Ripple CLO Says SEC’s Appeal Will Favor Ripple’s Victory
Crypto News

Ripple CLO Says SEC’s Appeal Will Favor Ripple’s Victory

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor
Updated:

Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s chief legal officer (CLO), Stuart Alderoty, says an appeal by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would consolidate Ripple’s victory.

The CLO believes a favorable outcome will follow the regulator’s appeal to the recent court’s ruling. The CLO’s remark follows several debates regarding the SEC’s potential appeal on its case with Ripple following the blockchain firm’s win.

SEC’s Appeal Could Amplify Ripple Win

Stuart Alderoty was featured in an episode of TechCrunch’s “Chain Reaction” podcast. The Ripple CLO maintained that XRP doesn’t make up an investment contract.

He said the San Franscisco-based blockchain company, Ripple, will always succeed in the face of an appeal by the SEC.

Alderoty mentioned that the court’s decision on July 13 is just an application of the law regarding the position of XRP. He believes that even if the regulator appeals the ruling for XRP’s win, it will affirm the token’s status as a non-security. 

The legal officer stated:

We think the judge got that right, and we think that was a faithful application of the law, and I think a court of appeals will not only affirm that but maybe even amplify that to even a greater extent.”

Further, Alderoty mentioned that Judge Torres’ ruling stands as a precedent for other judicial authorities. It will highlight the US SEC’s misguided regulatory approach to the crypto industry.

The CLO said:

Our case and the decision rendered by judge [Torres] will provide comfort to other judges that the SEC is just misguided.”

Also, Alderoty’s positive sentiment indicates Ripple’s determination and commitment to laying out regulatory clarity within the crypto industry.

Following Ripple’s recent partial win over the SEC, XRP has been soaring higher with massive rallies. The token witnessed over 60% surge a few hours after the court’s decision on July 13. 

The SEC Potential Appeal Against XRP Ruling

The SEC has indicated dissatisfaction over Judge Torres’ decision on its case with the blockchain firm Ripple. The court ruled that all XRP sales to retail investors on public exchanges are not securities.

In another lawsuit against Terraform Labs and its founder, Do Kwon, the SEC said Judge Torres’ XRP ruling did not reflect one made in good faith, asking the court to disregard it.

SEC lawyers mentioned:

Respectfully, those portions of Ripple were wrongly decided, and this Court should not follow them.

Terraform Labs filed to dismiss the case, citing Judge Torres’ ruling as a precedent for the crypto industry. However, the securities regulator made another move to cancel such a motion. The regulator hinted at a possible move to appeal the XRP ruling.

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

Asad is an experienced Writer and Editor with a passion for cryptocurrencies, technology, and online security. He has made significant contributions to reputable crypto websites like CryptoNews, NEWSBTC, and Bitcoinist, sharing his insights with a wide audience.

Beyond his professional interests, Asad is an ardent advocate for freedom of speech, privacy, and equality for all. On a personal level, he enjoys staying socially active, playing snooker and cricket, savoring delicious seafood, and indulging in the soulful melodies of folk music.

Most Popular News

1 Ripple Decision Reinforced the Need for US Congress to Establish Regulation for Cryptocurrencies, Senator Lummis
2 Ripple CLO Says SEC’s Appeal Will Favor Ripple’s Victory
3 Bitcoin Traders Display Caution, Despite the Recent Spot BTC ETF Excitement 
4 SEC Cannot Initiate Immediate Appeal Against Ripple, Says Ripple CTO
5 Uber Statistics, Facts & Trends for 2023

Latest News

Ripple
Crypto News

Ripple Decision Reinforced the Need for US Congress to Establish Regulation for Cryptocurrencies, Senator Lummis

Nick Dunn
Bitcoin
Crypto News

Bitcoin Traders Display Caution, Despite the Recent Spot BTC ETF Excitement 

Asad Gilani

A crypto analyst claimed that the spot market is currently dominating as the perpetual futures open interest to market ratio sustains low volume.  Last month, the world’s largest asset management...

Ripple
Crypto News

SEC Cannot Initiate Immediate Appeal Against Ripple, Says Ripple CTO

Damien Fisher

Ripple CTO David Schwartz stated that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) couldn’t initiate an immediate appeal over Ripple’s win in the partially concluded lawsuit. Schwart noted that both...

Uber statistics
Statistics

Uber Statistics, Facts & Trends for 2023

Kate Sukhanova
Crypto
Crypto News

US Senate Wants Firms to Report Crypto Investments in Chinese Technologies 

Nick Dunn
Coinbase
Crypto News

UK Judge Orders Craig Wright to Pay $516K to Continue with Legal Case Against Kraken and Coinbase

Damien Fisher
PPC Stats You Need to Know for 2023
Statistics

75+ PPC Statistics You Need to Know for 2023

Jeff Beckman

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.