Spot ETF Launch

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has provided a trial timeline for the launch of XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This comment came during an insightful interview with FOX Business on June 4. During the interview, Garlinghouse shared his perspectives on crypto ETFs’ current state and future.

Ripple CEO Shows Confidence in the XRP ETF Launch

Garlinghouse highlighted the critical need for diversification in the crypto ETF space. While Bitcoin ETFs have garnered significant attention, he stressed that a wider array of crypto spot ETFs is essential for the market’s speedy growth.

The Ripple CEO also pointed out the rapid ascent of U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs, which reached multi-billion dollar valuations in a mere two months. This rapid growth starkly contrasts with the years it took for similar gold investments to achieve comparable valuations.

According to Garlinghouse, this trend signifies a strong and growing demand for crypto-based investment products. He further addressed the evolving attitude of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) towards crypto spot ETFs. Recent approvals for Ethereum ETFs indicate a more receptive stance from the regulator.

Garlinghouse suggested that the SEC’s change in approach could be attributed to its recent court losses and setbacks. This may have compelled the agency to reconsider its rigid stance on digital assets.

Given the SEC’s newfound openness, Garlinghouse expressed confidence that ETFs for XRP, Cardano, and Solana are inevitable. He argued that these virtual currencies, with their significant market presence and technological advancements, are strong candidates for ETF products.

Meanwhile, during the interview, FOX correspondent Liz Claman raised a pertinent question about the SEC’s potential resistance to an XRP ETF. This is considering the SEC’s contentious history with Ripple.

In response, Garlinghouse firmly stated that the SEC would face substantial challenges in opposing such an ETF. He recalled XRP’s historical market position, ranking just behind Bitcoin in market capitalization.

This past performance and its technological strengths reinforce the argument for an XRP ETF as a viable and attractive investment option. When pressed for a specific timeline, Garlinghouse suggested that an XRP ETF could become a reality as early as 2025.

Community Reaction

Garlinghouse’s commentary quickly garnered attention from the XRP community. The community-driven account XRP DROPZ highlighted his statements in a post on X, amplifying the discussion around the potential launch of XRP ETFs.

Notably, the community’s response has been largely positive, reflecting a collective anticipation for broader acceptance and integration of XRP into mainstream financial products.

Furthermore, while Garlinghouse’s prediction aligns with some industry sentiments, it appears to negate the conservative perspectives of analysts. This diverse range of opinions highlights the complexities and challenges facing approving and introducing new crypto ETFs in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Garlinghouse is not alone in his positive outlook. Other industry commentators, including Sean McBride, Ripple’s former director, shared a similar sentiment. They believe the regulatory environment and market conditions are gradually becoming favorable for the approval of XRP and other crypto ETFs.

This optimism is grounded in the recent approvals of Ethereum ETFs and the growing interest in diversified crypto investment products.

However, ETF analysts such as James Seyffart from Bloomberg Intelligence offer a more cautious view. He suggested that the earliest possible timeline for the approval of the next crypto spot ETF in the U.S. after Ethereum is likely 2026.

He applies this timeline to a potential Solana ETF, indicating that an XRP ETF might take even longer to develop.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the most popular presales right now